The Cosumnes River College men’s soccer team turned around their first-half struggles and won 4-2 against Clovis Community College on Tuesday. Throughout the first half, opportunities to put up points were present for CRC, but rhythm and urgency was lacking. Clovis Community College took advantage of the stalling offense and at the end of the first half, the score was 0-1 Clovis.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO