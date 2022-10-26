Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Fresno State's Haener, Williams, Kelly all in uniform vs SDSU
The Fresno State Bulldogs could have some big-time players return to the field Saturday. With about an hour until kickoff, star quarterback Jake Haener, starting wide receiver Josh Kelly and star safety Evan Williams all took the field in uniform for warm-ups. Starting nickelback Justin Houston is also suited up after being ineligible for the first seven games.
Fresno State vs SDSU: BarkBoard Game Thread
Get updates from the BarkBoard.com staff live at Valley Children's Stadium and join in on the discussion with fellow Red Wavers online during the game in BarkBoard's Fresno State vs SDSU Game Thread. Access the game thread here: https://247sports.com/college/fresno-state/board/102987/Contents/fresno-state-vs-sdsu-barkboard-game-thread-196398958/?page=1. ---- GAME DETAILS. How to watch. FS1 will broadcast Saturday's game,...
Local pitcher Connor Brogdon set to play in the Fall Classic
Connor Brogdon, a relief pitcher with the Philadelphia Phillies, started out on a small field in Madera-Ranchos, pitching at Liberty High School.
Men’s soccer team comes back in the second half to upset Clovis
The Cosumnes River College men’s soccer team turned around their first-half struggles and won 4-2 against Clovis Community College on Tuesday. Throughout the first half, opportunities to put up points were present for CRC, but rhythm and urgency was lacking. Clovis Community College took advantage of the stalling offense and at the end of the first half, the score was 0-1 Clovis.
Sanger principal to join BMX Hall of Fame this weekend
Sanger private Christian school principal Randy Stumpfhauser will be entering the BMX hall of fame in Tulsa, Oklahoma alongside his family.
Lemoore, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lemoore High School football team will have a game with Hanford High School on October 27, 2022, 19:00:00.
Friday Night Football 2022: Week 11
Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.
Ghost Golf; perfect for Halloween, open year-round
Ghost Golf is 18 holes of haunted, indoor putt-putt golf at 5179 N Blackstone Ave. in Fresno. Owner Daryn Coleman once used the spooky decor as yard decorations during Halloween, but setting up and taking down the massive display year after year wore him out. So, he brainstormed ways he could use his decor year-round, and Ghost Golf was born.
Chowchilla, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Liberty High School - Madera football team will have a game with Chowchilla Union High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
FNR Preview: Battle of the Bell — Tulare Western @ Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — The Friday Night Rivals crew is heading to Tulare this week for the Battle of the Bell — Tulare Western at Tulare. Live coverage on CW59 starts a little earlier, at 6:30 p.m. FOX26 sports reporter Vanessa Romo has a preview.
$614K jackpot: Madera man wins big on $7 bet at Chukchansi
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera man had a major payoff on a $7 bet at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said Johnathan A. hit a $614,407.50 jackpot after making a $7 bet on the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine, located inside the Casa de Fuego gaming area. “Every […]
IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist killed in crash near Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist who died after he was hit by a vehicle near Fresno State last week has been identified. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified 32-year-old Joshua Brown as the bicyclist who was killed near Bullard and Cedar avenues on Thursday, October 20. Around 7:00 a.m., officers with […]
80-years-ago a Fresno veteran survived the sinking of his ship
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 80-years-ago a Fresno veteran survived the sinking of his ship during World War II. December 7th, 1941 the empire of Japan strikes at the heart of United States naval power with the deadly surprise attack at Pearl Harbor. The U.S. was stunned and pulled into World War II. In a desperate […]
Fresno Fishing Report by Brian Olson 10.28.22
Fresno is 45% full, inflow is 103 cfs and out flow is 42 cfs. Fishing is good. For walleyes and northern fish the rock and gravel edges in about 15’. Perch fishing is improving on crawler rigs in 25’ to 30’ of water. A few crappie are being caught in the deep basins on jigging raps.
Bread Wars: Fresno Baker Accuses Bay Area Rival of Stealing Trays
A Fresno baking company is accusing a Bay Area rival of stealing its plastic bread trays in a lawsuit filed Monday in San Mateo County Superior Court. “We’re not talking about isolated incidents – we’re talking about the ongoing, systematic theft of hundreds of bread trays … enough to fill a semi-trailer,” Fresno-based Athens Baking Company alleges in the lawsuit.
Hundreds of Visalia students can be automatically admitted to UC Merced, here's how
A partnership between Visalia Unified School District and UC Merced will allow hundreds of students to be automatically admitted if they meet specific criteria by graduation.
Fresno’s Tower Theater to be open to public
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Officials with the city of Fresno held a public meeting to answer questions from residents regarding Fresno’s historic Tower Theater. “It’s now going to be open to the community so now anyone in the community can ask to use the theater moving forward,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember for District […]
Jolissa Fuentes laid to rest in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After months of searching that led to the heartbreaking discovery of Jolissa Fuentes, the 22-year-old from Selma was laid to rest on Thursday. Delila Sanchez, who has been best friends with Jolissa since middle school, was one of the dozens of people who remembered Jolissa’s life at The Worship Center in […]
Clovis Happenings: October 28 – November 3, 2022
October 14 – 31 — 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Location: Woodworth and 4th St. Friday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Kids Hour 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m. Every Saturday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday Market, 11...
California Town Set to Run out of Water by December 1st
Coalinga, a small rural town located between San Francisco and Los Angeles in Central California, has released an estimate from city officials that they will run out of water by December 1st. According to the Pro-Tem Mayor, Ray Singleton, the city is normally allocated 10,000 acre-feet of water yearly. However, for 2022, they received only 2,000 acre-feet and that is almost gone, at this point.
