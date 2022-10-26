Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensOhio State
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
BJ's Wholesale Club Opens Locations In New York and OhioBryan DijkhuizenNew Albany, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 13 Ohio State Closes Out Regular Season in Madison Sunday
Madison, Wisconsin — McClimon Complex (1,611) COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (9-1-5, 4-1-2) conclude the 2022 Big Ten regular season at Wisconsin (5-6-3, 2-4-1) Sunday at the McClimon Soccer Complex in Madison. First touch is scheduled for 1 p.m. with B1G+ carrying the live stream. The...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Engel Wins B1G Cross Country Championship to Pace Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Big Ten Champion! Addie Engel of the No. 22-ranked Ohio State women’s cross country team pulled away in the final kilometer to win the 2022 Big Ten Championship, the first individual title in program history. Daniella Santos (fourth) and Andrea Kuhn (sixth) joined Engel in the Top 6, as the Buckeyes placed fourth as a team at the conference meet in Ann Arbor, Mich., Friday.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 6 Ohio State Wins at No. 11 Penn State in Five-Set Thriller
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (15-5, 11-1 B1G) beat No. 11 Penn State (17-6, 6-6 B1G) in a five-set thriller (19-25, 27-25, 26-28, 25-14, 17-15) on Saturday night. The first set was close throughout, but Penn State scored the final five points to earn...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Fall 3-1 in Big Ten Finale
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 18 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-7, 3-5 B1G) fell to No. 6 Michigan (11-5, 5-3 B1G) in Ann Arbor on Friday evening in the final conference game of the season. The Short Story. Michigan opened scoring midway through the first quarter with a goal off...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Lead Hokies After Day One of Dual Meet
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams both lead Virginia Tech after the first day of a two-day dual meet. The men are ahead, 86-81, and the women have a commanding lead, 104.5-43.5. Men’s Meet Notes. The relay team of James Ward,...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 1 Ohio State Ties No. 2 Minnesota, 4-4
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team battled back from a two-goal deficit in the third period to tie No. 2 Minnesota, 4-4. The Buckeyes went on to win the shootout, 2-1, in four rounds to earn two conference points over the Gophers. How...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Jaques Advances to Voting Round of the AAU James A. Sullivan Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s hockey’s Sophie Jaques has advanced to the voting round of the 92nd annual AAU James E. Sullivan Award. She has been named one of 19 finalists for the award, which is given to the top amateur athlete in the United States.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 6 Ohio State Travels to No. 11 Penn State Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team (14-5, 10-1 B1G) travels to No. 11 Penn State (17-5, 6-5 B1G) on Saturday night for the teams’ second meeting of the season. The match will be broadcast on BTN with first serve scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Seven Buckeyes Earn All-Big Ten Accolades
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Seven members of the Ohio State women’s soccer team have been named to the All-Big Ten Team as voted on by the conference’s head coaches. Captains Talani Barnett and Kayla Fischer headline the group as they earn first team accolades. Emma Sears was named to the second team and Kine Flotre took home third team honors. Mirann Gacioch, Molly Pritchard and Brooke Otto were all named to the All-Freshman Team.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes to Host OSU Open and Duals This Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State fencing program kicks off the season in French Field House this weekend, as the Buckeyes will host the Ohio State Open Saturday and the Ohio State Duals Sunday. A live stream is expected to be available for both days, accessed through the fencing home page on OhioStateBuckeyes.com.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Fall to No. 2 Gophers, 4-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team dropped a hard-fought game against No. 2 Minnesota, 4-2, Friday night at the OSU Ice Rink. Second period goals from Jenna Buglioni and Sophie Jaques gave the Buckeyes a one-goal edge to start the final frame, but Ohio State (8-1-0, 8-1-0 WCHA) was ultimately unable to hold off the Gophers (7-0-0, 7-0-0 WCHA).
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 4 Buckeyes Set for Season Opener After Wrestle-Offs
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 4 Ohio State held its annual intrasquad wrestle-offs to help determine the 2022-23 lineup Thursday with the Team Scarlet earning a 20-19 win over the Team Gray at the Covelli Center. How it Happened. 125 | No. 11 Malik Heinselman (Gray) def. Andre Gonzales (Scarlet)...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Swimming & Diving Opens Season At Virginia Tech
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 5 women’s swimming and diving team and No. 11 men’s swimming and diving team open the 2022-23 season at Virginia Tech Oct. 28-29. Friday’s meet is slated to start at 5:00 p.m. and Saturday is set for a 10:00 a.m. start.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 11 Buckeyes Down Top-Ranked Gophers, 6-4
The Buckeyes led 1-0 after the first period. Minnesota tied the game early in the second but Ohio State scored three of the next four goals and led 4-2 after the second. The Buckeyes pushed the advantage to 6-2 less than eight minutes into the third and Minnesota scored the game’s final two goals for the 6-4 final. Twelve Buckeyes had a point in the win, led by Travis Treloar with two goals and Joe Dunlap with a goal and an assist.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
BTT Opener Sunday at Nebraska on Tap for No. 25 Buckeyes
Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals: #25 Ohio State at Nebraska. COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 25 Ohio State opens the Big Ten Tournament this Sunday when it travels to Lincoln, Neb., to take on the Cornhuskers. The Buckeyes are looking to advance back home as the semifinals and finals of the tournament will be hosted at Lower.com Field in downtown Columbus. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the match will be streamed on BTN+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🗣️ BUCKEYES CHAT WITH THE MEDIA AHEAD OF MATCHUP AGAINST PENN STATE
Ohio State players met with the media after practice to discuss team progress as they prepare to head to Happy Valley to face Penn State on Saturday. On preparing to play against Penn State this weekend:. “We’ve got to do our part on making sure that we just run clean...
Comments / 0