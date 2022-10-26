Read full article on original website
Why the Yankees’ offseason offers opportunity
Things are not looking up in the Yankees Universe right now. The team looked lifeless for much of the second half, got swept by the hated Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, and is at risk of losing Aaron Judge in free agency because they could not ink him to an extension before the season. Controversy over Aaron Boone’s and Brian Cashman’s return have dominated the post-ALCS discourse. And after thirteen years without an American League pennant, let alone a World Series, fans are in the mood to see big changes.
The three biggest surprises from the 2022 season
Three biggest surprises you say? That sounds like fun. In the up and down season that was 2022, there was a fair share of surprises, both good and bad. As a Yankees community, I think we’ve experienced enough disappointment in the last few weeks, so I’ve decided to stick to the good for this piece. You’re welcome. If you want to read about bad surprises, I’m sorry. I’m not here to deliver you any more pain than you already have with this team.
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/29/22
The World Series began, and we’ve already gotten an instant classic. The Phillies came back from an early 5-0 deficit to win in extra innings, securing a thrilling 6-5 win thanks to a solo shot from J.T. Realmuto. These underdog Phillies just won’t go away, and now this means that the Astros will not go undefeated in this postseason. Whether Philadelphia can take three more away from the AL juggernaut, we’ll see, but this is a promising start.
On catchers and security blankets
One of the most heart-rending times for any baseball fan is when a player with uncertain command and control of the ball enters the game in relief. Suddenly you have a reliever throwing the ball at 100+ mph with no idea where the ball will land. Is it going to land 40 feet in front of home plate, above the umpire’s head, or somewhere altogether else? It’s like a game of roulette where most results end in a loss. Kind of like, you know, regular roulette.
The Yankees’ top five plays of the 2022 season by WPA
The 2022 season might have ended in excruciatingly disappointing fashion for the Yankees, but that doesn’t mean fans didn’t get more than their fair share of highs along the way, even if the way the second half played out rendered the team’s 99 wins perhaps slightly less meaningful than the number makes one think.
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/29/22
NJ.com | Bridget Hyland: The Yankees should be doing everything they can to retain the services of Aaron Judge, but they’re far from the only potential landing spot. While media members are skeptical that the Mets will be very active in Judge’s free agency case, the Giants are widely expected to pursue him, and Jeff Passan is among those speculating that the Red Sox could wade into the waters as well.
2022 Yankees Most Valuable Player: Aaron Judge
During a season in which the Yankees completed an impressive first half, got 99 wins and reached the 2022 ALCS, it’s fair to say that they had some impressive individual performances. Anthony Rizzo had a 132 wRC+ with 32 home runs, Gleyber Torres bounced back, Nestor Cortes confirmed his 2021 breakout, Gerrit Cole pitched 200.2 frames with a franchise record 257 strikeouts, and Jose Trevino was MLB’s premier framer.
The gap between the Yankees and Astros has only grown over the years
The Yankees’ season has been done for a few days, and the deconstruction has been rapid about what went wrong in this year. There’s a lot to discuss there, but given that their year ended when facing an opponent that they’ve run into a few times now there’s a larger scope to consider as well. The Yankees have made significant changes to the roster that first got them back to the ALCS in 2017, but for all of their tinkering they’re further away from the Houston Astros now than they were then.
Evaluating Yankees GM Brian Cashman
The saying may be “victory has a thousand fathers, defeat is an orphan”, but there have been several potential parents for the blame of the Yankees’ 2022 season. Some people blame Aaron Boone, some Hal Steinbrenner, some the players themselves. All parties share some of the responsibility for a disappointing season, but I think that the primary patriarch of the outcome of this club is the guy who has near-free-reign to run it, Brian Cashman.
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: World Series preview
I took a nice, easy three days off from writing and thinking about baseball, but the World Series is unavoidable. Both teams dumped their opponents with relative ease, as the Phillies eliminated the Padres in five games and the Astros of course sweeping the Yankees. While they charted very different regular season courses, each enters the series on a tear, with Houston yet to lose this postseason, and Philadelphia running through the NL bracket with a 9-2 record.
Reasons for optimism with Frankie Montas
The trade deadline was unfortunately marred mostly by disappointment this year for the Yankees. Harrison Bader showed some serious life in the postseason, but the major acquisition, bringing Frankie Montas over from the Athletics, brought mostly concern. Lou Trivino, who came over with Montas, was a very solid piece in the bullpen but Montas did not deliver on his potential as a top-of-the-line starter. I, however, am glad he’s a Yankee still. Montas has been an excellent pitcher, and could help make this rotation even better than it was this season. The talent is undoubtedly there, and now he’ll have a full season to show it to the Yankees.
World Series Roundup: Wild ending sees Phillies take 1-0 lead
(PHI leads 1-0) The Astros got off to a big start, mostly courtesy of Kyle Tucker. He hit a solo home run in the second inning and a three-run run shot in the third, which along with a Martín Maldonado RBI single, got Houston out to a early lead.
The Anthony Rizzo negotiations are important to Yankees future
The New York Yankees have once again been tossed out of the postseason by the Houston Astros, and now that the offseason is here, decisions need to be made by general manager Brian Cashman and the team brass about the roster. According to Jim Bowden, a player of the utmost importance in Anthony Rizzo is expected to opt out of his $16 million player option for the coming season.
