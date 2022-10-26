The trade deadline was unfortunately marred mostly by disappointment this year for the Yankees. Harrison Bader showed some serious life in the postseason, but the major acquisition, bringing Frankie Montas over from the Athletics, brought mostly concern. Lou Trivino, who came over with Montas, was a very solid piece in the bullpen but Montas did not deliver on his potential as a top-of-the-line starter. I, however, am glad he’s a Yankee still. Montas has been an excellent pitcher, and could help make this rotation even better than it was this season. The talent is undoubtedly there, and now he’ll have a full season to show it to the Yankees.

