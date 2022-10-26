ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Halloween weekend festivities throughout Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - This weekend, the city of Baton Rouge has a number of festivities leading up to Halloween. Trick or Treating will take place around the capital city on Monday from 6 pm.. to 8 p.m. BRPD says this year it plans on having heavy enforcement around while kids are out.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

New Zee Zee’s planned for former George’s location

The former location of a popular Baton Rouge restaurant may soon be back in business with a familiar name. Plans are in the works for Zee Zee’s, a neighborhood bar and restaurant that would open in what used to be the George’s restaurant under the Perkins Road overpass, which closed in 2020. The name is a nod to Zee Zee Gardens, another neighborhood mainstay that’s now closed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival

The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
PORT ALLEN, LA
iheart.com

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair Kicks Off

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is now underway at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. From now through November 6th, the fair will feature rides, an exotic petting zoo, a strongman, a magician, pig races, and plenty of live music. Tickets are $5 for anyone over 48 inches...
GONZALES, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana company tries to ease the teacher shortage one 'guest educator' at a time

Ten years ago, Teach For America alum Andre Feigler had a vision to change substitute teaching — or at least make it easier for schools to find substitutes. Tired of not taking sick days for fear that a substitute teacher would bring disruption and lead to a day of lost learning among her students, Feigler created Enriched, a company that would cultivate a flock of trained, qualified teachers and work with schools to place them.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Stirling announces three new tenants for Hammond Square shopping center

Stirling Properties recently announced that the company has signed a trio of new tenants for its Hammond Square shopping center: Buff City Soap, Crumbl Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery. All three retailers are new entrants into the Hammond market, says Grady Brame, vice president for Stirling. Buff City, which makes...
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Police invite public to ‘Boo with the Blue’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a family-friendly Halloween event this week. BRPD’s annual ‘Boo with the Blue’ has returned for another year of festivities that include a costume contest, a haunted house, as well as plenty of food and candy for guests.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge doctor explains men’s fear of the white coat

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Dr. Gerald Miletello with the Hematology Oncology Clinic in Baton Rouge says many women ask him to tell their husbands to make an appointment. Dr. Miletello said the negative attitude many men have about seeking medical care is a huge problem, especially when it comes to colonoscopies and prostate exams.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Local software startup Resilia secures $35M in venture capital funding

Founded by Baton Rouge-area native and LSU alum Sevetri Wilson, software startup Resilia announced it has raised $35 million in its latest round of venture capital funding. Since its founding in 2016, the homegrown online platform has seen over 300% annual revenue growth while growing net revenue retention by more than 150%, making Wilson, a 2013 Business Report Forty Under 40 honoree, one of the top-funded Black woman founders in tech, as reported by Forbes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Person allegedly stealing flowers from graves for floral business

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Ascension Parish cemetery is warning residents of someone stealing flowers and using them for flower arrangements. Prairieville Cemetary posted to Facebook on Oct. 24 that they were aware of someone stealing flowers from local graveyards and allegedly using them for her floral business. The...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Baton Rouge unemployment lower than statewide average

Baton Rouge’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.2% in September, down from 3.4% the month before and from 3.5% the year before, according to data released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The state’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September 2022 was 3.5%. The rate shows a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

CASE CLOSED: Zachary family reflects on brutal murder with all 3 killers now in prison

The killing of their 73-year-old matriarch was a sudden blow that landed with a thud. A Zachary family's journey has been a rollercoaster since. Frances Jane Schultz died in 2019 after three Ethel men forced their way into her ranch house in the Zachary Plains. They beat Schultz, taped her wrists, legs, eyes and mouth, then rummaged through the residence, stealing two guns and a diamond solitaire ring before one of them shot her.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Weather Alert: Saturday severe threat updates

Update as of 3 p.m. – Tornado Watch has been cancelled for Southeast Louisiana. Current radar shows a line of scattered showers and storms over the area. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the region in the late morning into the afternoon. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side bringing a marginal risk (1/5) over the Baton Rouge area and a slight risk (2/5) near and east of the I-55 corridor from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for severe weather. The threat has shifted to the east from yesterday. It will take some time for storms to get strong and by then, the line will begin to push east of our area.
LOUISIANA STATE

