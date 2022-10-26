Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
wbrz.com
Halloween weekend festivities throughout Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - This weekend, the city of Baton Rouge has a number of festivities leading up to Halloween. Trick or Treating will take place around the capital city on Monday from 6 pm.. to 8 p.m. BRPD says this year it plans on having heavy enforcement around while kids are out.
theadvocate.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off with rides, food, long lines and racing pigs
In addition to giving fairgoers an opportunity to just pig out, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair this year is offering an opportunity to watch pigs race. The fair opened Thursday in a new location — the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center near Gonzales — because its longtime home at BREC's Airline Highway Park is undergoing a major reconstruction.
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair delays Saturday, Oct. 29 opening due to rain
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials have decided to delay the opening of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair on Saturday, Oct. 29. Officials say the fair will open its doors at 1 p.m. instead of at noon due to the rainy weather forecast. General admission tickets for the 2022...
Baton Rouge Business Report
New Zee Zee’s planned for former George’s location
The former location of a popular Baton Rouge restaurant may soon be back in business with a familiar name. Plans are in the works for Zee Zee’s, a neighborhood bar and restaurant that would open in what used to be the George’s restaurant under the Perkins Road overpass, which closed in 2020. The name is a nod to Zee Zee Gardens, another neighborhood mainstay that’s now closed.
theadvocate.com
Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival
The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
iheart.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair Kicks Off
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is now underway at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. From now through November 6th, the fair will feature rides, an exotic petting zoo, a strongman, a magician, pig races, and plenty of live music. Tickets are $5 for anyone over 48 inches...
NOLA.com
Louisiana company tries to ease the teacher shortage one 'guest educator' at a time
Ten years ago, Teach For America alum Andre Feigler had a vision to change substitute teaching — or at least make it easier for schools to find substitutes. Tired of not taking sick days for fear that a substitute teacher would bring disruption and lead to a day of lost learning among her students, Feigler created Enriched, a company that would cultivate a flock of trained, qualified teachers and work with schools to place them.
wbrz.com
All trick, no treat: Vandals destory neighborhood Halloween decorations overnight
BATON ROUGE - Some vandals tore through yards, destroying Halloween decorations in the University Villas neighborhood off Burbank hours before sunrise Saturday morning. Homeowners found a large display of Bettlejuice ransacked - picked apart and broken. The decoration was part of an annual one a couple puts up every year....
Baton Rouge Business Report
Stirling announces three new tenants for Hammond Square shopping center
Stirling Properties recently announced that the company has signed a trio of new tenants for its Hammond Square shopping center: Buff City Soap, Crumbl Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery. All three retailers are new entrants into the Hammond market, says Grady Brame, vice president for Stirling. Buff City, which makes...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police invite public to ‘Boo with the Blue’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a family-friendly Halloween event this week. BRPD’s annual ‘Boo with the Blue’ has returned for another year of festivities that include a costume contest, a haunted house, as well as plenty of food and candy for guests.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge doctor explains men’s fear of the white coat
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Dr. Gerald Miletello with the Hematology Oncology Clinic in Baton Rouge says many women ask him to tell their husbands to make an appointment. Dr. Miletello said the negative attitude many men have about seeking medical care is a huge problem, especially when it comes to colonoscopies and prostate exams.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge YMCA considering new facility, 100 apartments for South Foster location
If all goes according to plan, the YMCA of the Capital Area will build a new, 24,000-square-foot fitness center and a 100-unit, four-story apartment complex at its A.C. Lewis facility on South Foster Drive, replacing the existing, aging structure. The YMCA has filed detailed plans with the East Baton Rouge...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Local software startup Resilia secures $35M in venture capital funding
Founded by Baton Rouge-area native and LSU alum Sevetri Wilson, software startup Resilia announced it has raised $35 million in its latest round of venture capital funding. Since its founding in 2016, the homegrown online platform has seen over 300% annual revenue growth while growing net revenue retention by more than 150%, making Wilson, a 2013 Business Report Forty Under 40 honoree, one of the top-funded Black woman founders in tech, as reported by Forbes.
brproud.com
Person allegedly stealing flowers from graves for floral business
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Ascension Parish cemetery is warning residents of someone stealing flowers and using them for flower arrangements. Prairieville Cemetary posted to Facebook on Oct. 24 that they were aware of someone stealing flowers from local graveyards and allegedly using them for her floral business. The...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge unemployment lower than statewide average
Baton Rouge’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.2% in September, down from 3.4% the month before and from 3.5% the year before, according to data released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The state’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September 2022 was 3.5%. The rate shows a...
theadvocate.com
CASE CLOSED: Zachary family reflects on brutal murder with all 3 killers now in prison
The killing of their 73-year-old matriarch was a sudden blow that landed with a thud. A Zachary family's journey has been a rollercoaster since. Frances Jane Schultz died in 2019 after three Ethel men forced their way into her ranch house in the Zachary Plains. They beat Schultz, taped her wrists, legs, eyes and mouth, then rummaged through the residence, stealing two guns and a diamond solitaire ring before one of them shot her.
brproud.com
Weather Alert: Saturday severe threat updates
Update as of 3 p.m. – Tornado Watch has been cancelled for Southeast Louisiana. Current radar shows a line of scattered showers and storms over the area. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the region in the late morning into the afternoon. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side bringing a marginal risk (1/5) over the Baton Rouge area and a slight risk (2/5) near and east of the I-55 corridor from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for severe weather. The threat has shifted to the east from yesterday. It will take some time for storms to get strong and by then, the line will begin to push east of our area.
wbrz.com
Century-old shipwreck being torn apart by visitors; researchers asking them to stop
BATON ROUGE - Two weeks low water levels revealed a century-old shipwreck along the Mississippi River and thousands of curious sightseers have made their way through the weeds and down the levee to see the S.S. Brookhill. Reports of visitors taking pieces from the shipwreck as souvenirs has prompted the...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Experts at LSU weigh in on impact of historically low Mississippi River
During October, the Mississippi River has seen record low levels from Illinois to Louisiana. In Baton Rouge, the low level has revealed a more than 100-year-old sunken ferry and the underbelly of the USS Kidd. “While this is the time of the year when the river levels are usually low,...
