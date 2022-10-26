Read full article on original website
algonaradio.com
Algona FFA Chapter News
Four members of the Algona FFA chapter participated in the Environmental and Natural Resources contest at the National FFA Convention. Silver awards were given to Aidan Morris, Reid Louwagie, Ian Fehr and Logan Lentz. The national FFA gathering was held in Indianapolis Indiana.
kmaland.com
Second Iowa School District Allows Staff to Carry Guns
(Cherokee) -- Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board's approach to keeping kids...
kicdam.com
New VP of Nursing at Lakes Regional Healtcare
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — There’s a new Vice-President and Chief Nursing Officer at Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake. CEO Jason Harrington says Bryan Wilson officially started on September 26th, and comes to the Dickinson County hospital from Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center where he served as the Air Med Program manager since 2019. He also previously served as Mercy One’s Chief Flight Nurse, and has coordinated emergency medical nursing services for the Department of Health and Human Services.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Fire Chief To Retire At The End Of November
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon’s Fire Chief has submitted his resignation. Fire Chief Dennis Kruger has announced that he is retiring from the Sheldon Fire Company. Kruger, who is 62 years old, tells us he will be retiring from the department on November 30th, 2022. Sheldon City Manager Sam...
kiwaradio.com
Chinese Chef To Soon Have New Digs; Strip Mall Also Planned
Sheldon, Iowa — The area around Highways 18 and 60 in eastern Sheldon continues to develop. Soon the Chinese Chef will have a new building to call home, and a new strip mall is planned as well. Chinese Chef owner Andy Lee tells us about the new restaurant. He...
Corydon Times-Republican
House District 6 race is a rarity in Northwest Iowa legislative elections: A Republican is running against a Democrat
SPENCER, Iowa — Outside of Sioux City, there's only one race for a state legislative seat in Northwest Iowa where a Democratic candidate is running against a Republican incumbent. In the Iowa House District 6 contest, five-term Republican Rep. Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids faces a challenge from James...
kiwaradio.com
Baler Destroyed In Fire South Of Hartley
Hartley, Iowa– A baler was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, near Hartley. According to Hartley Fire Assistant Chief Matt Wildeman, at about 3:00 p.m., the Hartley Fire Department was called to the report of a baler on fire near 340th Street and Walnut Avenue, about a mile south of Hartley.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Teens Among Eight in Head-On Crash
Dension, IA (KICD)– Four Storm Lake teenagers are among eight injured in an early morning crash in Crawford County. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Honda Pilot driven by one of the teens was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 shortly after two o’clock Monday morning leading to the collision with an other SUV driven by 50-year-old Cari Segebart of Defiance.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Day Two of Van Der Wilt Trial Brings Acquaintances to the Stand
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The first day of testimony in the trial of Cee Jay Van der Wilt for 1st Degree Murder closed with several acquaintances of Van der Wilt and victim David McDowell detailing the relationship between the two. The witnesses present the night of the murder, Brooklyn James, Madison Valen, Skyler Tindall and Brandon Clabaugh all detailed an altercation between them that was caught on video.
kicdam.com
Three Arrests Made in Two Emmet County Traffic Stops
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Three people have been arrested following two separate traffic stops in Emmet County. The first stop was initiated in late September when an Emmet County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle east of Armstrong leading to 42-year-old David Schmidt of Jackson being arrested for driving with a suspended license as well as on outstanding warrant in Clay County.
977thebolt.com
Humboldt Police respond to possible IED
Humboldt, IA – On Monday, October 24 at approximately 2:05 p.m., members of Humboldt County Conservation found an item that appeared to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) located at the base of the natural gas main located near the intersection of 3rd Ave. S and Gotch Park Rd.
siouxcountyradio.com
Granville Man Arrested For Making Terroristic Threats
A Granville man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after making terroristic threats. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 60-year-old Ryan Betke of Granville Wednesday afternoon after Betke called Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls and threatened to shoot employees with an AK-47 rifle. Because of the threats, Sanford Hospital in Sioux...
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for violations at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 30-year-old Ruthven man was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of improper use of a handicapped parking space; possession of an open container of alcohol; interference with official acts; no valid driver’s license; and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
nwestiowa.com
Casino employee arrested for his conduct
LARCHWOOD—A 20-year-old George man was arrested about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on a charge of disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of San Lewi stemmed from him engaging in a verbal dispute with a casino employee...
