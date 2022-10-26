As the days get shorter and things finally cool off, there are more reasons than ever to explore LA’s ever-expanding foodie scene. As our recent brunch menu scope out revealed, plant-based dishes and menus continue to crop up everywhere, and will always have a place in this town. But a secret fusion pop-up and a Marina-side refresh showcase how much Los Angeles has to offer, both in terms of creativity and location. A rooftop stunner with views of the Hollywood sign and the new restaurant anchoring a historic hotel are also worth checking out this month.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO