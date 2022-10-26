ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideHook

These New Restaurants Are About to Be LA’s Hottest Reservations

As the days get shorter and things finally cool off, there are more reasons than ever to explore LA’s ever-expanding foodie scene. As our recent brunch menu scope out revealed, plant-based dishes and menus continue to crop up everywhere, and will always have a place in this town. But a secret fusion pop-up and a Marina-side refresh showcase how much Los Angeles has to offer, both in terms of creativity and location. A rooftop stunner with views of the Hollywood sign and the new restaurant anchoring a historic hotel are also worth checking out this month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Food Beast

15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles

One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Why the leaked LA City Council tapes unearthed a painful childhood memory

I took the bus almost every day as a freshman in high school. That bus was usually packed with 40 Mexican kids and myself. These rides were some of the worst days of my life. Every day someone would yell out “pinche negro” or hit me in the back of the head with textbooks. Eventually I learned to sit in the very back so I could see attacks coming.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Signs New Franchise Agreement for LA

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone continue to grow throughout the country, now signing multiple franchise agreements in the third quarter, including a site in Los Angeles. Following an impressive first half of the year, the fast-growing restaurant chain has announced the signing of 17 franchise agreements in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Talon Marks

It’s time to pass Anti-Camping laws

The city of LA has a homelessness crisis and anti-camping laws are the way to stop this problem from getting any worse. Los Angeles has approximately 69,144 homeless people living within the city, which is the second-highest homeless population for a city in the U.S. Most of the people that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Roz Wyman, History-Making LA City Councilwoman, Dies at 92

Rosalind "Roz" Wyman, the youngest person and second-ever woman to be elected to Los Angeles City Council in 1953, has died at age 92, her family said in a statement to the LA Times on Thursday morning. Wyman made history as an enterprising civic leader, in her presence on City...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Brain cancer has silver lining for Valencia resident

After five brain surgeries due to a form of cancer that has a 100% recurrence rate, Valencia resident Greg Walsh said there’s an upside. Walsh, 46 years old, was perhaps once considered a workaholic, spending long days that turned into nights at a finance job in downtown Los Angeles. Now, however, he said he rarely — if ever — misses either of his kids’ games.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foodgressing.com

Cork & Batter Inglewood CA – A New Elevated Dining Destination

Newly opened in the heart of Inglewood California’s entertainment and sports district is Cork & Batter. The impressive three-level build, located across from The Hollywood Park and Casino, is walking distance to SoFi Stadium and directly in front of the Intuit Dome that will serve as the future home of the Clippers.
INGLEWOOD, CA
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Friday Morning “BOOM!"

On Friday morning, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Sept. 20. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita becomes Halloweentown

In a recent study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Santa Clarita was found to be the 22nd best place to celebrate Halloween, and it is no wonder why with all there is available to do and see. ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’. The Centre is inviting Santa Clarita to do the time warp...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

The Trojan Marching Band’s drum major is Hispanic for the second time in the school’s history

The USC marching band has riveted stadiums, stages and parades with trojan energy for over a century. But, for the second time in school history, a Hispanic student is paving the field front and center as the drum major of the platinum-winning collegiate band. Jacobo Herrera is the person carrying the iconic and notable armor leading the Trojan Marching Band, also known as “The Spirit of Troy.” Herrera is not only leading the band during football games, practices and performances; he is also a first-generation college student pioneering his way through USC.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POLITICO

A possible end to the Kevin de Leon saga

THE BUZZ: Will Kevin de León’s decade-plus political career conclude with voters firing him ahead of schedule?. It’s been a precipitous plummet for the former state Senate leader and mayoral candidate who in 2018 took the California Democratic Party endorsement from Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The end has looked imminent from the moment leaked tapes captured de León taking part in a racism-marred discussion with two other City Council members and a labor leader about consolidating Latino clout by carving up Los Angeles.
CALIFORNIA STATE

