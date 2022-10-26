Read full article on original website
wboi.org
Local bartender competes for Ultimate Drink Master title on new Netflix series
Raj Shukla is a bartender in Fort Wayne. He's worked at several bars across the city, including Copper Spoon, Mercado and 07 Pub. In 2021, Shukla was named one of the top 5 bartenders in the country. Now, he's making his television debut on the new Netflix series 'Drink Masters.'...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Bell Mansion hosting “haunted” halloween festivities
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - For 130 years, the Bell mansion hasn’t changed much. It was home to the Bell family then the Noble family for 30 years. Then from 1923 to 2018, Bell mansion served as a funeral home. Seeing body after body coming through the doors.
WANE-TV
Coliseum hosts Fort Wayne Fall RV Show
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For those in the market for an RV, the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is the place to be as the Coliseum kicked off Day 2 of the Fort Wayne Fall RV Sale Saturday morning. The event consists of a blowout sale, which David...
whatzup.com
Lucky Turtle Grill has something for everyone
It had been years since I even stepped inside Lucky Turtle Grill and Lucky Moose Lounge at 622 East Dupont Road near Pine Valley. To be honest, I’m not sure I actually have dined in. Last week, feeling the spirit of inquiry, I made a U-turn back to Lucky’s, literally.
rv-pro.com
Brinkley RV Names New Director of Marketing
Brinkley RV, a manufacturer of fifth wheels and travel trailers that was founded by five industry veterans, announced Jerimiah Borkowski as its director of marketing. Borkowski brings a well-rounded and extensive skill set to Brinkley, his new company said, with more than 20 years of marketing experience in the RV and marine industries. Most recently, he was director of marketing for Bennington, North America’s top seller of pontoon boats. Borkowski spent the previous 16 years as the director of communications for Thor Motor Coach.
Former IU basketball star James Blackmon Jr. hosts basketball camp in Fort Wayne
Every participant received a camp t-shirt, a poster autographed by Blackmon, a picture with Blackmon, and pizza after the session.
Football Friday Night: Sectional Semifinals
INDIANAPOLIS – All six classes hit the field on Friday night as the state football tournament moves in the sectional semifinal round. Hamilton Southeastern looks to take another step forward towards completing a perfect season as the Royals welcome Fort Wayne Homestead. Westfield aims to knock off Carmel in hopes of making its third straight […]
WANE-TV
New steakhouse ‘sizzling soon’ to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new steakhouse appears to be headed to Fort Wayne. Black Rock Bar & Grill said on its website that a new Fort Wayne location was “sizzling soon.”. Black Rock serves its steaks on 755-degree volcanic rock, which guests can cook the meat...
cbs4indy.com
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
10/28 Highlight Zone – Sectional Semifinals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 5A no. 1 Snider topped 5A no. 10 Bishop Dwenger in the “Game of the Week,” Carroll went on the road to beat perennial powerhouse Penn, while Norwell, Bishop Luers, Eastside, and Adams Central rolled on sectional semifinals night of The Highlight Zone!
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WOWO News
Downtown Fast Food Block Acquisition Process Continues
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board on Thursday agreed to seek professional help in its acquisition of the so-called downtown fast-food block. According to The Journal Gazette, CIB member Don Steininger asked the board to hire a property manager to handle the much-delayed transfer of the land along Jefferson Boulevard just west of Grand Wayne Convention Center. The sale is not expected to close until after the end of 2022, but one of the restaurant leases ends next summer and will need to be renegotiated.
WANE-TV
Pet of the Week: 10/25/22
Molly is the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Pet of the Week. If you are interested in adopting this pet please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244).
Indiana woman sentenced in crash that killed husband
The woman had a BAC of .11% after the Jan. 8 crash on Lower Huntington Road.
WOWO News
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
WANE-TV
Man sentenced to 82 years for killing of barber
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A second man connected to the 2019 shooting death of a local barber received roughly 82 years in prison for his role in the killing Friday, according to Allen Superior Court records. Previously, a jury found 22-year-old Jamari L. Dodson guilty in of murder...
wfft.com
Snider High School preparing staff in case of active shooter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's not something Chad Hissong wants to think about. But it's part of the job. Snider High School's principal said making sure his staff is prepared for a school shooting is a necessary precaution. “We don’t expect it to happen, we never want it to...
wfft.com
Identification of woman found shot in home on Saturday released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman found dead in her home on Saturday. Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Millstone Drive around 4:09 p.m. This incident is still...
Times-Union Newspaper
3 Injured In Head-On Collision
Three people were injured in a head-on collision on West CR 400N, 10 feet east of North Meadow Ridge Drive, Warsaw, on Thursday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at about 6:01 p.m. Lisa D. Beckner, 48, East Main Street, Warsaw, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet CRU westbound on West CR 400N. She said she tried to turn onto North Meadow Ridge Drive and didn’t see a 2003 Honda Civic driven by Jovanni Garza, 22, Kuder Lane, Warsaw. Beckner’s vehicle collided with Garza’s head-on. Garza gave the same account of the accident.
wfft.com
The Locker Room: High School Football Sectional Semifinals
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from 14 area high school football games and Leo's state championship soccer match in this week's edition of The Locker Room. Area Scores:. Class 6A - Sectional 2. Carroll 35, Penn 7. Warsaw 14, Elkhart 9. Class...
