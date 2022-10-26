This week, we get to know Andrew Swigert, a sixth-grader at Newcomerstown Middle School who is a manager for the town’s high school football team. Swigert also is a member of the Biddy Football Team and a member of the Bingo Club. Swigert is a popular participant at games, performing stunts and gymnastic acts when he runs out on the field to retrieve the tee the kicker uses on kickoffs. ...

NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH ・ 26 MINUTES AGO