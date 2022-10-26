Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Related
Scarlet Nation
M&BR's Three Stars: Michigan State players of the game
Michigan football exorcises another demon that has been hanging over its head after a convincing win over Michigan State under the lights on Saturday. Below are Maize & Blue Review's three stars of the game. 1. Jake Moody. Kicker Jake Moody almost single-handedly beat Michigan State with his leg today....
Scarlet Nation
Halftime reactions: Michigan holds tight lead over Michigan State
It's closer than many expected the score to be but the Michigan football program holds a lead over Michigan State in the first half, albeit a tight one. Thanks to two big stops on fourth down, the Wolverines' defense has helped hold the Spartans to only 7 points. The Wolverines...
Scarlet Nation
Injury Report: Michigan fields a mostly-healthy team against Michigan State
Michigan football's bye week was good for the program, as it was able to field a mostly-healthy team as it hosts Michigan State on Saturday. It doesn't appear, as of this writing, that any new faces will be added to the injury report. The familiar faces are still out, however,...
Scarlet Nation
3 Takeaways From Michigan's Convincing Win Over Michigan State
It wasn't always pretty, but when it comes to the Battle for Paul Bunyan, it doesn't need to be. Michigan football found a way to beat Michigan State, 29-7, at home on Saturday under the lights in Ann Arbor, the rivalry's first night game since 2017. The Wolverines struggled to...
Scarlet Nation
Live Updates: Michigan vs. Michigan State
Time for all the talk is over, the two-week break between games is finally here and the annual backyard brawl between Michigan and Michigan State is moments away from kickoff. The Wolverines are looking to reverse a two-game losing streak to the Spartans and will do so at Michigan Stadium under the lights.
Scarlet Nation
MSU entering Michigan contest 'healthiest that we've been since game two'
Michigan State utilized the bye week to prepare for its in-state rivalry contest against Michigan to get healthy so the Spartans could field the best possible team it possibly can against the Wolverines on Saturday. According to Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, who spoke on his radio show this...
Scarlet Nation
Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel address Michigan State 'assault'
It's an unfortunate way to remember a rivalry game, especially one that Michigan so desperately needed. A big win over a big rivalry is stained by events that happened inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel. After the game, a video surfaced of multiple Michigan State players seemingly attacking an unidentified Michigan...
Scarlet Nation
Michigan Football Shares Uniform Combination For Michigan State
Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines are taking "Go Blue" to a new level on Saturday night at The Big House. Michigan football clashes with Michigan State under the lights on Saturday, and both teams will do it in style. After the Spartans announced an alternate set for Saturday's game, the Wolverines followed...
Scarlet Nation
Michigan Football: 5 best performances in Michigan State rivalry history
So much of this rivalry is defined by moments that last forever or individual performances that make Wolverines and Spartans into legends. There have been a lot of great performances throughout the history of the Michigan and Michigan State rivalry, but these are the five best. 1940: Tom Harmon Does...
Scarlet Nation
WATCH: Michigan State gets into disturbing scuffle with Michigan player
--- Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards. Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer. Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink.
Comments / 0