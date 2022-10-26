ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Scarlet Nation

M&BR's Three Stars: Michigan State players of the game

Michigan football exorcises another demon that has been hanging over its head after a convincing win over Michigan State under the lights on Saturday. Below are Maize & Blue Review's three stars of the game. 1. Jake Moody. Kicker Jake Moody almost single-handedly beat Michigan State with his leg today....
Scarlet Nation

Halftime reactions: Michigan holds tight lead over Michigan State

It's closer than many expected the score to be but the Michigan football program holds a lead over Michigan State in the first half, albeit a tight one. Thanks to two big stops on fourth down, the Wolverines' defense has helped hold the Spartans to only 7 points. The Wolverines...
EAST LANSING, MI
Scarlet Nation

3 Takeaways From Michigan's Convincing Win Over Michigan State

It wasn't always pretty, but when it comes to the Battle for Paul Bunyan, it doesn't need to be. Michigan football found a way to beat Michigan State, 29-7, at home on Saturday under the lights in Ann Arbor, the rivalry's first night game since 2017. The Wolverines struggled to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Live Updates: Michigan vs. Michigan State

Time for all the talk is over, the two-week break between games is finally here and the annual backyard brawl between Michigan and Michigan State is moments away from kickoff. The Wolverines are looking to reverse a two-game losing streak to the Spartans and will do so at Michigan Stadium under the lights.
EAST LANSING, MI
Scarlet Nation

Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel address Michigan State 'assault'

It's an unfortunate way to remember a rivalry game, especially one that Michigan so desperately needed. A big win over a big rivalry is stained by events that happened inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel. After the game, a video surfaced of multiple Michigan State players seemingly attacking an unidentified Michigan...
EAST LANSING, MI
Scarlet Nation

Michigan Football Shares Uniform Combination For Michigan State

Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines are taking "Go Blue" to a new level on Saturday night at The Big House. Michigan football clashes with Michigan State under the lights on Saturday, and both teams will do it in style. After the Spartans announced an alternate set for Saturday's game, the Wolverines followed...
EAST LANSING, MI
Scarlet Nation

WATCH: Michigan State gets into disturbing scuffle with Michigan player

EAST LANSING, MI

