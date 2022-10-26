Read full article on original website
Bernie Rabik: ‘Are you a Compulsive Democrat, a Compulsive Republican – no matter what?’
To begin, I’m reminded of my years in law school when we were quick to label a certain professor as a “Compulsive Democrat – no matter what,” a continuing resident of the Bloomfield area of Pittsburgh’s Little Italy. Having passed on, God rest his soul. Some of us have voted by what is...
Obama tells Midwestern voters worried about inflation that GOP is 'not interested in solving problems'
Former President Barack Obama on Saturday sought to sway voters who are worried about inflation, warning in two key Midwestern states that Republicans seeking control of Congress have no plans to rein in prices and could target social safety net programs.
