Seth Rogen's Sausage Party is getting a TV spin-off at Amazon

By Lauren Milici
 3 days ago

Seth Rogen's 2016 R-rated animated comedy Sausage Party is getting the small screen treatment.

A spinoff series, titled Sausage Party: Foodtopia, has been ordered at Amazon. Rogen, Michael Cera, Kristen Wiig, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton will return to reprise their roles. New voice actors include Yassir Lester, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, and Natasha Rothwell.

Written by Rogen, Kyle Hunter, Ariel Shaffier, Evan Goldberg, and Jonah Hill, the comedy followed an anthropomorphic sausage named Frank (Rogen) who lives in a supermarket and is horrified to learn what happens after groceries are purchased. Frank teams up with his friends, which include a hot dog bun (Wiig), a bagel (Norton), a Middle Eastern lavash (Krumholtz), and a taco (Salma Hayek), to plan an escape.

"Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, Sausage Party. But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we’ve decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece Sausage Party: Foodtopia. It’s got all the heart, double the puns, and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it’s exactly what the world needs right now," Rogen and Goldberg said in a joint statement.

Sausage Party: Footopia is set for a 2024 release.

For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond, or, check out the best shows on Amazon Prime to stream right now.

