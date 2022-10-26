ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Guetta, 54, splits from his actress girlfriend Jess Ledon, 30, after seven years

By Simon Boyle
 6 days ago
DAVID GUETTA’s break-up song I’m Good (Blue) was more relevant to the superstar DJ than anyone realised when it went to No1 last month.

I can reveal the French hitmaker has split from his much younger actress girlfriend Jessica Ledon after seven years together.

French hitmaker David Guetta has split from his much younger actress girlfriend Jessica Ledon after seven years together Credit: Rex

The couple started dating in 2015 shortly after his divorce from his wife of 22 years Cathy, with whom he shares kids Elvis and Angie.

Jess, 30, and David, 54, would often spend their summers together in Ibiza — but now they have quietly gone their separate ways.

That means fans will no longer see any photos of the super-fit couple posing together on Instagram, which is something they often used to do.

A source close to the DJ said: “David had grown apart from Jess and their lifestyles just weren’t compatible anymore.

“He had to be in Ibiza through the summer for his residency there, whereas she was in the States.

"They have so much history together that all of us around them thought they were made for each other but it hasn’t worked out that way.

“They haven’t completely cut contact so some of us are hoping they will patch things up.

“It’s a real shame because they were a great couple but he isn’t letting himself get hung up about things.”

Hinting at the split on her Instagram recently, Cuban actress Jessica posted a short clip of herself with the caption: “Entering a new era and it’s unapologetic and full of conviction.”

Chiselled physique

Their relationship was rocked in 2018 when I revealed how David was using celebrity dating app Raya while with Jess.

David won’t have to worry about being caught out like that now he is single again.

In recent years he has worked with a string of attractive women including Rita Ora, Anne-Marie and Bebe Rexha, whose vocals on I’m Good (Blue) helped give him his first chart-topper in eight years.

As one of the biggest DJs in the world, with a chiselled physique and a net worth of £135million, I’m sure there will be plenty of women angling for a date.

Rihanna's comeback is a musical Marvel

Rihanna has teamed up with Marvel to record multiple tracks for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack Credit: Getty Images - Getty

RIHANNA will make her long-awaited comeback tomorrow after six years away.

The Bajan beauty has teamed up with Marvel to record multiple tracks for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Insiders told me that label bosses were played two new songs last week – but were sworn to secrecy about her return.

The strict rules mean almost nothing is known about the songs. And that’s a seriously impressive feat in an age when nearly every major star has their work leaked online before the official release. These new songs will be Rihanna’s first solo tracks since 2016’s Love On The Brain, which was taken from her eighth studio album Anti.

I know that RiRi’s fans, like me, cannot wait to hear what she has been working on. And I am sure it will all be worth the wait.

KYLIE ZEROES IN ON HER WINE

THE room won’t be Spinning Around for Kylie Minogue fans the next time they want to knock back one of her wines.

The Aussie singer has built an impressive booze empire with her Kylie Minogue Wines brand, selling 7million bottles in two years.

She has now announced that a zero per cent sparkling rosé is to go on sale at Tesco.

So if you’re doing Go Sober For October, this is Especially For You.

Charlie keeps rolling on Stones’ new album

Late Rolling Stones drummer will feature on the band's first album since he passed away Credit: Getty

LATE ROLLING STONES drummer Charlie Watts will feature on some tracks for the band’s latest album.

I revealed earlier this month that the rockers were preparing to release a new record.

And now guitarist Ronnie Wood has said Charlie will be included.

The album will be the first the group, which also includes Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, have put out without Charlie, who died in 2021.

Ronnie said in an exclusive chat: “We are recording the new album now and we are going to LA in a few weeks to carry it on and finish it off.

Charlie is on some of the tracks and drummer Steve Jordan.” Ronnie also confirmed the group would be hitting the road again next year.

The Stones will announce new dates for the US in due course, with British fans having to jet out to the States if they want another chance to see them in the next year or so.

I was lucky enough to watch them on the first night of the European leg of their Sixty tour and it was one of the best gigs of my life.

Their latest record, which will be out next summer, will be the first studio album of original material released for almost two decades.

And a music insider told me: “They’ve had a knock in recent years, but the show goes on – and the Stones always do.”

GC GOES WITH THE CURRENT

GEMMA COLLINS wants to go into current affairs after leaving her BBC podcast and signing a new deal with Acast.

The former Towie and Dancing On Ice star said in an exclusive chat about her new podcast: “I want to discuss topics that are very now. I would love to get Boris Johnson on as a guest. And Liz Truss. She needs help.

“I miss Boris though, I am not going to lie. I truly thought he was coming back. I am not sure that he won’t pop up anytime soon. Everyone loves Boris. He is a buffoon and he made mistakes but we all held him in our hearts. So many people love him.”

She wrapped herself in tape for the launch and said she’d also be dishing out tips to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

Gemma, whose new podcast is out now, added: “We have made cutbacks. I do a meal every day for my household for just £5. I took inspiration from Jamie Oliver. We only eat vegetables that grow in my garden.”

Em has single spirits

Emily glammed up in a bright yellow playsuit, which she wore with a blazer and little black bag for a recent launch party in London Credit: Getty
Emily partied at the bash with other celebrities including Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt, above Credit: Splash

EMILY ATACK is putting any heartbreak she might feel to one side.

After her split from former Big Brother star Liam McGough, the newly single Inbetweeners actress was in great spirits at the Soap & Glory Peach Please launch in London.

It helped by being unveiled as the company’s latest brand ambassador during the event.

Emily glammed up in a bright yellow playsuit, which she wore with a blazer and little black bag.

She partied at the bash with other celebrities including Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt.

Emily also shared snaps of herself drinking cocktails and watching Great Britain’s synchronised swimming team putting on a show.

CAUGHT LIVE: ELLA HENDERSON

Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

★★★★☆

We caught Ella Henderson live at London's Shepherd’s Bush Empire Credit: Getty

THERE was outrage when she left The X Factor early, at the beginning of her career.

But a decade on, Ella could easily beat most established superstars in a sing-off.

On the final night of her first headline tour in seven years – following a break from music – the singer-songwriter delivered belting vocals on ballads and bangers.

What a perfect way to remind the sell-out crowd about the eclectic catalogue of tunes she has.

Backed by a four-piece band, she played relatable tracks from her most recent album, along with radio earworms such as Glitterball, 21 Reasons and this year’s smash hit Crazy What Love Can Do.

There’s no mistake that her powerful voice sounded best during the stripped-back encore, where she played Brave at a grand piano.

But watching her come alive while mixing her Good Things Take Time (the title of which she described as her personal mantra) with Lizzo’s About Damn Time, proved she has finally found her groove again.

