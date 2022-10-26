ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
49erswebzone

49ers Notebook: Shanahan says ‘big time’ recalibration was needed in transition to Garoppolo; Plan for Jimmie Ward at nickel; McGlinchey’s struggles

Yes, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo helmed the San Francisco 49ers offense since the last handful of weeks of the 2017 season. However, the team spent the entire offseason adjusting to its new starter, Trey Lance, expecting last year's No. 3 overall pick to be the signal-caller for the entire 2022 season.
GEORGIA STATE
purplePTSD.com

No Homecoming for Former Vikings First-Round Pick

About two weeks ago, the Arizona Cardinals brought in an infamous Vikings first-round pick in WR Laquon Treadwell. The 27-year-old receiver has bounced around the league for the past couple years, and eventually landed on the Cardinals practice squad. This week, Arizona released him, meaning there will be no homecoming for the former Vikings first-round pick on Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy