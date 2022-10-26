Read full article on original website
Byrdie
Undefined Beauty Is the Newest Black-Owned Skincare Brand at Ulta Beauty
As a skincare enthusiast, the brands that resonate with me the most are those with clear core values. Undefined Beauty falls under that category. Founded by Dorian Morris, the brand is focused on creating plant-based solutions that are inclusive and affordable. Morris launched her brand in 2018 after spending 13 years working in the beauty and wellness industry for companies like Macy’s, Kendo, and Coty. "I launched Undefined because I felt something was missing in the industry: authenticity, inclusivity, and the courage to do things a little differently," she says.
Byrdie
How to Get Rihanna's Diamond Eyes and Glowing Skin at the 'Wakanda Forever' Premiere
Never one to shy away from a lewk, Rihanna just proved that going to the movies in a ball gown is always a good idea. The singer and style icon arrived at the Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles on October 26, wearing a full sequin dress paired with an invisible glitter makeup look.
