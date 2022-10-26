As a skincare enthusiast, the brands that resonate with me the most are those with clear core values. Undefined Beauty falls under that category. Founded by Dorian Morris, the brand is focused on creating plant-based solutions that are inclusive and affordable. Morris launched her brand in 2018 after spending 13 years working in the beauty and wellness industry for companies like Macy’s, Kendo, and Coty. "I launched Undefined because I felt something was missing in the industry: authenticity, inclusivity, and the courage to do things a little differently," she says.

