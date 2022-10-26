ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Track the Status of Your Illinois Tax Rebate (a.k.a., Illinois Stimulus Checks)

By Rocky Mengle
 3 days ago

Two Illinois tax rebates are available in 2022 – a property tax rebate and an individual income tax rebate. (These one-time payments are sometimes referred to as "Illinois stimulus checks"). The state started sending rebates of up to $700 in September, but it could take months to process and deliver payments for the estimated six million recipients. So, don't panic quite yet if you qualify for a rebate but still haven't received your money. Instead, take a deep breath and go online to check the status of your Illinois tax rebate – your payment may already be on the way.

State "Stimulus Checks" in 2022 – Will You Get One?

Rebates are being sent two different ways, depending on if and how you received a tax refund earlier this year on your 2021 Illinois income tax return. If you got a refund, your rebate will be paid in the same manner as your refund – either by direct deposit or a paper check in the mail. If you didn't receive a refund at all, then a paper rebate check will be sent to the address listed on your tax return. (And, of course, paper checks will take longer to deliver.)

[For details about Illinois taxes can be found in the Illinois State Tax Guide .]

Illinois Property Tax Rebate

The 2022 Illinois property tax rebate is equal to the property tax credit claimed on your 2021 Illinois tax return, up to a maximum of $300. To qualify for the rebate, you must be an Illinois resident who paid state property taxes in 2021 on your primary residence for 2020. In addition, the adjusted gross income reported on your 2021 Illinois tax return can't exceed $250,000 ($500,000 if you're married and filed a joint return).

8 Steps to Appeal Your Property Tax Bill

You also had to file your 2021 Illinois income tax return ( Form IL-1040 ) – with a claim for the property tax credit on Line 16 and Schedule ICR attached – by October 17, 2022, to get an automatic property tax rebate. If you didn't file Form IL-1040 and Schedule ICR, then you had to submit a property tax rebate form (Form IL-1040-PTR) by October 17.

Illinois Income Tax Rebate

To qualify for the Illinois income tax rebate, you had to be an Illinois resident in 2021 and the adjusted gross income on your 2021 Illinois tax return must be under $200,000 (under $400,000 for joint filers). The size of your income tax rebate depends on your filing status and the number of dependents claimed on your 2021 Illinois tax return. Each qualifying person gets $50 ($100 for married couple who filed a joint return), plus $100 per dependent for up to three dependents. So, for example, a qualified married couple with three children will get a $400 income tax rebate. If you add on a $300 property tax rebate, they could get as much as $700.

As with the property tax rebate, you had to file your 2021 Illinois income tax return – with Schedule IL-E/EIC if you have dependents – by October 17.

Tracking the Status of Illinois Tax Rebates

If you qualify for one or both of the Illinois tax rebates, but you're still waiting for your money to arrive, you can check the status of your payment using the "Where's My Rebate?" tool on the Illinois Department of Revenue's website (look for the "Where's My Rebate?" link).

To use the online tool, you'll need to provide your:

  • Name;
  • Social Security number or taxpayer identification number (ITIN); and
  • Adjusted gross income as reported on your 2021 Illinois income tax return or property tax rebate form, or your Illinois PIN number.

If you filed a joint Illinois income tax return with your spouse, try using the information for your spouse if you don't get a response using your information.

You can also call the Department of Revenue (800-732-8866 or 217-782-3336) or email them (REV.TA-IIT@illinois.gov) to get a rebate status report.

Stimulus Checks in Other States

Illinois isn't the only state sending rebates, refunds and other payments in 2022. Many other states are delivering "stimulus checks" to residents this year, including other highly-populated states like California , New York , and Virginia .

The state payments generally aren't as much as the federal stimulus checks paid out in 2020 and 2021, but they can still provide a much need infusion of cash for families hit hard by rising inflation . And the funds typically come from budget surpluses or COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government. So, state residents aren't necessarily being taxed (at least not directly) to cover the costs of these payments.

You Can Still Claim $1,400 Stimulus Checks, Child Tax Credits and File for Free Before November 17

