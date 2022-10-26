Read full article on original website
JERICHO IN NEW HORROR FILM, DANHAUSEN WITH KEVIN SMITH AND MORE
ROH Champion Chris Jericho has a role in horror film The Terrifier 2. We are told Jericho appears in a mid-credits scene. Shop AEW is currently taking preorders on the red and black variant of a Sting Micro Brawler. The site also has a red and black Sting T-shirt available for preorder for Top Rope Tuesday.
THE ROCK, LOGAN PAUL NOMINATED FOR YOUTUBE STREAMY AWARDS
Logan Paul and Dwayne Johnson were nominated for several Youtube Streamy awards today. Paul was nominated in the Creator of the Year award, Creator Product award for PRIME Hydration • Logan Paul x KSI, and IMPAULSIVE was nominated in the Podcast Category. Dwayne Johnson was nominated in the Crossover...
'THE IRON SHEIK MASSACRE' TO HAVE EAST COAST PREMIERE SCREENING THIS DECEMBER
The Iron Sheik Massacre, a short 23 minute horror comedy film directed by John "Morrison" Hennigan, will have its East Coast premiere screening on 12/5 as part of the 2022 New York Horror Film Festival. The premise of the film - "A group of young professional wrestlers are roasting wrestling...
