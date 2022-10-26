Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Ford reports net loss on decision to shift spending from Argo AI
DETROIT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Wednesday reported a third-quarter net loss driven by its decision to shift spending from the Argo AI self-driving business. Ford posted a net loss of $827 million, after taking a $2.7 billion noncash pretax impairment on its investment in Argo AI.
electrek.co
Automaker behind internal combustion engine start says buyers will switch to luxury EVs, good for business
Mercedes-Benz, the German automaker known for pioneering the internal combustion engine, says electric vehicles will be the dominant car on the road, particularly luxury EVs. The automaker’s CEO says he sees the switch to luxury EVs happening step-by-step within this decade. It was New Year’s Eve, 1879, when the...
fordauthority.com
Ford Galaxy, S-Max Production To End In 2023
As Ford Authority reported earlier today, the Ford Fiesta is officially set to be canceled after the long-running model just received a refresh for the 2022 model year. The writing has been on the proverbial wall regarding this move for some time, however, as supply chain issues prompted Ford to cut the three-door model from the lineup earlier this year as it stopped shipping the Fiesta and Focus ST to Australia as well. However, the Fiesta isn’t the only Blue Oval product getting axed, as Ford Galaxy and S-Max production is also set to end in 2023, too.
msn.com
Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition
Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes
General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
electrek.co
Magna will invest $500 million to expand EV facilities and bring over 1,500 new jobs to Michigan
Contract manufacturing superpower Magna International announced it is investing over $500 million to erect two new manufacturing facilities and expand a third in the state of Michigan. The new and expanded Magna facilities will develop components specifically for the growing market of electric vehicles and are expected to create over 1,500 new jobs in Michigan.
Ford CEO puts the brakes on the company's plan for fully autonomous cars, saying there's a long way to go before it can develop them at scale
Ford is winding down the robotaxi startup Argo AI as a result of the shift, the company said in its third-quarter results.
Benzinga
Watch Out Tesla: Here's How Many Electric Vehicles General Motors Sold In The Third Quarter
Automaker General Motors Company GM reported third-quarter financial results before the market open Tuesday. Here’s a look at how General Motors did for electric vehicles in the quarter and what’s to come. What Happened: Traditional automaker General Motors reported revenue of $41.89 billion in the third quarter, beating...
fordauthority.com
Ford Dealers Get Additional Month To Decide On EV Investment
The Blue Oval is currently undergoing an unprecedent pivot away from internal combustion vehicles to fully electric products, and has committed significant financial outlays and agreements to put it on solid footing towards that transition by the end of 2026. As part of its goal to modernize the sales process and its retail network, Ford dealers in the United States will be required to adhere to new standards and build out their own EV charging networks, a move that requires each franchise to spend a significant amount of money, should they opt into the first enrollment period. But the previous deadline for the dealers has been extended for roughly one month, per a new report from Automotive News.
fordauthority.com
Many Ford Vehicles Part Of Auto Parts Class Action Settlements
Over the past few years, a legal battle between a trio of Tier 1 automotive suppliers and a host of vehicle owners has been ongoing over claims that the former conspired together to artificially raise and fix the price of various vehicle components. A grand total of five class action lawsuits were filed over these claims, involving more than 70 suppliers in total, but three of those companies – Bosal Industries and Bosal USA, Robert Bosch GmbH and Robert Bosch LLC, and ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., ZF Friedrichshaven AG, and Lucas Automotive GmbH – now known a ZF Active Safety GmbH – have now agreed to pay $3.15 million as part of a settlement that includes a number of Ford vehicles, according to Repairer Driven News.
teslarati.com
Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil
According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 6R80 Transmission Has One Fatal Flaw: Video
Veteran Ford technician Brian, perhaps better known by his YouTube alias FordTeckMakuloco, has been on the case about the otherwise reliable 6R80 transmission found in the Ford F-150 that can experience a crippling flaw. In fact, Brian released a video back in April 2022 detailing the problem, which is related to the cooler lines. Now, yet another F-150 exhibiting the same problem ended up in his bay.
Toyota Motors joins General Motors as classic frontrunners
Toyota Motors makes a sport utility vehicle called the “4Runner.” But the company, like rival General Motors, might better be called a classic front-runner. Another term for that might be “bandwagon jumper.”. Back in 2017, when then-President Donald Trump began trying to remove California’s ability to set...
fordauthority.com
Ford Found Guilty Of Violating Contract With Versata Software
Back in August, Ford was ordered to pay $1.7 billion in punitive damages over an allegation that the roofs present on 1999-2016 Ford Super Duty models aren’t strong enough to hold up in the event of a rollover crash, and it doesn’t look like the automaker will be getting a new trial in that case after the company claimed it was unfairly precluded from defending against claims that its trucks were defective. Now, The Blue Oval’s legal woes continue, as the company has been found guilty of violating its contract with Versata Software, according to Law360.
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-Ford, VW pop the automated-vehicle bubble with Argo AI exit
DETROIT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The road map to fully self-driving vehicles is being rewritten once again, this time by Ford Motor Co F.N and Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE. When the two automakers joined forces in July 2019 to share control of self-driving startup Argo AI, it shook up the landscape among other key players.
Chrysler and Jeep Parent Stellantis Offering Buyouts to Some U.S. Salaried Employees
Jeep and Chrysler parent company Stellantis is offering buyouts to some of its 13,000 U.S. salaried employees. The automaker cited the buyouts as a way to assist in its pivot to focus more on electric vehicles and software services. Stellantis declined to say how many domestic salaried employees are eligible...
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Ford Edge Will Offer Hybrid Powertrain
Details regarding the elusive next-generation Ford Edge are beginning to trickle in. It seems likely that the crossover will be offered exclusively in China, as evidenced by an information leak in the Asian country, although it’s unclear at this point if it could be sold in North American markets after the 2023 model year. In China, at least, the next-generation crossover will retain the turbocharged Ford 2.0L I4 EcoBoost as the current-gen Edge, but Ford Authority has learned that its powertrain options will include a hybrid electric powertrain as well.
fordauthority.com
Second-Generation Ford EVs Expected To Return Healthy Profits
The Blue Oval recently rolled out its first-generation electric vehicles, which include the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Ford E-Transit, and Ford F-150 Lightning. However, at least one member of that trio, is no longer profitable, per comments made by Ford CFO John Lawler earlier this year. While it is currently unclear if the other two vehicles generate money for the automaker, the 2023 Ford F-150 did receive substantial price hikes compared to the outgoing model, a change blamed on increasing raw materials costs on battery components. While that situation will likely remain unchanged for the time being, recent comments from Ford CEO Jim Farley suggest the upcoming second-generation of Ford EVs will not have profitability issues.
Autoblog
VW will work with Mobileye on automated driving after Argo exit
BERLIN — Volkswagen plans to expand its cooperation with Intel's Mobileye to include its automated driving program after Wednesday's decision to no longer invest in self-driving startup Argo AI, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters on Thursday. Mobileye, which develops autonomous driving technologies, already cooperates with VW's...
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Thermal System Gains Fans At Munro: Video
After completely disassembling a Ford Mustang Mach-E and analyzing all of its components including the EV crossover’s front end, battery tray, thermal system, and suspension, Sandy Munro – an engineer and YouTuber – has now turned his attention to the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. Previously, we’ve seen Munro and his team go over the all-electric pickup’s undercarriage, frunk, and chassis, which left him impressed with what he discovered, and now, Munro and Associates is back with another video examining the thermal system of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.
