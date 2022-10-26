Read full article on original website
Net Worth Wipeout: Massive Value Destruction in Tesla, Meta Platforms, and Amazon
The mightiest of the mighty have fallen fast as Tesla, Meta Platforms, and Amazon missed earnings expectations and disappointed their shareholders. You’ll be amazed, and even shocked, to find out just how many billions of dollars these industry giants have lost in a matter of weeks, days, or even hours.
Iqvia price target lowered to $265 from $300 at Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse analyst Dan Leonard lowered the firm’s price target on Iqvia to $265 from $300 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following quarterly results. The analyst notes Q3 metrics were healthy but division performance was mixed. Further, while the company maintained full year 2022 guidance of low-mid teens constant currency base business revenue growth, guidance for revenue, EPS, and adjusted EBITDA was narrowed downwards, Leonard adds.
Gilead options imply 2.6% move in share price post-earnings
Pre-earnings options volume in Gilead is 1.4x normal with calls leading puts 3:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 2.6%, or $1.85, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.6%. See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
AbbVie top line ‘light almost across the board,’ says Piper Sandler
Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond said AbbVie reported "weak" Q3 top-line results as revenue missed consensus and the "only" notable product beats came from Skyrizi and Restasis, while "essentially all other products were in-line or missed by a considerable margin" in terms of their sales. However, adjusted EPS of $3.66 beat consensus and FY22 adjusted EPS guidance was narrowed, noted Raymond, who has an Overweight rating and $155 price target on AbbVie shares ahead of the company’s earnings conference call at 9:00 am ET.
Apple Shines Amid Tech Earnings Gloom This Week; Stock Up
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were on an upswing in morning trading on Friday after the Big Tech name delivered a fiscal Q4 earnings beat shaking off this week’s tech gloom in the market. The tech giant reported decent iPhone sales of $42.63 billion in fiscal Q4, up 9.7%...
WOLF vs. TXN: Which Semiconductor Stock is Better?
Some chipmaker stocks get most of Wall Street’s attention, but this stalwart old guard, TXN, deserves a second look, while investors may want to pass on WOLF stock even though it’s more exciting. Its dividend and valuation are just two reasons investors should look at the steady-eddy Texas Instruments.
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Tick All the Boxes
The key to earning in the stock market is to find an equity that shows the right profile based on a mix of attributes that will predict success. Finding them can be tough, especially given the sheer volume of data generated by the market. With thousands of stocks, hundreds of thousands of traders, and a legion of Wall Street analysts all putting their own sometimes contradictory views into the ring, getting down to brass tacks is no easy task.
Seeking Reliable Passive Income? Try this Monthly-Paying Dividend Stock
Investors can make a stable passive income with this energy stock. It has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Irrespective of the uncertainty, investors can make a steady passive income through dividend stocks with monthly payouts. Among the ones that pay monthly dividends, investors could consider investing in Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)(TSE:PPL) stock. Its stock has outpaced the benchmark index in 2022. Meanwhile, it sports an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks.
Gilead raises FY22 adjusted EPS view to $6.95-$7.15 from $6.35-$6.75
Consensus $6.54. Sees Total product sales between $25.9 billion and $26.2 billion, compared to $24.5 billion and $25.0 billion previously. Sees Total product sales, excluding Veklury, between $22.5 billion to $22.8 billion, compared to $22.0 billion and $22.5 billion previously. See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Why Are Investors Putting the Pin in Pinterest?
Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were up by more than 10% in pre-market trading on Friday as the social media company’s Q3 earnings beat estimates. In contrast, shares of SNAP had plunged following its Q3 results while META was down by more than 20% following its disappointing Q3 results.
Early notable gainers among liquid option names on October 28th
Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include DexCom (DXCM) $115.53 +14.28, Intel (INTC) $28.50 +2.23, VeriSign (VRSN) $200.80 +15.01, Gilead (GILD) $75.41 +5.20, and T Mobile (TMUS) $149.86 +9.23. See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
ACGL Replaces Twitter in S&P 500; EW, COHU Move Big on Q3
Shares of Arch Capital, Edwards Lifesciences, and Cohu are the standout movers today. Insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance provider Arch Capital (NASDAQ:ACGL) is replacing Twitter in the S&P 500 from November 1. Earlier, the company delivered robust third-quarter numbers with the top line rising 28% year-over-year to $2.47 billion, comfortably surpassing estimates by $20 million.
Why SOFI Stock (NASDAQ:SOFI) is Worth Considering Ahead of Earnings
SOFI is in a good position to benefit from the surge in demand for personal loans. With its stock price near multi-year lows, it’s an ideal time to consider opening up a position in the stock. In all likelihood, SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) should post an earnings surprise in the third...
3 Cornerstone Stocks to Start Your Portfolio With
Faced with thousands of choices and a worrying macroeconomic framework, it may be difficult to understand how to approach the equities sector. However, these three stocks to buy – DUK, VALE and SMR – follow a sensible strategy of fundamental relevance and a credible long-term growth trajectory. With...
Notable open interest changes for October 28th
Thursday’s total option volume of 43.6 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 5.44 million calls and 4.23 million puts. Meta Platforms (Facebook) (META), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Intel (INTC) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 45k Li Auto (LI) Jan-23 5 puts, 40k Shopify (SHOP) Jan-23 25 calls, 34k UserTesting Inc (USER) Dec-22 7.5 calls, 31k Ford (F) Nov-22 14 calls and 30k Nikola (NKLA) 11/4 weekly 3 puts.
Amazon Is Set to Report Earnings After the Bell. Here’s What Wall Street Expects
Internet stocks are under the spotlight this week with many stepping up to deliver Q3 results. This earnings season comes against a backdrop of mounting headwinds with secular growth decelerating, competition intensifying, and macro concerns a plenty. All the above are reasons why J.P. Morgan’s Doug Anmuth is heeding caution...
Gilead Sciences reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.90, consensus $1.43
Reports Q3 revenue $7B, consensus $6.12B. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gilead Sciences, Daniel O’Day said: "This was another very strong quarter across the business. In HIV, treatment and prevention markets continue to grow with further share gains for Biktarvy in treatment, and we received our first approval for our long-acting HIV agent, lenacapavir, in Europe. In oncology, there is increasing demand for cell therapies and Trodelvy. Yescarta and Tecartus received two approvals in Europe and Trodelvy was granted FDA Priority Review for HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. Overall, we are seeing terrific progress from a commercial and clinical perspective and look forward to building on this momentum."
Marine Max Stock (NYSE:HZO) Climbs 14% on Earnings and Revenue Beat
Shares of boat and yacht retailer, Marine Max (NYSE:HZO), are spiking today, as the stock is up more than 14%. This can be attributed to its earnings report for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.90, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.25 per share.
What You Missed On Wall Street On Friday
Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. Apple (AAPL) reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings and revenue [. Amazon (AMZN) saw its market cap dip below $1T after giving a worse-than-expected holiday quarter sales outlook [more]. Intel (INTC) reported better-than-expected Q3...
Constructing a Stock Portfolio — What to Consider, What to Avoid
The current environment can be challenging in terms of picking the right companies to invest in. This article goes over some ideas which can be proven more fruitful due to their high yields, inexpensive valuations, and low-volatility characteristics. It also points out some equity categories that are likely better if avoided.
