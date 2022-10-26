Read full article on original website
Eastern Progress
Red-hot Wildcats to wrap season against Oregon, ASU: 'I don’t think any of these teams stand a chance'
Following a 1-0 home loss to Cal on Oct. 2, the UA’s soccer team sat at 3-5-2. The Wildcats were dead last in the Pac-12 Conference standings, with all hopes of a postseason berth fading away. Coach Becca Moros didn’t panic. “We’ve got to keep pushing, and I...
MaxPreps
High school football: Basha upsets No. 9 Chandler 14-7 in defensive slugfest
In a battle of highly-touted high school quarterbacks from Arizona, it was the defenses showing out before Basha (Chandler) scored a late touchdown to upset No. 9 Chandler 14-7. After both teams posted first-quarter touchdowns, defense took center stage before Basha's Demond Williams Jr. found Bryson Dedmon for a 49-yard...
12news.com
Rewind: Week 9 Friday Night Fever
PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 9 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Oct. 28 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Game of the Week: Paradise Valley defeats West Point 42-41 On the...
arizonasports.com
Tommy Lloyd ‘excited to start a new journey’ in second year as Arizona coach
Pac-12 champion Arizona is not expected to defend its men’s basketball crown in 2022-23, according to a vote of 33 media members who cover the league and announced UCLA in the preseason top spot and the Wildcats at No. 2 prior to media day on Wednesday. Arizona lost three...
fox10phoenix.com
Police: Threat cancels homecoming football game at Buckeye charter school
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Officials with the Buckeye Police Department say they are investigating a threat that was reportedly made against a charter school in the West Valley city. According to a statement by Buckeye Police Sergeant Zachary Astrup, they are aware that a threat has been made against the homecoming football game at the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies. That game was supposed to take place on Oct. 28.
AZFamily
3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
thecomeback.com
NASCAR world reacts to huge Alex Bowman news
Bowman made the announcement about his return in a video he released on Twitter. “[Crew chief] Greg [Ives] and I started something there in 2016 that we never got to finish,” Bowman, an Arizona native, said in a video posted to his social media accounts. “Hopefully we can get the job done. To have one final race with Greg is going to be really special.”
azbigmedia.com
100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye
The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
Arizona's winters expected to get wetter thanks to climate change, research shows
PHOENIX — Monsoon marks when the Sonoran Desert turns from dry and dusty to wet and windy. However, it's not the season that best helps replenish Phoenix's water supply, according to numerous researchers at a recent conference hosted by the Salt River Project (SRP). Phoenix famously doesn't have white...
KTAR.com
Wreck closes southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler
PHOENIX – Southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler was closed for two hours because of a wreck Friday afternoon, authorities said. The highway was closed because of a crash at Riggs Road, west of Sun Lakes, at about 1 p.m. the Arizona Department of Transportation said. SR 347...
Washington Examiner
Arizona TV station airs graphic showing Kari Lake lost 12 days before midterm elections
A local TV news station in Arizona is apologizing after airing a graphic showing Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, as the winner in her race 12 days out from the midterm elections. The graphic, which appeared Thursday afternoon on FOX 10 Phoenix at the bottom left-hand part of...
statepress.com
ASU professors worry after Kari Lake threatens to 'clean up shop' if elected
After Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's dispute with Arizona PBS and President Michael Crow, professors are worried about threats to academic freedom. After Arizona PBS’s decision to host her opponent, Katie Hobbs, for an interview, Lake publicly feuded with the news organization and ASU, where the station is located. On Oct. 13 Lake tweeted "We’re cleaning up shop at @ASU, starting in January of 2023."
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
On the Market: Desert Contemporary Home Originally Built for Former MLB Player Chili Davis
The former Paradise Valley home of Major League Baseball legend Chili Davis, located at 7401 N Las Brisas Lane, is on the market for $8,500,000. Listed by Russ Sotheby’s International Realty Agent Frank Aazami, the mountaintop estate exalts quality and functionality with sophisticated architecture while offering opulent living with views of Camelback Mountain and the Phoenix skyline.
azbigmedia.com
3 Metro Phoenix cities rank among Top 20 Millennial hotspots
After years of lockdowns and limited gatherings, millennials are eager for a change of scenery. In a new study, SmartAsset analyzed data for 152 of the largest U.S. cities to determine the Top 20 Millennial hotspots. More specifically, we looked at the number of people between 25 and 39 who moved in and out of a given city last year and our findings show that Scottsdale, Tempe and Gilbert ranked among the top 20 cities where millennials are moving to.
Deadliest summer of the year for heat in Arizona
There’s never been a summer in Arizona like the one that just passed as the state hit a grim milestone. The state that boasts the Grand Canyon confirmed that 2022 was the deadliest summer ever recorded, with 359 heat-related deaths logged.
12news.com
Time's up: A winning lotto ticket bought in Arizona has gone unclaimed
MESA, Ariz. — If you've been searching for a lottery ticket that you bought Apr. 27 at the Safeway near South Alma School and West Guadalupe Roads in Mesa... Sorry, but time's run out. 180 days ago, someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $4.3 million from that very...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona gym member accused of stealing credit cards out of locker rooms
MESA, Ariz. - A gym member is accused of stealing credit cards from locker rooms at different fitness club locations in Arizona, the Mesa Police Department said. Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 28, 39-year-old Gregory Freeman reportedly burglarized two EōS Fitness locations in Mesa. He reportedly stole credit cards from lockers and then used them at businesses in Mesa and Tempe.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona
The holidays are right around the corner, bringing in the familiar comfort of delicious desserts made from scratch. There aren't many desserts better than a nice warm pie straight out of the oven. Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state. The website...
Katie Hobbs, Kari Lake release statements on campaign HQ burglary
Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection to a burglary at the campaign headquarters for Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor.
