15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
edglentoday.com
St. Louis County Investigates Fatal Motor Crash Near West Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Road
ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal motor crash near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Road which resulted in the death of an adult female. On October 27, 2022, at 6:00 PM,...
City of St. Charles closed down 4 water wells due to contamination
The City of St. Charles has shut down four water wells due to chemical contamination, causing issues for residents who rely on the water.
KMOV
Confusion arises over MO gun laws following Gov. Parson’s visit to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The school shooting at Central VPA High School on Monday has left questions and confusion about what police in Missouri can do when it comes to mental illness and firearms. Gov. Mike Parson’s comments Thursday night created even more questions after he claimed local police departments...
Pumpkin Glow takes over St. Charles Historic Main Street for Halloween
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Pumpkin Glow brings a big boost to businesses this Halloween weekend. Main Street is blocked off so shoppers and families can safely enjoy the spooky scenes while visiting family-owned stores. Employees from each store spent time carving pumpkins and turning their storefront into a spooky scene.
New warning from childcare providers after boy’s drowning death
Licensed childcare providers are warning parents, following our exclusive Fox Files report Thursday.
74-year-old woman dies in north St. Louis Co. crash
A 74-year-old woman died in a crash Thursday evening in north St. Louis County.
A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks
Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
Ex-St. Louis Co. nurse obtained fentanyl for personal use
A former St. Louis County nurse pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges and admitted to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own personal use.
KMOV
Elderly woman killed in North County crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A two-car crash left a woman dead in north St. Louis County Thursday evening. Officers with the Jennings precinct were called to the scene at West Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Road. A Saturn Ion was going southbound on West Florissant Avenue, turning into oncoming traffic when it was hit on the passenger side by a Ford van.
Construction starts, homebuilder chosen for Tesson Ridge, the $200M redevelopment of former MetLife campus in South County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Construction is underway on the $200 million redevelopment of the former MetLife office campus in south St. Louis County, with a homebuilder selected to erect the first single-family houses at the site. First announced last year by St. Charles-based developer Propper Construction Services, the...
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
St. Louis County crash leaves 71-year-old woman dead
JENNINGS, Mo. — An elderly woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in north St. Louis County. At 6 p.m., St. Louis County police responded to a call for a car crash near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Road in Jennings. Investigators said...
KCTV 5
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announces $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund aimed to attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers and address officer shortages throughout the state was announced Friday by Governor Mike Parson. The scholarship will pay $5,000 toward the cost of a Missouri resident attending...
Missouri doesn’t have a red flag law, renewed legislation aims to change that
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – As the investigation continues into Monday’s school shooting in St. Louis and how the gunman reacquired a weapon used in it, St. Louis police say officers lacked the authority to temporarily seize the gun because the state of Missouri does not have a red flag law in place.
St. Louis medical marijuana firms think cautiously about expansion
ST. LOUIS — If Missouri voters on Nov. 8 approve Amendment 3, allowing adults 21 and and older to use, possess and grow cannabis, it's projected to create a significantly larger market for the companies that have already emerged as major players in the state's legal medical marijuana market.
Teen dead in fatal early morning wreck in south STL
Fatal crash this morning around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Gravois Road and Cinnabar Drive.
kttn.com
Missouri Public Service Commission’s cold weather rule takes effect November 1, 2022
The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule, designed to help customers with heat-related utility bills, begins on November 1, 2022. The rule will remain in effect through March 31, 2023. It has been a part of the Commission’s rules and regulations since 1977. The Cold Weather Rule...
kshb.com
Weather Blog: Tracking Two Storm Systems the next Seven Days
We are in for some great weather this weekend into Halloween. Now, that being said a storm system will make it into Missouri this weekend. There is a small window where we could see a few rain showers. We do need more rain as the storm system from last week...
Natural gas rates going up for Ameren Missouri customers
Beginning next week, Ameren Missouri natural gas customers will see a slight increase in their bill due to a rate change.
O’Fallon, Ill. high school investigates gun threat, student arrested
Police have arrested one student in connection with a threat toward O'Fallon Township High School in Illinois.
