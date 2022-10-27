67-year-old woman killed in crash in Merced, police say
Police are investigating if street racing contributed to a crash in Merced that killed a woman. It happened Wednesday at the intersection of M Street and Buena Vista Drive. Police say a Chevy Camaro was heading south on M Street when a Nissan Altima pulled out from Buena Vista -- directly in the path of the Camaro. The driver of the Altima, a 67-year-old woman, was killed. The condition of the 25-year-old driver of the Camaro was not released. Officials suspect street racing was involved in the collision. The crash happened only a few blocks from an elementary school. Police say they redirected students from seeing the wreckage.
Comments / 3