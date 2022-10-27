ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

67-year-old woman killed in crash in Merced, police say

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EfFjw_0inq0n9O00

Police are investigating if street racing contributed to a crash in Merced that killed a woman.

It happened Wednesday at the intersection of M Street and Buena Vista Drive.

Police say a Chevy Camaro was heading south on M Street when a Nissan Altima pulled out from Buena Vista -- directly in the path of the Camaro.

The driver of the Altima, a 67-year-old woman, was killed.

The condition of the 25-year-old driver of the Camaro was not released.

Officials suspect street racing was involved in the collision.

The crash happened only a few blocks from an elementary school.

Police say they redirected students from seeing the wreckage.

Comments / 3

America First
7d ago

that's a bad place 😕 someone ran the stop sign right in front of me this morning little after 6 am..

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Man dead, toddler unhurt after freeway shooting near Lathrop

LATHROP – A man was found shot dead in a vehicle near Lathrop, officers say, with his toddler also found uninjured inside. California Highway Patrol says they were first alerted about the incident just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers say a collision was initially reported in the area of southbound Interstate 5 and Highway 120. At the scene, officers found a 41-year-old Lathrop man who had been shot at least once inside a car. Officers started life-saving measures, but CHP says the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Also inside the car was a three-year-old toddler, officers say. The toddler was not hurt and has been returned to family. The name of the man killed has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation. 
LATHROP, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 dead in Atwater minivan crash, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two pedestrians were struck by a minivan and died at the scene in Atwater Wednesday morning, police say. Patrol officers were called to the intersection of Augusta Lane and Juniper Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Officers say they arrived on the scene to find a minivan that collided with two pedestrians and […]
ATWATER, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Accident on Buena Vista Drive and M Street in Merced

The Merced Police Department is investigating whether street racing contributed to a car crash that killed a 67-year-old woman on M Street. The motor vehicle collision took place on October 26, 2022, at the intersection of Buena Vista Drive and M Street, according to Merced PD. Details on the Car...
MERCED, CA
FOX40

CHP finds driver dead in SUV near Lathrop, toddler passenger uninjured

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a man found dead at the wheel of an SUV who had a 3-year-old uninjured passenger Tuesday morning near Lathrop, according to a news release from the agency. At around 10:30 a.m., the CHP’s Stockton Communications Center was notified about a collision near “southbound I-5 and SR-120,” […]
LATHROP, CA
CBS Sacramento

Innocent bystander struck, killed in Modesto by suspected street racer who crashed

MODESTO – A 66-year-old Modesto man was killed after he was struck by a suspected street racer who had crashed Friday night, police say. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. near Scenic Drive and Bodem Street. Modesto police say a white BMW and a motorcyclist were allegedly racing each other when they hit slower traffic. The motorcyclist tried to evade the traffic – but ended up hitting a curb and getting ejected.That's when the motorcycle and the rider crashed into a man who was walking on the sidewalk. Officers got to the scene and found a citizen doing CPR on the bystander. However, the man was soon pronounced dead. Police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with "substantial" injuries. The driver of the BMW also stayed at the scene.  The name of the man killed has not been released at this point. Investigators note that this crash is the second of the year where alleged street racers have killed an innocent bystander in Modesto. It's also the city's 16th deadly crash of the year, police say.  
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatality Reported in Motorcycle vs. Pedestrian Crash in Modesto

The Modesto Fire Department reported a fatal motorcycle vs. pedestrian crash on Bodem Avenue on Friday, October 28, 2022. The collision occurred around 10:00 p.m. at Scenic Drive and Bodem Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Bodem Avenue in Modesto. In a daily incident report by...
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in crash on Fresno highway

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a rollover crash on a highway in Fresno on Monday. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office said 55-year-old Latricia McCloud died in a crash near Highway 99 and Jensen Avenue. Around 12:50 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol were called […]
FRESNO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister man arrested on Halloween after shooting a gun in air and pretending to be a tree

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they arrested a person on Halloween who shot a gun in the air. Police added the suspect dodged the descending bullet and tried running. The suspect's car was found a few blocks away. Police said the suspect pretended to be a ficus tree on a residence's porch. The suspect The post Hollister man arrested on Halloween after shooting a gun in air and pretending to be a tree appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KMPH.com

Suspected armed robbers arrested following crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people suspected in an armed robbery were arrested Monday morning after crashing at Hwy. 99 and Fresno St. in Fresno. Police responded to a call about an armed robbery that took place around 6:00 a.m. at a motel in northwest Fresno. The victim said...
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Oakland Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident in Stanislaus County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal car vs. pedestrian accident near the Ceres area in Stanislaus County on the night of Friday, October 28, 2022. The crash took place around 7:00 p.m. on Service Road in the vicinity of Esmar Road, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Accident...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man stabbed in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in a wheelchair was stabbed after a confrontation in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the victim got into a confrontation with another man and was stabbed multiple times. The victim went to an ATM which was well lit for help. The victim was taken […]
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
58K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy