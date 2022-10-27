67-year-old woman killed in crash in Merced, police say

Police are investigating if street racing contributed to a crash in Merced that killed a woman.

It happened Wednesday at the intersection of M Street and Buena Vista Drive.

Police say a Chevy Camaro was heading south on M Street when a Nissan Altima pulled out from Buena Vista -- directly in the path of the Camaro.

The driver of the Altima, a 67-year-old woman, was killed.

The condition of the 25-year-old driver of the Camaro was not released.

Officials suspect street racing was involved in the collision.

The crash happened only a few blocks from an elementary school.

Police say they redirected students from seeing the wreckage.