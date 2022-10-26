Read full article on original website
Trojans Match Program Record with Ninth Straight Win
TROY, Ala – Senior day was made a bit more special Saturday afternoon as the Trojans, for the first time since 1994, won their ninth straight match of the season and tied the program record after defeating South Alabama in four sets (25-22, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19) from Trojan Arena.
Troy Cross Country Competes at Sun Belt Championships
FOLEY, Ala. - The Troy men's and women's cross country squads finished the Sun Belt Championships, placing eighth and seventh, respectively, Friday at the Graham Creek Nature Preserve. Tanner Guest paced the Trojans with a 42nd-place finish in the 5k trek with a time of 18.52.3. Teanna Cason and Cadi...
Anton, Martinez Serrano, Simkin Unblemished to Open Weekend
TROY, Ala. – The Troy men's tennis team is split over two locations this weekend and a trio of Trojans had solid early returns winning two matches each on Friday. Mario Martinez Serrano and Carles Anton advanced to the semifinals of the Mercer Gridiron Classic, while Nicolas Simkin won both his matches at the UTC Steve Baras Fall Classic.
Trojans Hold Off South Alabama for Eighth Straight Win of Season
TROY, Ala. – It was a great start to the last regular season home slate for Troy volleyball as the Trojans came away victorious over interstate rivals South Alabama in a five-set thriller (25-15, 25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11) from Trojan Arena Friday night. Not only does the win snap...
Prattville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Cross Country Ready for Conference Championships
TROY, Ala. – Following a two-week hiatus, the Troy men's and women's cross country teams are locked in and ready for the Sun Belt Championships in Foley, Ala. The women's 5k trek will kick off at 4 p.m. from the Graham Creek Nature Preserve, with the men's 8k to follow at 5 p.m.
Alabama high school football playoffs: AHSAA brackets, game times, matchups
The Alabama high school football playoffs have officially arrived. The regular season wrapped up Friday night, and the AHSAA released the 2022 playoff brackets early Saturday morning. First-round playoff games will kick off on Friday, Nov. 4. Here's a look at every bracket, with matchups and ...
Nansikombi-Gunter Finding A Special Connection With Troy
For Uganda native Jamila Nansikombi-Gunter, the transition from Uganda to Moberly Community College, to Troy, Alabama, has been a long and complex journey. After coming to America for the first time in her life, a month later, she found herself living alone in the United States full-time. While playing for...
Trojans Prepare For Final Homestand Of The Season
TROY, Ala. – It's a battle atop the Sun Belt West this weekend from Trojan Arena as Troy welcomes interstate rival South Alabama for a pair of matches Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. with both teams tied in the standings at 8-2 in conference games and 14-8 overall.
Men's Tennis Heads to Pair of Tournaments this Weekend
TROY, Ala. – Following a successful run at the ITA Southern Regionals a couple of weeks ago, the Troy men's tennis team returns to action this weekend at a pair of tournaments. Three Trojans will compete in the UTC Steve Baras Fall Classic in Chattanooga, Tenn., while a pair of Trojans head to Macon, Ga., for the Mercer Gridiron Classic.
Women’s Tennis Set for 34th Annual Roberta Alison Fall Classic
TROY, Ala. – Hagar Amin, Kristina Kukaras and Valeriia Avdeeva prepare to jump back into action this weekend for Troy women's tennis with the playing of the 34th annual Roberta Alison Fall Classic at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. Starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, the Trojans open...
Mini Alabama State drum major ready to step in at the Magic City Classic
I’ll tell you, these college drum majors are looking younger every year!. Give it up for our friend Kai Riddle of Daphne, Alabama, who is ready to step up on Saturday should a drum major with the Alabama State Marching Band pull a hamstring!. Kai loves music, dancing and...
2022 Women’s Soccer Season Falls Short of Postseason Spot
HARRISONBURG, Va. – After a 5-0 loss to end the regular season against James Madison, Troy women's soccer falls short of a postseason spot for the first time since 2008. The Trojans (3-9-4, 1-6-3 SBC) ended the season last in the west division with six points, while the Dukes (10-3-5, 6-1-3 SBC) secured a top-four seed with 21 points.
81st annual Magic City Classic: Road closures, where to park, how to get to Legion Field Stadium
The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field Stadium. Planning to head to the game? Here’s what to...
Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct
Nick Brooks previews the Chiefs and the Generals ahead of FNF Week 10 GOTN. Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones are holding a press conference on Wednesday regarding the suspension of Dothan Wolves football coach Jed Kennedy. Enterprise Wildcats volleyball on the prowl for a blue...
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
ASU Honey Beez: “Always Imitated, Never Duplicated”
Just when you think you’ve seen it all from the Honey Beez, Alabama State University’s (ASU’s) dance team featuring plus-size students, they’ll come up with an even more amazing way to wow a crowd, said Ruth Anna Williams, creative director for the Honey Beez. And that...
Three Wetumpka residents turn 100 years old
Gardens of Wetumpka Assisted Living has three residents turning 100 years old this year — Joan Bromley, Jackie Sumners and Juanita Welker. Bromley’s birthday is Nov. 7, and she said it feels “impossible” to almost be turning 100. Thinking back on her childhood, she said what stands out the most was running away from home when she was around 6 years old.
Enterprise @ Lee-Montgomery | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Enterprise takes on Lee-Montgomery. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
‘GOT TO LIVE GOOD’ Wetumpka resident celebrates 100th birthday
Jackie Sumners isn’t native to Wetumpka but can remember the opening of the Bibb Graves Bridge. Sumners celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family at the Jeanette Barrett Civic Room. Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said he was going to hire Sumners to work for the City of Wetumpka.
