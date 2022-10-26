Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Unity After Shrine Attack
DUBAI (Reuters) - Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Iranians on Thursday to unite after an attack claimed by Islamic State on a shrine that killed 15 people, saying those behind it "will surely be punished", state television reported. "We all have a duty to deal with the enemy...
US News and World Report
Barrack Says He Hoped Trump Ties Would Appeal to UAE; Denies Being Agent
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Tom Barrack, a onetime fundraiser for Donald Trump, acknowledged under cross-examination on Thursday that he hoped his ties to the then-president would encourage a United Arab Emirates official to invest with his company, but said he did not agree to exchange political access for a business relationship.
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Will Retaliate if EU Confiscates State Assets
(Reuters) - Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing".
US News and World Report
White House Vows Response if Russia Attacks U.S. Satellites
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Any response on U.S. infrastructure will be met with a response, the White House said on Thursday after a senior Russian foreign ministry official said Western commercial satellites could become legitimate targets for Russia if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. White House spokesman John...
US News and World Report
Close Putin Ally Says 23 Soldiers Died in Ukrainian Shelling Attack
(Reuters) - Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Thursday said 23 of his soldiers had been killed and another 58 wounded in a Ukrainian artillery attack this week. Kadyrov's comments were unusual, given that pro-Moscow forces have rarely admitted to major battlefield losses...
US News and World Report
Australia and Hong Kong Claim Record $1.6 Billion Meth Seizure
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police said on Sunday they had seized in Hong Kong some A$1.6 billion ($1.0 billion) worth of liquid methamphetamines bound for Australia, in a joint operation with Hong Kong authorities. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement its officers and Australian Border Force in...
US News and World Report
Traveller Fined, Refused Entry to Australia for 'Significant' Biosecurity Breach
SYDNEY (Reuters) - An international traveller has been fined and refused entry to Australia after trying to bring meat into the country in what the government said on Sunday was a "significant breach" of biosecurity laws to protect Australia from foot and mouth disease. Australia earlier this year stepped up...
US News and World Report
Congo Expels Rwanda Ambassador as M23 Rebels Capture Strategic Town
GOMA (Reuters) -The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has given Rwandan ambassador Vincent Karenga 48 hours to leave the country in retaliation for Rwanda's alleged support of the M23 rebels in the Congo's eastern provinces. "This is, in part, due to the persistence of (Karenga's) country to attack the DRC...
US News and World Report
French Police Clash With Protestors at Farm Reservoir Site
PARIS (Reuters) - Clashes at a protest on Saturday against the construction of a large water reservoir for farm irrigation in western France left scores of police injured, the authorities said. France's worst drought on record this summer has sharpened debate over water resources in the European Union's biggest agricultural...
US News and World Report
French-Australian Environmentalist Kidnapped in Chad
N'DJAMENA (Reuters) -A conservationist with dual French and Australian citizenship has been kidnapped in northeastern Chad and a search and rescue mission is under way, the Chad government said on Saturday. It was not known who carried out the abduction in Chad's northeastern Wadi Fira province on Friday. Chad's government...
US News and World Report
Russia and Ukraine Swap Around 50 Prisoners of War - Officials
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and Ukraine carried out the latest in series of prisoner of war exchanges on Saturday, with both sides returning around 50 people, officials in Moscow and Kyiv said. Ukraine's military intelligence directorate reported the return of 52 detainees, among them soldiers, sailors, border guards, national guard members...
US News and World Report
High-Profile Haitian Politician Killed in Apparent Gang Attack -Reports
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - A well-known Haitian politician was killed in an apparent gang attack in an affluent suburb of the capital Port-au-Prince, Haitian media reported on Saturday, amid a gang blockade of a fuel terminal that has created a humanitarian crisis. Eric-Jean Baptiste, head of the Rally of Progressive National...
US News and World Report
Israel's Election Cycle
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israelis go to the polls on Nov. 1 for their fifth election in less than four years. The country has been caught in an election cycle since 2019, amid persistent deadlock between former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rivals on the left, right and centre. December...
US News and World Report
Palestinian Gunman Kills One in Hebron Settlement, Is Shot Dead
HEBRON, West Bank (Reuters) -A Palestinian gunman killed one person and wounded at least three others in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank before being shot dead by a guard, the Israeli military, medics and a settlement spokesperson said. The Islamist militant group Hamas claimed the slain Hebron...
US News and World Report
Congo Expells Rwandan Ambassador in Retaliation for Alleged Rebel Support
Congo Expells Rwandan Ambassador in Retaliation for Alleged Rebel Support. Kinshasa (Reuters) - The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has given Rwandan ambassador Vincent Karenga 48 hours to leave the country in retaliation for Rwanda's alleged support of M23 rebels fighting in the Congo's eastern provinces, government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said on Saturday.
US News and World Report
Somalia President: at Least 100 People Killed in Car Bombs
MOGADISHU (Reuters) -At least 100 people were killed and 300 injured in two car bombs that exploded outside the education ministry in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Saturday, the country's president said in a statement early on Sunday. "Our people who were massacred ... included mothers with their children in their...
US News and World Report
Cuba Says at Least 5 Dead After Boat Heading to US Crashes
HAVANA (AP) — A boat off northern Cuba traveling toward the United States sank Saturday after a collision with a Cuban coast guard ship, and at least five people died, Cuban officials said Saturday. The craft reportedly flipped over after the crash near Bahía Honda, about two hours from...
US News and World Report
President Aoun Leaves Office as Lebanon's Crisis Worsens
BAABDA, Lebanon (Reuters) - Michel Aoun, the 89-year-old Christian president who presided over Lebanon's cataclysmic financial meltdown and the deadly Beirut port blast, vacates the presidential palace on Sunday, leaving a void at the top of the failing Lebanese state. Lebanon's parliament has so far been unable to agree on...
US News and World Report
U.S. Military Dismisses Russia as ‘Acute’ Threat as Putin Boasts of ‘New World Order’
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday dismissed the potency of the threat Russia poses to the United States amid new claims from President Vladimir Putin that his ongoing military campaign in Ukraine serves as a first step in the implementation of a new world order. Speaking at the public release...
US News and World Report
International Leaders Offer Condolences Over Deadly South Korea Halloween Crush
SEOUL (Reuters) -International leaders expressed condolences after at least 22 foreign nationals from 13 countries were among those killed in a deadly crowd surge in Seoul's Itaewon district, a popular nightlife spot for South Koreans and expatriates alike. South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning on...
