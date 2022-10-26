Read full article on original website
Related
Bargains To Deck Your Halls Begin Friday In Downtown Bismarck
Not only can you refresh your holiday decorations at dimes to the dollar, but you'll help local families restart their futures. The key is to shop early for the best selection. The Seeds of Hope Christmas Store continues to grow season after season. Come see for yourself this Friday night....
There Is Life Now To 915 E Bismarck Expressway
Funny that I just did a story on this less than a week ago... That's right, I drove over with our company vehicle and parked in the lonely parking lot. I showed a couple of pics and wrote a story about the 915 E Bismarck Expressway - you know it quite well, it's right across the street from Cash Wise. My goal for the whole article was to be somewhat cute and come up with some far-fetched ideas of what kind of businesses COULD be coming in the near future - HOWEVER today I found out that "There Is Life To 915 E Bismarck Expressway" The rumbling and tearing down the lot has begun -
New Restaurant Officially Opens In Bismarck
After much anticipation and a delay or two, Ja Bomb sushi and ramen restaurant is open. You will find this new eatery in Bismarck's Kirkwood Mall. It sits right next to Target. According to a post from the Kirkwood Malls Facebook page, the restaurant was originally slated to open on...
Open Letter To The Bismarck Guy Who Flicked A Lit Cigarette
*(The following open letter is something I wrote back in March of 2021. Now, here we are in October of 2022, and just about the exact thing happened to me yesterday on Lincoln Road east of the airport. I had to put out another small fire due to a lit cigarette. We are back in drought conditions. Don't be responsible for a wildfire with your carelessness. You should NOT be flicking lit cigarettes out of your vehicle. It's dangerous and disgusting.)*
A Rebrand For ‘Tigirlily’, North Dakota’s Popular Sister Duo
North Dakota natives, and country music duo, announced last week on social media that after almost a decade of being known as "Tigirlily" the sisters were re-branding. Adding a little more distinction to their band name. Via Facebook on October 20th, it was announced that after a lot of thought and consideration the word "Gold" will now be added to the duo's name.
BisMan Recovery Group – On A Mission To Help The Homeless
An amazing group of people who have turned their life around and want to give back. That's what WE do in recovery. One of the first things you come to realize when your rock bottom has hit even lower is to surrender 100% for yourself - WHEN you want to receive help, and you are finally ready. Nobody can help anyone until they are willing, and if they are not, it's just an ugly vicious cycle that keeps repeating. Jacob Doctor knows all about this, for he is in recovery himself, and so am I - recovery of addiction.
Hey To All Bismarck Guys, Gals, Goblins, And Ghouls
Yes sir, this whole month of October in my mind is reserved for those who want to have fun, to be someone they aren't, to find a way to be creative and get all dressed up - the ART of Halloween really goes on all 31 ghastly days. Pretty much every Friday, Saturday, or even Sunday in this month, someone in the Bismarck and Mandan neighborhood will be having a monster bash, ghostly get-togethers, and frightening parties filled with fun, food, music, and candy. For the 6th year in a row Haunted Hoover will be among all the action.
New Addition Coming Soon To Bisman Wellness Center
This the time of year where we start to lose our fitness motivation. It gets chilly, more holiday treats and candies are making their way into our homes, so you might not have noticed a changed at the Missouri Valley Family YMCA in Mandan. The Reveal. The Family Wellness Center...
Forrie Smith from Yellowstone Visits Bismarck, Did You Meet Him?
From the most-watched TV drama "Yellowstone", actor Forrie J. Smith, the star that plays senior ranch hand "Lloyd Pierce", was in Bismarck, North Dakota last weekend. Forrie j. Smith, a real-life cowboy and stuntman, was in town for the Dakota Community Bank and Trust's Bucking Battle featuring Chad Berger Bucking Bulls held over the weekend. From acting to stuntman, rodeo action is something this cowboy knows all too well and Forrie J. Smith swung by the US103-3 studio to chat.
Bismarck’s Savanah Benz – A Rising Humble Superstar
For a half hour or so on a Thursday afternoon about 3 months ago, I had a chance to sit down with a future star. Her name is Savanah Benz. She and her mom Jami came by our radio station in Mandan, my goal was simple: To get a feel of what it's like to start out in a highly competitive field - the country music industry. Alongside Savanah rested her faithful guitar, the one she brings up on stage to play songs of her very own. Think about the confidence one must have to be able to do that and pursue a future career. This article I am writing, in my opinion, doesn't strictly belong on US 103.3's ( country ) social media pages, NO, this is about a local performer in the early stages of following through with her passion - entertaining people for a living. There is nothing more exciting and rewarding than that, except for the fact that it is HARD work.
Pumpkin Crazy Bismarck, Is TOO Small For Pumpkin Crazy Poll
All across the capital city store bins are overflowing with pumpkins. As we approach Halloween, front yards and porch steps are getting more and more populated with these winter squashes. But according to the good folks at lawnstarter.com, we may not hold a jack-o'-lantern candle to many other cities across the country.
North Dakota Country Fest Spills The Beans On Act #9!
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest-growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
BPS Superintendent On The Way Out
According to a press statement released earlier this week, Dr. Jason Hornbacher will be retiring as the Superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools. Hornbacher's last day is scheduled as June 30th, 2023. Why The Wait?. If you're wondering why this announcement comes so far in advance, the statement indicated that this...
Here’s Where To Meet Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith In Bismarck
Back for the second year in a row, the most-watched TV drama "Yellowstone" star that plays senior ranch hand "Lloyd Pierce", Forrie J. Smith is back in Bismarck, North Dakota. Forrie j. Smith, a real-life cowboy and stuntman, is in town for the Dakota Community Bank and Trust's Bucking Battle featuring Chad Berger Bucking Bulls being held at the Bismarck Event Center Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Open Letter: BisMan Peeps Who Don’t Understand How To Form A Line
It's something we were all taught how to do back in kindergarten. Heck, I think it was taught back in preschool, yet adults still seem to struggle with it daily. At least in my daily observance in and around Bismarck Mandan. People seem to struggle with forming a line. I...
BisMan “Looking For The Holy Spirit” – Treated With 100% Respect
I have to admit I expected the worst from a post on social media today. There is a list somewhere, of certain topics that are taboo to talk about "over dinner" either with a big group of friends or especially relatives. For the most part that rings true for the media. Politics is one of them. This is highly volatile sometimes when you have two completely opposite opinions. Now social media on the other hand is pretty much an "open game" - I'll give you an example in a second. Getting back to the political arena, there will be some people who will not, and can not budge in their republican and democrat ways. Most people can be somewhat civil when they are discussing topics, but there is always potential hidden danger, bottom line is don't try and change others.
The 5 Commandments When Entering A NoDak Roundabout
Roundabouts really aren't that complicated to navigate. I'm not trying to be mean, but some of you look petrified when entering a roundabout in the Bismarck Mandan. I mean scared $hitless. I have to laugh because it's really, really simple when it comes to driving in a roundabout. I see...
This Bismarck Restaurant Is Adding A Drive Up Window
You might notice some construction happening at Bismarck's North Applebee's. It appears as though the restaurant is adding a drive-thru pick up window. It's not lazy to use the drive-thru when you live in North Dakota. Why you ask? Because, duh, it gets super cold. The less time and fewer occasions we have to be outside in the brutally cold temps, the better. It's just not good for the soul.
One Of ND’s Favorite Stand-Ups Is Coming Black To Bismarck
This Black fella is really funny. You may have caught his stand-up act in Bismarck back in 2015. You may have seen him on stage as recently as 2019. Now, Black is back in 2023!. I can already feel my blood pressure rising. Lewis Black and his sledgehammer wit will...
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow
A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
