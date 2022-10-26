Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Canzano: Pulling back the curtain on Cam Rising's disappearing act
The Fox Sports 1 broadcast crew went home disappointed after calling Utah's win over Washington State on Thursday night and I can't say I blame them. It was a nice win for the Utes, who played without starting quarterback Cam Rising. Utah won on the road. That's not easy. But it may owe the FS1 broadcast team an apology. Decide for yourself.
ksl.com
Utah twins serve up the 'happy' at this McDonald's for 40 years
SALT LAKE CITY — Much has changed over the years in the Salt Lake Valley, but one thing remains the same. Twin sisters Ellen and Elaine Hamilton are still greeting customers at the 3300 S. Main Street McDonald's — a job they've enjoyed together for 40 years. The...
ksl.com
What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?
SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there's no doubt.
ksl.com
Idaho woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater in Utah
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speed skater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
ksl.com
Copperview Elementary in Midvale moves to remote learning Friday due to police presence
MIDVALE — Copperview Elementary School is holding a remote learning day Friday due to a police investigation in the neighborhood. Canyons School District canceled in-person school for the day as a "precaution" at the request of police, "and for the safety of the school community," said district spokesman Jeff Haney.
ksl.com
Husband, father of 4 killed in Sandy road rage confrontation
SANDY — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 42, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. "We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband and father,...
ksl.com
Woman critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was critically injured after being hit by a car in Salt Lake City. The crash happened near the intersection of 400 South and 400 West. Salt Lake Police Sgt. Mark Wian said it appears the woman was not in a designated crossing walk and was crossing traffic against the traffic lights.
ksl.com
Court finds man charged with killing former Springville neighbor competent
PROVO — A judge ruled Thursday that Hunter Lamoreaux, an Orem man charged with murdering his former neighbor, is competent to stand trial following an evaluation. Gregory Shaffer, 42, was found by police on his front porch in Springville with multiple gunshot wounds on May 21. Lamoreaux, 25, was...
ksl.com
60-year-old man hit by vehicle at a crosswalk in Millcreek
MILLCREEK — A 60-year-old man is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while he was at a crosswalk, Unified Fire Authority officials said Saturday night. The man was severely injured and taken to a hospital, according to fire officials. The accident occurred at 3000 S. Highland...
ksl.com
Sugar House fire prompts hundreds of evacuations, demolition of apartment building construction
SALT LAKE CITY — Crews began to demolish an apartment building under construction in Sugar House overnight after it was set ablaze, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of nearby residents and creating a tricky situation for firefighters due to a high risk of the building collapsing. The building's demolition...
ksl.com
Man sentenced to prison for DUI crash that killed 3, in emotional hearing
FARMINGTON — A Bluffdale man who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide and driving under the influence, causing a crash that ultimately killed three people, was sent to prison on Friday with the highest possible sentence after a judge said a harsher sentence is more likely to deter the crime.
