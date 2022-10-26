ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Florida man accused of dragging dog behind pickup truck

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested after deputies said he dragged a dog behind his pickup truck earlier this month. Deputies said a witness spotted a French bulldog mix being dragged from a truck on a road in Atlantis, Florida. The witness, initially believing “it was an honest mistake” on the driver’s part, flagged down the suspect and informed him of the issue, police wrote on Facebook.
ATLANTIS, FL
FOX2Now

Most common fast food chains in Missouri

Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast food restaurant along the way.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

States where abortion is on the ballot in November

(NEXSTAR) – The Supreme Court’s June ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and left the question of abortion rights up to the states has produced ballot questions in a handful of states this fall. Three states are asking voters some variation of whether they want to establish a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX2Now

Miami condo building evacuated near site of deadly collapse

MIAMI (AP) — Residents of a Miami Beach building on the same street where a condominium collapse killed nearly 100 people were forced to evacuate on Thursday evening after officials determined the structure was unsafe and gave orders to leave. Miami Beach spokesperson Melissa Berthier said around 4 p.m....
MIAMI BEACH, FL
FOX2Now

Hawaii’s Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
HAWAII STATE
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
51K+
Followers
49K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy