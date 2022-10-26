ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruita, CO

99.9 KEKB

Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested

A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
LOMA, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Seeing orange: Hunters fill Rifle rooms, restaurants in search of Colorado’s trophy bulls

Rifle businesses are beginning to brace for an amplified wave of elk bugles and blaze orange over the next few weeks. Colorado elk hunting enters its second season slated Oct. 29-Nov. 6, with over-the-counter tag sales having started in September. With a limited number of tags drawn for the first season, many people wait until now to hunt the Flat Tops north of Rifle, and they do so by obtaining OTC tags.
RIFLE, CO
99.9 KEKB

This is Where You Recycle Wine Cork In Grand Junction Colorado

You just finished a delicious glass of wine. You already know where to recycle the bottle. What about the cork? Did you know there's a place in Grand Junction, Colorado that recycles wine corks?. This company has operated in Western Colorado for some time. Less than a year ago they...
KJCT8

Temperatures continue to warm throughout the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has been a beautiful day across the state because of a high-pressure system that controls our conditions. It leads to plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Temperatures today reached a high of 52 in Grand Junction and Montrose. Tonight, conditions will remain the same...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Western Colorado’s Clover Cemetery After First Snow

With the weekend's snow and rain, a trip up the Grand Mesa seemed to be in order. With that, it was past time for a visit to the Clover Cemetery near Collbran. A little past downtown Collbran you'll find a small cemetery, home to just over 400 memorials, many dating back to the mid-1800s.
COLLBRAN, CO
westernslopenow.com

Wednesday October 26, 2022 Forecast First

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — There is a winter weather advisory in effect from midnight tonight to noon Thursday. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts possible above tree line. Travel could be very difficult. Please be prepared for the roadways especially through the higher elevations.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire

UPDATE 6 p.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department reports that it responded to a house fire on the 2000 block of Aspen Street in Grand Junction on Wednesday afternoon. The GJFD reports that three animals had been safely evacuated, and none of the four...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Check it Out: The Quotes Grand Junction Turns to For Inspiration

We all face challenges in our life here in Colorado and sometimes all we need is a push in the right direction to keep us going. When the going gets tough, it helps to reach out for advice from a person you trust for guidance and comfort. However, sometimes it can be hard to reach out to others, and turning to your favorite inspirational quote can provide the assurance you need.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

