CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay of the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Teddy Bear. Teddy Bear is an Akita Shepherd mix who is approximately 2 years old. He is a playful and happy boy with medium energy. Teddy Bear loves going for walks and hikes on his leash. Teddy Bear enjoys running through a large yard and likes to be by your side. He’s a bit of a jealous guy and prefers to be the only male dog in the house. Teddy Bear is a very good boy and is ready to spend the holidays with a family of his own. Teddy Bear’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. All animals are spayed or neutered prior to adoption. Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE. Former Pet of the Week, Effie, has a new family and is living large with all the love she receives. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO