Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
Haunted Huntsville: The Hauntings at Helion Lodge #1
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville is home to the oldest Masonic lodge in the State of Alabama and while this lodge is the local center for freemasons here in the area there are also rumors of this lodge -Helion Lodge #1- being haunted. If you're from Huntsville or have lived...
WAAY-TV
Junior League of Huntsville hosts Apple Annie Carnival
Families headed to Constitution Hall Park on Saturday to celebrate the Junior League of Huntsville's 51st anniversary. The group put together its 2nd annual Apple Annie Carnival, which was free to attend. Tickets for games and for food cost $2 a piece. Kids were able to get their face painted...
Kids Hunting For A Cure held in Fayetteville
A local nonprofit is hosting its annual hunting event geared towards kids that will benefit the St. Jude Children's Hospital.
storyboardmemphis.org
Huntsville, Alabama: Let’s Rocket
Along a tree-lined brick sidewalk, a stylized Darth Vader loomed over R2-D2, both metal sculptures securely bolted to an entryway. Right across the street, Robert Johnson’s smiling likeness adorned the gray awning of Moe’s Original Bar B Que. After a couple of craft beers at the nearby Casual Pint, we’ve decided on pizza for dinner versus barbecue, so we stepped past Lord Vader and headed inside a Mellow Mushroom.
WAAY-TV
Whataburger sets grand opening date for new Athens restaurant
Whataburger is ready to open in Athens. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday for 24/7 drive-thru service only at its 1321 U.S. Highway E. Ground was broken on the site in February. According to a news release, Whataburger in the coming weeks plans to roll out additional service...
WAFF
How to get $1,000 off at University KIA this weekend
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you live in the Tennessee Valley, you probbaly know the hilarious University Kia commercials. The commercials usually include Arthur Seaton caught up in some kind of crazy situation. One of the most popular commercials includes Arthur’s head on a turkey saying “The deals at University Kia are Gravy, baby!” And who can forget the Halloween one where his son Ajay warns the audience, “Don’t lose your head over low trade offers!” while Arthur is depicted as the headless horseman.
WAFF
Refuge Church, Amelia’s Closet sponsor free diaper giveaway
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Refuge Church and Amelia’s Closet are sponsoring a free diaper giveaway this Saturday in Athens. Families that are in need can attend the drive-thru event starting at 9 a.m. at Refuge Church - Athens Campus, 1412 Lindsay Lane South. Each car will receive two packs...
WAAY-TV
Whataburger coming to Florence
Get ready, Florence. Whataburger is coming. The revelation came in an announcement focused on Tuesday’s restaurant grand opening in Athens. (Read more about Athens here) At the end of the release is a list of other locations “set to open through 2027 in partnership with MWB Restaurants, LLC, Whataburger’s local franchise group.”
Kid catches 70 pound catfish in Lake Guntersville
A fishing trip with his grandpa turned into a big catch for 10-year-old Nick Parcus.
Pet of the Week: Let him be your Teddy Bear!
CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay of the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Teddy Bear. Teddy Bear is an Akita Shepherd mix who is approximately 2 years old. He is a playful and happy boy with medium energy. Teddy Bear loves going for walks and hikes on his leash. Teddy Bear enjoys running through a large yard and likes to be by your side. He’s a bit of a jealous guy and prefers to be the only male dog in the house. Teddy Bear is a very good boy and is ready to spend the holidays with a family of his own. Teddy Bear’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. All animals are spayed or neutered prior to adoption. Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE. Former Pet of the Week, Effie, has a new family and is living large with all the love she receives. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
WAAY-TV
Events set up across North Alabama for Halloween
Here are some events coming up this weekend and on Halloween that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. OCT. 29. ATHENS. The Limestone Ministerial Coalition is hosting a Hallelujah Night Trunk or Treat...
mynwapaper.com
Haleyville resident wants to start community band
Jeff Underwood, who has moved to Haleyville from New Orleans, is wanting to generate interest in Haleyville having a town band that is comprised of local musicians. His vision for the band is to see it march in parades and play at the Heart of Haleyville Park downtown, among other events.
WAFF
University of North Alabama community mourns the loss of former president
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence native Dr. Robert Potts died at the age of 78 on Friday. He was the head of the university for 14 years. Today I talked to UNA Vice President Kevin Haslam about his legacy. “He valued every person,” he said. “He valued relationships with people...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville woman shares her story of addiction in hopes of helping others
One Huntsville woman is using her personal struggle with addiction to help others, as a peer support specialist with Partnership for a Drug-Free Community. Laura knows what it's like to feel hopeless, after struggling with addiction for more than half of her life. "It all started over one pill, and...
Kohler plant employee freed after being trapped in machine
Authorities confirm a woman was involved in an industrial accident at a plant in Madison County.
WAAY-TV
HEMSI: Employee caught in machine at Kohler Co. in Huntsville
Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says it and Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded Friday to a report of an employee being caught in a machine in Kohler Co. About noon, HEMIS Spokesman Don Webster said the female employee had been removed from the machine. The condition of the employee is not known.
WAAY-TV
2.5 acres burned in Madison County vegetation fire
Firefighters spent part of the day putting out a vegetation fire in Madison County. According to Heath Jones with Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Bolden Hughey Rd. shortly after 11:30. No injuries were reported. Crews used 1,500 gallons of water...
Florence preacher airlifted to hospital after falling off roof
The preacher's son told News 19 that he was trying to help a woman in the community.
Just in time: North Alabama Land Trust beats deadline to save Paint Rock River frontage
Days before the deadline, donors have raised funds to buy and preserve 91 acres along one of the Southeast’s last free-flowing rivers in Jackson County. The Land Trust of North Alabama announced today it has raised the required $223,000 to buy the land along the Paint Rock River, one of the Southeast’s last free-flowing rivers. Land Trust Executive Director Marie Bostick said 182 donors answered a public appeal to reach the goal days short of its Nov. 1 deadline. The property is located off U.S. 72 between the town of Paint Rock and the Fern Cave National Wildlife Refuge.
WAAY-TV
4 injured in Madison County deck collapse
Four people were injured Tuesday when a deck collapsed at a home in Owens Cross Roads. Don Webster, spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed the incident. Webster said one person was seriously injured, while another was critically injured. The other two suffered minor injuries, Webster said. He said...
Comments / 0