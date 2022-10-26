Anyone in the music industry is familiar with the tale. An artist eventually becomes a big fish in their small pond….they crave knowledge and new experiences, and then: they pick their city of choice! Many artists flee to NYC, some to Nashville and even some to international music hubs like London or Berlin. But the vast majority head west to the promised paradise that is the City of Angels. And for good reason; like any other city, living here can come with its challenges, but Los Angeles is home to the big time: Hollywood celebrities, influencers abound and the biggest record labels in the music industry. And for indie pop artist Lorelei Marcell – it was a no brainer.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO