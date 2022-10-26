Read full article on original website
Tim Heidecker on Kanye: You Can Be Mentally Ill AND an Idiot
Comedian Tim Heidecker isn’t tiptoeing around the situation surrounding the rapper formally known as Kanye West. He shared his thoughts about the disgraced fashion designer on this bonus episode of The New Abnormal podcast.“It’s sort of like not even comfortable to talk about because obviously there are a lot of people who suffer from mental illness who aren’t bigots. And there are a lot of bigots who I guess technically don’t suffer from mental illness in the clinical sense,” says the show’s host Andy Levy.Heidecker agrees.“You can be mentally ill and an idiot, too, right? You can have both of...
Prodigy Jake Jarman ready to take on world’s best gymnasts in Liverpool
During one of the final days of preparation before the preliminary rounds of the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool that began on Saturday, Jake Jarman was navigating his routine on the floor exercise when he stepped up to deliver one of the most difficult skills in the sport. After five...
'Holy-Grail-type material': How never-before-seen Led Zeppelin concert footage ended up in Ohio
John Waters thought he had seen it all. Until seven minutes from Led Zeppelin's legendary 1970 show in Los Angeles just landed in his lap.
I introduced my son to sculpture – and he quickly figured out the point of it
Mary works in art, so she points at the works we encounter and gives additional information. We’re at London’s Frieze sculpture exhibition and she’s kind enough to give her explanations as if she’s telling the kids, while knowing full well that I’m listening in equal ignorance.
Ron Howard on the Spectacular ‘Thirteen Lives’ and Why He’s Still Shocked by the ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Backlash
Ron Howard is debating how humble his humblebrag should be. (One would think that, once you get to be Ron Howard, you’d feel secure in some healthy boasting, but here we are.) After some starting and stopping, he goes for it: Thirteen Lives tested higher with audiences—meaning more positively—than any film he’s directed in his entire career.
L.A. Weekly
Wise Beyond Her Years: Lorelei Marcell’s Journey is Just Beginning
Anyone in the music industry is familiar with the tale. An artist eventually becomes a big fish in their small pond….they crave knowledge and new experiences, and then: they pick their city of choice! Many artists flee to NYC, some to Nashville and even some to international music hubs like London or Berlin. But the vast majority head west to the promised paradise that is the City of Angels. And for good reason; like any other city, living here can come with its challenges, but Los Angeles is home to the big time: Hollywood celebrities, influencers abound and the biggest record labels in the music industry. And for indie pop artist Lorelei Marcell – it was a no brainer.
L.A. Weekly
Wendell and Wild‘s a Morbid and Magical Stop-Motion Nightmare
This Netflix animated film is not a cartoon like Frozen or The Lion King. Rather, in the mode of Selick’s previous features Coraline and Nightmare Before Christmas, it’s a demonic adventure that tests the limits of what you can put into a kid’s movie. No one goes into a Selick production expecting Pixar, but this story of a girl who loses her parents is especially heavy on the adult themes, as well as the gothic imagery. If you thought Coraline‘s descent into wonderland was creepy, wait till you see Kat’s (Lyric Ross) descent into Satan’s nose.
L.A. Weekly
Mercyful Fate Brings Metal to YouTube
Mercyful Fate Brings Metal to YouTube: Whether he’s performing solo or with Danish proto black metal pioneers Mercyful Fate, King Diamond puts on a show and is worth seeing, and his teutonic voice is worth hearing. German thrashers Kreator plus Midnight are also on the bill. According to a...
L.A. Weekly
The Nine Lives of Gary Baseman
No one loves Halloween more than Gary Baseman. The prolific artist — whose artwork is chock full of ghosts, witches, black cats, ghoulies, ghost girls, fantasy beings, masked and costumed characters, and folk spirits — has always been drawn to the holiday. Its history and accouterments have inspired his work in visual and performance-based art for his whole career. And his best friend, collaborator, muse, and ferocious companion of the last decade-plus was the legendary Blackie the Cat — a feline force of nature whose exploits Baseman has enthusiastically chronicled in everything from paintings to animations, editions, album covers, immersive sculptural installations, and now, an entire gallery show.
