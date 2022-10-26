ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Tim Heidecker on Kanye: You Can Be Mentally Ill AND an Idiot

Comedian Tim Heidecker isn’t tiptoeing around the situation surrounding the rapper formally known as Kanye West. He shared his thoughts about the disgraced fashion designer on this bonus episode of The New Abnormal podcast.“It’s sort of like not even comfortable to talk about because obviously there are a lot of people who suffer from mental illness who aren’t bigots. And there are a lot of bigots who I guess technically don’t suffer from mental illness in the clinical sense,” says the show’s host Andy Levy.Heidecker agrees.“You can be mentally ill and an idiot, too, right? You can have both of...
TheDailyBeast

Ron Howard on the Spectacular ‘Thirteen Lives’ and Why He’s Still Shocked by the ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Backlash

Ron Howard is debating how humble his humblebrag should be. (One would think that, once you get to be Ron Howard, you’d feel secure in some healthy boasting, but here we are.) After some starting and stopping, he goes for it: Thirteen Lives tested higher with audiences—meaning more positively—than any film he’s directed in his entire career.
GEORGIA STATE
L.A. Weekly

Wise Beyond Her Years: Lorelei Marcell’s Journey is Just Beginning

Anyone in the music industry is familiar with the tale. An artist eventually becomes a big fish in their small pond….they crave knowledge and new experiences, and then: they pick their city of choice! Many artists flee to NYC, some to Nashville and even some to international music hubs like London or Berlin. But the vast majority head west to the promised paradise that is the City of Angels. And for good reason; like any other city, living here can come with its challenges, but Los Angeles is home to the big time: Hollywood celebrities, influencers abound and the biggest record labels in the music industry. And for indie pop artist Lorelei Marcell – it was a no brainer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Wendell and Wild‘s a Morbid and Magical Stop-Motion Nightmare

This Netflix animated film is not a cartoon like Frozen or The Lion King. Rather, in the mode of Selick’s previous features Coraline and Nightmare Before Christmas, it’s a demonic adventure that tests the limits of what you can put into a kid’s movie. No one goes into a Selick production expecting Pixar, but this story of a girl who loses her parents is especially heavy on the adult themes, as well as the gothic imagery. If you thought Coraline‘s descent into wonderland was creepy, wait till you see Kat’s (Lyric Ross) descent into Satan’s nose.
L.A. Weekly

Mercyful Fate Brings Metal to YouTube

Mercyful Fate Brings Metal to YouTube: Whether he’s performing solo or with Danish proto black metal pioneers Mercyful Fate, King Diamond puts on a show and is worth seeing, and his teutonic voice is worth hearing. German thrashers Kreator plus Midnight are also on the bill. According to a...
DALLAS, TX
L.A. Weekly

The Nine Lives of Gary Baseman

No one loves Halloween more than Gary Baseman. The prolific artist — whose artwork is chock full of ghosts, witches, black cats, ghoulies, ghost girls, fantasy beings, masked and costumed characters, and folk spirits — has always been drawn to the holiday. Its history and accouterments have inspired his work in visual and performance-based art for his whole career. And his best friend, collaborator, muse, and ferocious companion of the last decade-plus was the legendary Blackie the Cat — a feline force of nature whose exploits Baseman has enthusiastically chronicled in everything from paintings to animations, editions, album covers, immersive sculptural installations, and now, an entire gallery show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy