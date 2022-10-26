ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxbc1043.com

Rufus Joseph, Sr.

Rufus Joseph, Sr., 72 of Brandenburg, died Wednesday (10/26) in Elizabethtown. He is survived by his three sons, Eugene and Rufus Joseph, Jr. of Brandenburg, and Hubert Joseph of Ekron; three sisters: Mary, Katie, and Mae and brothers: George, Hiram, and Paul; 8 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. No funeral services will be held at this time. The Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg is in charge of arrangements.
BRANDENBURG, KY
wxbc1043.com

Two Killed In Wreck Near Brandenburg

BRANDENBURG (10/28/22) – Kentucky State Police said two people were killed in an accident near Brandenburg around 3:45 Eastern time Friday afternoon. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2002 Mazda driven by 38-year-old Kristin Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on Kentucky 79 near the intersection with Kentucky 313 when it crossed the centerline and collided with a Mack truck driven by 49-year-old Robert Stidham of Mauckport, Indiana. Sowder’s vehicle then left the roadway and overturned. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Meade County Coroner. A 4-year-old passenger in her vehicle died later at Kosair Children’s Hospital in Louisville. The accident remains under investigation.
BRANDENBURG, KY
wxbc1043.com

Man Killed Friday Afternoon Wreck On South 259

WESTVIEW (10/28/22) – A one-vehicle accident near Westview just after four Friday afternoon left one man dead. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office, an SUV headed southbound on Kentucky 259 in the seven-thousand block suffered a tire malfunction, causing the vehicle to run off the road and overturned several times, causing 63-year-old Nathan Wright of Westview to be ejected from the vehicle.
WESTVIEW, KY
wxbc1043.com

SPORTS: BCHS Football, Cross Country; Phillies Win Game One

BROWNSVILLE (10/28/22) – The Breckinridge County High School Fighting Tiger Football finished their season Friday night with a 38-6 loss to Edmonson County in Brownsville. LaDarian Parker’s 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter helped the Tigers avert the shutdown. The Tigers finished the year with an 0-10 record.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy