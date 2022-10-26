Read full article on original website
Rufus Joseph, Sr.
Rufus Joseph, Sr., 72 of Brandenburg, died Wednesday (10/26) in Elizabethtown. He is survived by his three sons, Eugene and Rufus Joseph, Jr. of Brandenburg, and Hubert Joseph of Ekron; three sisters: Mary, Katie, and Mae and brothers: George, Hiram, and Paul; 8 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. No funeral services will be held at this time. The Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg is in charge of arrangements.
Two Killed In Wreck Near Brandenburg
BRANDENBURG (10/28/22) – Kentucky State Police said two people were killed in an accident near Brandenburg around 3:45 Eastern time Friday afternoon. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2002 Mazda driven by 38-year-old Kristin Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on Kentucky 79 near the intersection with Kentucky 313 when it crossed the centerline and collided with a Mack truck driven by 49-year-old Robert Stidham of Mauckport, Indiana. Sowder’s vehicle then left the roadway and overturned. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Meade County Coroner. A 4-year-old passenger in her vehicle died later at Kosair Children’s Hospital in Louisville. The accident remains under investigation.
Man Killed Friday Afternoon Wreck On South 259
WESTVIEW (10/28/22) – A one-vehicle accident near Westview just after four Friday afternoon left one man dead. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office, an SUV headed southbound on Kentucky 259 in the seven-thousand block suffered a tire malfunction, causing the vehicle to run off the road and overturned several times, causing 63-year-old Nathan Wright of Westview to be ejected from the vehicle.
SPORTS: BCHS Football, Cross Country; Phillies Win Game One
BROWNSVILLE (10/28/22) – The Breckinridge County High School Fighting Tiger Football finished their season Friday night with a 38-6 loss to Edmonson County in Brownsville. LaDarian Parker’s 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter helped the Tigers avert the shutdown. The Tigers finished the year with an 0-10 record.
