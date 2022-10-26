BRANDENBURG (10/28/22) – Kentucky State Police said two people were killed in an accident near Brandenburg around 3:45 Eastern time Friday afternoon. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2002 Mazda driven by 38-year-old Kristin Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on Kentucky 79 near the intersection with Kentucky 313 when it crossed the centerline and collided with a Mack truck driven by 49-year-old Robert Stidham of Mauckport, Indiana. Sowder’s vehicle then left the roadway and overturned. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Meade County Coroner. A 4-year-old passenger in her vehicle died later at Kosair Children’s Hospital in Louisville. The accident remains under investigation.

BRANDENBURG, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO