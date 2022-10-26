Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
The Halloween Adult Candy Guide 2022
Don’t let all the fake news about people trying to give kids free drugs on Halloween scare you away from all the awesome adult candy. We’ve got a list of treats to help you experience various dimensions. Whether taking some little goblins out to score different Reese’s products or just having a horror movie marathon on the couch, this lineup is sure to make the experience more memorable.
Where did trick-or-treating come from?
For many of us, trick-or-treating is one of the best parts of Halloween. Dressing up in costumes, going door to door, and collecting candy and treats is a time-honored tradition that dates back centuries. But have you ever wondered: where did trick-or-treating come from? Let’s explore the history of this spooky tradition.
Ina Garten's new cookbook makes dinner simple
"How easy it that?" "How simple is that?" When I hear those questions, I think of Ina Garten. The Food Network host and cookbook author has posed them plenty of times on her cooking segments while demonstrating a recipe or cooking technique. Garten not only makes things look effortless but also shows you how and why they're easy. But all that aside, even the much-loved and trusted Garten "sometimes finds cooking stressful," she reveals in her latest...
The Health Benefits Of Pumpkin
A fun article from our sister publication in Florida – Laker/Lutz News – has been published, detailing all the ways in which to make tasty and healthy pumpkin-based recipes for fall. In this special report by Shari Bresin, along with Pasco County Extension intern, Syreeta McDonald, the health benefits of consuming pumpkin are explored and recipe for creamy pumpkin soup is shared.
LAVA MUSIC Just Released Its New BLUE LAVA Original, A Guitar Under $500 with Onboard Effects
Within six months after BLUE LAVA Touch, LAVA MUSIC added another guitar, BLUE LAVA Original, to their BLUE LAVA lineup on October 25th, 2022. Despite a strong appeal to every player, BLUE LAVA Original’s compact, ultra-light body, superior acoustics, effortless playability, and distinctions like onboard effects make it a “perfect option for those on the go,” according to the company.
Top Tips for using FOREO Facial Cleansing Devices
When it comes to facial cleansing devices, it’s no secret that using them correctly can be a game-changer. Whether you are new to the skincare niche or you want to elevate your routine to its highest potential, knowing how to utilise your FOREO device could make all the difference.
