We regret to inform the passing of long-time Taft resident Bill Gene Wise. A funeral service is scheduled for Bill and his Wife, Bessie Wise on Tuesday, November 1st at 10 A.M. at the First Congregational Church located at 395 California Street in Maricopa, followed by interment at the West Side District Cemetery in Taft at 11:00 A.M. Family and friends wishing to pay their respects may attend the viewing for Bill at the Erickson & Brown Funeral Home, 501 Lucard Street in Taft on Sunday, October 30 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

TAFT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO