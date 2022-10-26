Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
More details emerge surrounding Thursday’s crime spree in Steamboat
Steamboat Springs Police Department released additional information about the two individuals that were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 27, in connection to a crime spree that included the theft of two vehicles and various property. Taylor White, a 25-year-old male and Dory Mylar, a 36-year-old female are accused of stealing $9,400...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
PHOTOS: Steamboat football battles Berthoud in nail-biter, ending regular season
A winning season was on the line as the Steamboat Springs football team hosted Berthoud on Saturday, Oct. 29. The teams were tied at 21 going into the half, but Berthoud kept Steamboat off the board in the second half to win 38-21. To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Two Craig women arrested in seizure of two pounds of methamphetamine, over 500 fentanyl pills
Two women were arrested Monday, Oct. 24, in Craig on felony drug distribution charges, according to local law enforcement. According to police, an investigation conducted by the All Crimes Enforcement Team led to the arrests of Paula Hall, 58, and Kristy Nielson, 55. Both women are residents of Craig. According...
