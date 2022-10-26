Read full article on original website
Related
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Volleyball Falls to UNLV in Tough Five-Set Battle
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State volleyball (15-8, 7-5 Mountain West) lost 3-2 to UNLV (20-3, 11-1 MW) in a five-set battle on Saturday inside the Wayne Estes Center. Junior outside hitter Tatum Stall led the Aggies with a career-high 27 kills, the most by an Aggie since Kaylie Kamalu-Smith had 30 at Nevada on Sept. 22, 2016. Senior outside Shelby Capllonch and sophomore opposite side hitter Adna Mehmedovic added 11 kills each, while senior middle blocker Kennedi Boyd hit a match-best .533 with 10 kills.
utahstateaggies.com
USU SOCCER NOTES - Utah State Soccer Begins MW Tournament Run Versus San Diego State
Utah State soccer (8-5-7, 5-3-3 MW) begins its run in the Mountain West tournament as the No. 4-seed against fifth-seeded San Diego State (7-5-7, 5-3-3 MW) on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m. (MT) at the UNM Soccer Complex in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Both matches will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network and the MW app.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Cross Country Ready for Mountain West Championships
LARAMIE, Wyo. – — With the regular season now in the rearview mirror, Utah State's cross country teams can now turn their attention to the postseason, which begins in the Cowboy State for the Aggies. Utah State is set to compete in the 2022 Mountain West Championships on...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Punches Ticket to MW Tournament with 2-0 Win Over Boise State
LOGAN, Utah - Must win? Consider it won. In a do-or-die match, Utah State soccer led wire-to-wire for a 2-0 win over Boise State, clinching USU's spot in the Mountain West tournament on the final day of regular season action. "Really happy for our team," head coach Manny Martins said....
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Women's Basketball Set For Exhibition
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State's women's basketball team begins its 2022-23 season with an exhibition game against the Fort Lewis Skyhawks on Friday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Third-year head coach Kayla Ard says her team will need to be ready for a...
kslsports.com
USU Coach Blake Anderson Responds To Lawsuit Filed Against Him, Aggies
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson responded to a lawsuit that former player Patrick Maddox filed. The response came via Twitter. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, alleges retaliation after Maddox, a former linebacker, recorded Anderson making remarks about victims of sexual assault, according to Yahoo! Sports.
WholesomeCo offers free cannabis delivery service to Utah County
Since the Utah Medical Cannabis Act was enacted in 2018, cannabis has become extremely accessible for Utahns with qualifying conditions. WholesomeCo, a medical cannabis pharmacy located in West Bountiful, now offers same-day delivery to 99 percent of Utah’s population across the state, for free. After following the steps to obtain a medical cannabis card, patients can conveniently receive orders right to their doors. As the first and only licensed pharmacy in Utah to offer free statewide delivery, WholesomeCo strives to make medical cannabis accessible for anyone who needs it.
Socioeconomic status may affect children’s performance in school
New research out of Brigham Young University finds that children who come from socioeconomically disadvantaged homes face more academic stress. In turn, this stress often causes them to score lower in math and reading than their peers. Advocates hope state lawmakers will turn their attention to funding school districts that serve these students and level out the playing field for all learners.
kslnewsradio.com
County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why
SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
upr.org
A popular northern Utah corn maze may close its doors after this season
A popular Halloween haunt in northern Utah could be closing doors to their corn maze at the end of month. Owners of the Little Bear Bottoms Corn Maze are working with the Cache County zoning department after being told they have been operating for 18 years without the required licensing.
Ghost Rider of Clinton receives special FOX 13 Dream Team surprise
The Ghost Rider of Clinton is a hero to people of all ages in his community and the FOX 13 News Dream Team wanted to show support for the man behind the mask, Kelly Hertel.
New Davis-Weber county express lanes to begin tolling
The new I-15 Express Lanes in Layton through to Ogden in both directions will begin tolling drivers as early as Monday, Oct. 31 according to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT).
KSLTV
Woman in wheelchair dead after being hit by cement truck in Logan
LOGAN, Utah — A woman died Friday morning after a cement truck hit her as she crossed Logan’s Main Street in a motorized wheelchair, according to police. “It was just an unfortunate set of coincidences that took place,” Jeff Simmons, Logan’s Assistant Chief of Police said.
The Justice Files: Paul Allen seeks to overturn murder conviction again
Convicted killer Paul Allen was back in court with a new effort to overturn his conviction in 2000.
ksl.com
Owner, employees reflect on 39-year run as Bountiful video rental store prepares to close
BOUNTIFUL — Top Hat Video had already beaten a lot of odds by May 2020. The video rental store in Bountiful, which opened back in 1983, had outlasted corporate competitors like Blockbuster and even the shift to streaming services like Netflix. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many customers who previously frequented the small store at 521 W. 2600 South finally switched to online streaming due to health and safety concerns. The business was losing money and owners Lee and Lona Earl began preparing to close permanently.
Driver slams into Woods Cross home after medical issue
No injuries were reported after a truck slammed into a Woods Cross home on Wednesday when the driver suffered a seizure
eastidahonews.com
Attorney General investigating Franklin County sheriff’s chief deputy
PRESTON — An investigation is underway into the chief deputy of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Josh Purser is being investigated by the Idaho Attorney General, according to a letter obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. The letter, dated Sept. 22, was written by Deputy Attorney Mark A. Kubinski...
Clearfield party store closing after over 40 years of business
A Clearfield party business is closing its doors after over 40 years of being the community's go-to spot for party decorations.
Mini-fridge ignites fire in Farmington teen's bedroom
Jaclyn Anderson woke up in the middle of the night to the smell of smoke coming from her basement, which came from an unlikely source.
Comments / 0