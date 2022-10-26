ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Volleyball Falls to UNLV in Tough Five-Set Battle

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State volleyball (15-8, 7-5 Mountain West) lost 3-2 to UNLV (20-3, 11-1 MW) in a five-set battle on Saturday inside the Wayne Estes Center. Junior outside hitter Tatum Stall led the Aggies with a career-high 27 kills, the most by an Aggie since Kaylie Kamalu-Smith had 30 at Nevada on Sept. 22, 2016. Senior outside Shelby Capllonch and sophomore opposite side hitter Adna Mehmedovic added 11 kills each, while senior middle blocker Kennedi Boyd hit a match-best .533 with 10 kills.
LOGAN, UT
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Cross Country Ready for Mountain West Championships

LARAMIE, Wyo. – — With the regular season now in the rearview mirror, Utah State's cross country teams can now turn their attention to the postseason, which begins in the Cowboy State for the Aggies. Utah State is set to compete in the 2022 Mountain West Championships on...
LOGAN, UT
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Punches Ticket to MW Tournament with 2-0 Win Over Boise State

LOGAN, Utah - Must win? Consider it won. In a do-or-die match, Utah State soccer led wire-to-wire for a 2-0 win over Boise State, clinching USU's spot in the Mountain West tournament on the final day of regular season action. "Really happy for our team," head coach Manny Martins said....
LOGAN, UT
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Women's Basketball Set For Exhibition

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State's women's basketball team begins its 2022-23 season with an exhibition game against the Fort Lewis Skyhawks on Friday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Third-year head coach Kayla Ard says her team will need to be ready for a...
LOGAN, UT
kslsports.com

USU Coach Blake Anderson Responds To Lawsuit Filed Against Him, Aggies

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson responded to a lawsuit that former player Patrick Maddox filed. The response came via Twitter. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, alleges retaliation after Maddox, a former linebacker, recorded Anderson making remarks about victims of sexual assault, according to Yahoo! Sports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

WholesomeCo offers free cannabis delivery service to Utah County

Since the Utah Medical Cannabis Act was enacted in 2018, cannabis has become extremely accessible for Utahns with qualifying conditions. WholesomeCo, a medical cannabis pharmacy located in West Bountiful, now offers same-day delivery to 99 percent of Utah’s population across the state, for free. After following the steps to obtain a medical cannabis card, patients can conveniently receive orders right to their doors. As the first and only licensed pharmacy in Utah to offer free statewide delivery, WholesomeCo strives to make medical cannabis accessible for anyone who needs it.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Socioeconomic status may affect children’s performance in school

New research out of Brigham Young University finds that children who come from socioeconomically disadvantaged homes face more academic stress. In turn, this stress often causes them to score lower in math and reading than their peers. Advocates hope state lawmakers will turn their attention to funding school districts that serve these students and level out the playing field for all learners.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why

SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Woman in wheelchair dead after being hit by cement truck in Logan

LOGAN, Utah — A woman died Friday morning after a cement truck hit her as she crossed Logan’s Main Street in a motorized wheelchair, according to police. “It was just an unfortunate set of coincidences that took place,” Jeff Simmons, Logan’s Assistant Chief of Police said.
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Owner, employees reflect on 39-year run as Bountiful video rental store prepares to close

BOUNTIFUL — Top Hat Video had already beaten a lot of odds by May 2020. The video rental store in Bountiful, which opened back in 1983, had outlasted corporate competitors like Blockbuster and even the shift to streaming services like Netflix. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many customers who previously frequented the small store at 521 W. 2600 South finally switched to online streaming due to health and safety concerns. The business was losing money and owners Lee and Lona Earl began preparing to close permanently.
BOUNTIFUL, UT

