ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Florissant Police investigate homicide

FLORISSANT (KMOV) -- A 19-year-old man died after a shooting in Florissant Saturday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Calvary Bible Church of Florissant in the 800 block of Graham Road around 1:30 p.m. No other details were immediately released. This article will be...
FLORISSANT, MO
5 On Your Side

1 man dead in shooting near Florissant church

FLORISSANT, Mo. — One man died Saturday afternoon after he was shot near a church in Florissant, police said. The Florissant Police Department said the shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Graham Rd. near Calvary Bible Church of Florissant. The victim was identified as...
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

All lanes of EB I-270 in North County reopen after accident is cleared

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An accident involving an overturned pick-up truck closed three lanes of eastbound I-270 in North County for part of Saturday morning. Police say the accident happened near the W. Florissant exit around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Several emergency vehicles were on the scene. One person suffered...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

CVPA shooting: STL police say background check worked

As federal and local authorities continue to investigate just how Orlando Harris was able to obtain the AR-style rifle used in Monday's mass shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, St. Louis police have revealed the shooter was thwarted from buying a weapon earlier this month.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy