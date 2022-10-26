Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Man is shot in hand Saturday in Dutchtown neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — At about 7:33 a.m. Saturday, a teen was shot in the hand in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. The shooting occurred in the 4400 block of Virginia Avenue. Police found the 19-year-old was conscious and breathing. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. As of...
Florissant Police investigate homicide
FLORISSANT (KMOV) -- A 19-year-old man died after a shooting in Florissant Saturday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Calvary Bible Church of Florissant in the 800 block of Graham Road around 1:30 p.m. No other details were immediately released. This article will be...
Attempted carjacking likely leads to shooting death in Ferguson
Police are investigating a shooting death Thursday in Ferguson, one possibly linked to an attempted carjacking during overnight hours.
1 man dead in shooting near Florissant church
FLORISSANT, Mo. — One man died Saturday afternoon after he was shot near a church in Florissant, police said. The Florissant Police Department said the shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Graham Rd. near Calvary Bible Church of Florissant. The victim was identified as...
Woman shot, critically injured in St. Louis Friday afternoon
ST. LOUIS — A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head in St. Louis Friday afternoon. Police originally said the shooting happened at about 4:40 p.m. Friday on North Broadway Avenue near Carrie Avenue in the city's North Riverfront neighborhood. Police said the woman, a 24-year-old, was shot in the head.
Police respond to early morning shooting
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police responded to an early morning shooting in the Jeff-Vander-lou neighborhood. A juvenile male was shot in the leg, conscious and breathing.
Man shot after breaking car windows near downtown St. Louis bar, police say
ST. LOUIS — One man was hurt in a shooting near a downtown St. Louis sports bar Thursday night. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating what happened before one man was discovered with a "puncture wound" in the parking lot of 618 South 7th St., south of Busch Stadium.
Funeral services set for CVPA shooting victim
Services are set for one of the victims of Monday's school shooting.
St. Louis County crash leaves 71-year-old woman dead
JENNINGS, Mo. — An elderly woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in north St. Louis County. At 6 p.m., St. Louis County police responded to a call for a car crash near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Road in Jennings. Investigators said...
St. Louis Man Forced Into the Trunk of Own Car, Then Shot
The victim says the ordeal began when two men carjacked him at a gas station
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School Shooting
Alexzandria Bell EditMom Keisha Acres Facebook Screenshot. 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell was gifted, and inspiring, but lost her life due to the senseless St. Louis school shooting.
St. Louis police respond to road rage on Broadway
On Oct. 23, St. Louis Police responded to the 4000 block of Broadway for a case of road rage that turned into a shooting.
Man found dead Tuesday laying in north St. Louis street
ST. LOUIS — A 27-year-old man was gunned down Tuesday morning in north St. Louis' Vandeventer neighborhood. Gunfire rang out at about 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Sarah St., police said. Once officers arrived, they found 27-year-old James Riley III shot in the middle of the street.
Family tried to take away weapon used in St. Louis school shooting
The family of St. Louis school shooter Orlando Harris tried to take away the AR-15-style rifle he used to kill one student and one teacher at the Central Visual Performing Arts High School.
St. Louis police previously removed the gun used in CVPA shooting after domestic disturbance
Forty-eight hours after a shooter killed two people and injured several others at a St. Louis high school, investigators painted a picture of a mother that tried to intervene in every way against an attack she had no way of anticipating. This intervention included having police take the gun that...
Man charged in downtown St. Louis stabbing
St. Louis police responded to a call on Oct. 11 for a stabbing in downtown St. Louis.
All lanes of EB I-270 in North County reopen after accident is cleared
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An accident involving an overturned pick-up truck closed three lanes of eastbound I-270 in North County for part of Saturday morning. Police say the accident happened near the W. Florissant exit around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Several emergency vehicles were on the scene. One person suffered...
CVPA shooting: STL police say background check worked
As federal and local authorities continue to investigate just how Orlando Harris was able to obtain the AR-style rifle used in Monday's mass shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, St. Louis police have revealed the shooter was thwarted from buying a weapon earlier this month.
Family of gunman heartbroken for victims of St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS — Officials gave updates Wednesday on the shooting that happened at a St. Louis high school Monday morning. The shooting left a teacher and a student dead and four other students with gunshot wounds. The victims who lost their lives were identified as 15-year-old Alexzandria Bell and...
Police: Man robbed, shot while trying to sell gun
A 21-year-old was robbed and shot after he tried to sell someone a handgun Tuesday night in north St. Louis.
