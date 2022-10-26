ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
K99

Ghost at Colorado’s Barr Lake Known to Throw Sucker Punches

You've undoubtedly heard of several Colorado hauntings, but have you ever heard of one where the spirits actually physically assault people? This was reported at a house near Colorado's Barr Lake. In this case, the ghost throws punches. Even worse, they're sucker punches. The Haunting of Barr Lake, Colorado. The...
COLORADO STATE
K99

When Bears Go to Sleep, the Rest of Colorado’s Wildlife Wakes Up

Humans aren't the only Coloradans that have learned to be Bear Aware — the animals have too. A recent tweet from Ranger Tiffany McCauley, a park ranger at Colorado Parks and Wildlife's (CPW) Northeast Region, showcased an interesting Centennial State phenomenon that happens when bears go into hibernation. Let's...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Only Cage-Free Eggs Will Be Sold in Colorado Thanks to New Law

Animal welfare is a priority in Colorado and the state has passed its own sort of bird bill of rights. According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, starting January 1, 2023, farmers and business owners must begin a transition to cage-free hen housing. What Are Cage-Free Eggs?. Typically hens laying...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Awesome ‘Free Blockbusters’ Sharing Movies All Over Colorado

You've heard of "Little Free Libraries," the boxes where you can take and/or drop off books to share with others. Well, there's something similar popping up all over Colorado, but these involve DVD's and VHS tapes. They're called Free Blockbusters, and they're sweeping the nation. You'll find five such locations...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?

Colorado is known for inventing the cheeseburger and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Study Reveals the Top 5 Best Fast Food Chains in Colorado

Colorado has a flair for craft cuisine, but sometimes you have to bite the bullet and ditch the local restaurants for something simpler: fast food. Whether you're short on time between work meetings or just don't feel like cooking, there's no shame in hitting up the occasional drive-thru. But which ones should you visit?
COLORADO STATE
K99

Slice of the Pie: Colorado is Getting a Sarpino’s Pizza

Sarpino's Pizza originally started in 2001 in Victoria, British Columbia. Today, there are more than 70 international locations. According to QSR, Colorado will have a Sarpino's Pizza location in 2023. Colorado will not just have one Sarpino's Pizza location, but five to start. Franchisees Samar Sawaged and Sid Demirovski have...
COLORADO STATE
K99

This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland

It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
CRESTED BUTTE, CO
K99

Colorado’s Least Favorite Halloween Candy

Halloween and really, October in general is great time of year. The weather cools down finally, the colors are spectacular and there are sweet treats everywhere. That can be a good thing or a bad thing depending on who you are but for many, the thought of Hallween candy in store aisles and sweet deals is just a beautiful thing.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Did You Know There Is A Stairway To Heaven In Colorado?

I'm an avid hiker, and I have to admit I did not know there is a stairway to heaven in Colorado. But there is. And it has nothing to do with the old Led Zeppelin song. It does, however, have everything to do with the United States Air Force because you need to go to its grounds to access this short hike that's only about 1/4 mile in length and features more than 300 stairs to the top.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Colorado Has a Crazy Computer Lab Full of Retro Electronics

If you went to school in the 1980s and 1990s, even the early 2000s, you definitely remember computers being much different than they are nowadays. My earliest memories of playing on computers were at Eagle Valley Elementary School where we had old Apple computers with black and green screens, no mice, and we'd play Oregon Trail or some kind of typing games.
COLORADO STATE
K99

What?! People In Wyoming Used To Ride Elk

Now, that is something that I didn't know. I mean, elk aren't really the nicest of animals or any that I would assume anyone would try and tame. I guess if you were in a pinch in 1883 and didn't have a horse, but had the gumption to tame an elk, have at it.
WYOMING STATE
K99

Rustic Airbnb Cabin Is Unique and Tranquil Colorado Getaway

If the idea of relaxing in a beautiful mountain cabin is appealing to you, take a look at the fabulous Airbnb cabin. There is so much to like about this gorgeous mountain cabin, just northwest of Colorado Springs. If you are looking for a comfortable and cozy place to get away for a few days, you'll want to take a close look at this unique and tranquil getaway.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
K99

K99

Windsor, CO
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k99.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy