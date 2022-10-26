Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
On the List of Best Small Towns, Grand Junction Is Among the Worst
Here's some good news and bad news for the fine folks in Grand Junction. There's a new list of the best small towns in America and Grand Junction is on it. Unfortunately, our fair city comes in near the bottom of the stack. In other words, Grand Junction is among the worst of the best small cities in the United States.
Grand Junction Colorado Wants These Movie Creatures For Pets
Would you like to have the Creature From The Black Lagoon as a house pet? Who wouldn't? People in Grand Junction, Colorado would love to domesticate these popular movie creatures. I asked on Facebook, "What fictional movie creature would you want as a pet?" Here's what you had to say.
Western Colorado Fugitive Believed To Be Hiding In Grand Junction
Authorities in San Miguel County are searching for a Grand Junction area woman who is being named as a person of interest in an aggravated auto theft incident earlier this week. Work Truck Stolen In Small Western Colorado Town. An auto theft was reported just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon...
Strange Things We in Grand Junction Colorado Believed as Children
Do you remember when you were four years old and a complete sucker? You believed everything people told you. What did we believe as children in Grand Junction, Colorado?. I asked on Facebook, "What is the strangest thing you believed as a child?" Check out the gallery below. You'll find a handful of doozies.
Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested
A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
Colorado Question: Should You Use Traditional Candles in Jack-O’-Lanterns
This week, many Coloradans are carving up a pumpkin for Halloween night. We will begin to see these works of art on front porches and in windows up and down the streets of Grand Junction this week. Carving a pumpkin usually means putting it on display. When doing so, what...
KJCT8
Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire
UPDATE 6 p.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department reports that it responded to a house fire on the 2000 block of Aspen Street in Grand Junction on Wednesday afternoon. The GJFD reports that three animals had been safely evacuated, and none of the four...
westernslopenow.com
Wednesday October 26, 2022 Forecast First
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — There is a winter weather advisory in effect from midnight tonight to noon Thursday. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts possible above tree line. Travel could be very difficult. Please be prepared for the roadways especially through the higher elevations.
Things We’d Like to See Taught In School In Grand Junction, Colorado
Can you think of a skill or subject you would have liked to have learned during your K-12 public education? I asked on Facebook, "What should they teach in school, but don't?" Needless to say, like many social engagement questions, this opened a great big can o' worms. Take a look at what we'd like to see added to our schools in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Check it Out: The Quotes Grand Junction Turns to For Inspiration
We all face challenges in our life here in Colorado and sometimes all we need is a push in the right direction to keep us going. When the going gets tough, it helps to reach out for advice from a person you trust for guidance and comfort. However, sometimes it can be hard to reach out to others, and turning to your favorite inspirational quote can provide the assurance you need.
Mesa County Residents Should Receive Refund Check by Mail Soon
This week, don't assume that all the mail you receive is junk, because a check from Mesa County may be waiting for you if you are a resident. According to Mesa County, TABOR refund checks began being mailed on Monday, October 24, 2022. Who is Eligible for a TABOR Refund...
A House With a Pool in Grand Junction’s Alpine Meadows? Yes, Please
If your Colorado dream home is meant to include a heated inground pool, this may be your chance to make it happen for far less than you may expect. Check out this corner lot in Grand Junction's Alpine Meadows neighborhood added to the listings at Zillow.com in October. This neighborhood is near Horizon Drive so you can zip over to the airport or access I-70 quickly.
Grand Junction Shouts Out to Western Colorado High School Marching Bands
Fall is a great time of year to get out and enjoy our western Colorado high school marching bands. They make Friday night football even more exciting, and they entertain our communities during our street festivals and holiday events. Today we wanted to show some love for these hard-working groups...
KJCT8
Tina Peters has resigned from the County Clerks Association.
CRIME STOPPERS KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version.
What Are Police Officers Doing All Week Long In Grand Junction?
Have you ever wondered what officers with the Grand Junction Police Department do on a weekly basis?. What I can tell you with relative certainty, there's hardly a dull moment as Grand Junction police officers patrol the approximately 39 square miles of the city limits. I found it interesting to see the latest weekly snapshot from the Grand Junction Police Department detailing their activity for the week of October 9.
KJCT8
Gov. Polis appoints replacement judge following Lance Timbreza’s resignation
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After the resignation of former judge Lance Timbreza, a vacancy in the 21st Judicial Court was created in September. That vacancy was filled Wednesday following the appointment of Jeremy L. Chaffin by Governor Jared Polis. According to a press release provided to KKCO 11 News,...
95 Rock KKNN
Grand Junction, CO
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0