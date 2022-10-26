ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested

A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
LOMA, CO
Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire

UPDATE 6 p.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department reports that it responded to a house fire on the 2000 block of Aspen Street in Grand Junction on Wednesday afternoon. The GJFD reports that three animals had been safely evacuated, and none of the four...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Wednesday October 26, 2022 Forecast First

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — There is a winter weather advisory in effect from midnight tonight to noon Thursday. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts possible above tree line. Travel could be very difficult. Please be prepared for the roadways especially through the higher elevations.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Check it Out: The Quotes Grand Junction Turns to For Inspiration

We all face challenges in our life here in Colorado and sometimes all we need is a push in the right direction to keep us going. When the going gets tough, it helps to reach out for advice from a person you trust for guidance and comfort. However, sometimes it can be hard to reach out to others, and turning to your favorite inspirational quote can provide the assurance you need.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
A House With a Pool in Grand Junction’s Alpine Meadows? Yes, Please

If your Colorado dream home is meant to include a heated inground pool, this may be your chance to make it happen for far less than you may expect. Check out this corner lot in Grand Junction's Alpine Meadows neighborhood added to the listings at Zillow.com in October. This neighborhood is near Horizon Drive so you can zip over to the airport or access I-70 quickly.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
What Are Police Officers Doing All Week Long In Grand Junction?

Have you ever wondered what officers with the Grand Junction Police Department do on a weekly basis?. What I can tell you with relative certainty, there's hardly a dull moment as Grand Junction police officers patrol the approximately 39 square miles of the city limits. I found it interesting to see the latest weekly snapshot from the Grand Junction Police Department detailing their activity for the week of October 9.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Grand Junction, CO
