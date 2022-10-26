Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week10!
SALINAS, Calif. — Soquel defeats Monte Vista Christian, 35-10 The Knights secure a perfect league record and the Mission Division title with this victory over the visiting Mustangs. Soquel will now have a bye week and prepare for the start of the CCS Playoffs in the second week of November. Monte Vista Christian falls to 1-4 in league play.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Gonzales Spartan Class of 1992 reunites
GONZALES — Gonzales High School Class of 1992 recently had a reunion that began with a gathering at the Spartan football game against San Lorenzo Valley on Oct. 14 and concluded with fun at the Fourth Street Tap House. Alumni attending the 30-year class reunion included: Avery Calabro, Shane...
KSBW.com
Thousands turn out to trick-or-treat in Pacific Grove
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The streets of Pacific Grove were a sea of costume-clad little ones Saturday morning for the annual daylight trick-or-treat event. The family-friendly event is hosted by the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce and the City of Pacific Grove. More than 65 businesses participated in handing out candy and treats to children.
San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting
Keyla Salazar had her whole life in front of her when she was shot at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2019, just days before her 14th birthday. Salazar loved creating art and cared deeply for the humans and animals in her life. Her family wanted to honor Salazar’s memory with a mural, and two years... The post San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
KSBW.com
3.0 earthquake hits near Hollister Friday morning
HOLLISTER, Calif. — An earthquake struck near Hollister and Gilroy, early Friday morning. Video Player: Here's what to put in your earthquake preparedness kit. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was centered just over 7 miles north-northeast of Hollister, and east of Gilroy. The quake...
tpgonlinedaily.com
Aptos Times: November 1, 2022
Second Harvest Holiday Drive • Pajaro Valley Teacher to Run in NYC Marathon • County Fair Upheaval, By Jondi Gumz • CDC Advisory: Add Covid Shot to Kids’ Vaccine Schedule, By Jondi Gumz • Vets 4 Vets Connects, By Dean Kaufman • PVUSD Classified Employees: 12.5% Raise +$2,300 Bonus • How Do You Spell the Sound of Crickets • Sen. Padilla, Local Leaders Praise Pajaro River Levee Project, By Kieran Kelly • Grazing on the Green Success • Happy 37 Years New Leaf Community Markets! • Inspector General To Be Chosen for Sheriff’s Office • PVPSA Names Jasmine Nájera CEO • Jobs in Santa Cruz County • CHP: Smart Start for Young Drivers • Measure Q: Pro and Con • Measure S: Pro and Con • Aptos Chamber Award Winners • A Tribute to Harvey Segall, By Emilio Menze • PVUSD: 38 Bus Drivers Calling In Sick • Volunteer Fair Board Recording Secretary Resigns … and much more!
My daughter was among the last to leave Santa Cruz High amid reports of an active shooter; the wait was terrifying
Thursday's event turned out to be a hoax, but it reminded us how close we live to tragedy. How quickly the images of Uvalde, Parkland, Newtown and Columbine reappear in our minds. Community Voices Editor Jody K. Biehl recounts the short hours and long anxiety of Thursday's false active shooter report at Santa Cruz High.
San Jose earthquake impacts on the Central Coast
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- It’s been over 24 hours since that 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Cruz County. This is the biggest earthquake in eight years in the Bay Area. Depending on where you were, you might not have felt it as much as someone else. United States Geological Survey Research Physicist Sarah Minson says The post San Jose earthquake impacts on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
POLICE: North Salinas High and La Paz soccer coach arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct with minors
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An off-campus soccer coach who has been with the schools since 2018 was arrested Wednesday for inappropriate conduct with several victims, according to Salinas Police and school officials. Julio Cesar Gonzales Garcia, 35, was arrested and charged with six felony charges, including false imprisonment, lewd acts with a child and annoying/molesting a The post POLICE: North Salinas High and La Paz soccer coach arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct with minors appeared first on KION546.
'I just couldn't breathe': Santa Cruz High students, parents describe emotions in wake of active shooter hoax
Santa Cruz High School families are breathing a sigh of relief after receiving confirmation that an active shooter alert on campus Thursday was a hoax. While the call was a false report, it left the community grateful for public safety responders and stressed about the well-being of their children.
KSBW.com
Both Southbound lanes of Highway 1 in Aptos back open after fatal incident
APTOS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal incident that happened Thursday morning on Highway 1 in Aptos. Cal Trans began clearing the roadways at 9 a.m. after CHP had shut down one Southbound lane of Highway 1 at Freedom Blvd. around 7 a.m. At one point traffic in both lanes was at a complete stop.
Preliminary 3.0 earthquake strikes south of Gilroy, USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary 3.0 earthquake struck south of Gilroy around 3:40 a.m. Friday, just days after a 5.1 earthquake hit San Jose, the largest in the Bay Area in eight years.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz High School says active shooting report was a hoax, police clearing school
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A reported shooting at Santa Cruz High School, Thursday morning, was a hoax, according to the school. Around 9:30 a.m., a large law enforcement presence responded to Santa Cruz High School because of a report of an active shooter near the school. The school posted...
Active shooter report at Santa Cruz High 'likely a prank,' officials say after lockdown
More than 1,100 students at Santa Cruz High School plus more at district schools around the city were locked down Thursday morning after police received a report of an active shooting on the Santa Cruz High campus. Officials later determined the report to be false and SCHS students were being bused to Depot Park to reunite with families.
kazu.org
False report of active shooter causes chaos at Santa Cruz High
The Santa Cruz Police Department says a call came in just after 9:30 a.m. reporting several shots fired with multiple victims. Hundreds of law enforcement officers responded, and the high school immediately went into lockdown. In response to the incident, parents were told to go to Depot Park in Santa...
NBC Bay Area
Shots Fired During Santa Clara Sideshow
A sideshow turned dangerous in Santa Clara overnight after an attack on people in a car and gunfire. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Laurelwood Road and De La Cruz Boulevard. NBC Bay Area cannot show the moments that led up to the gunfire because there might be...
The untold story of 'Killer Klowns from Outer Space,' the creepiest film in Central California history
"We never anticipated this in a million years."
KTVU FOX 2
$800M Powerball Jackpot up for grabs, players flock to San Jose 7-Eleven
Powerball held its largest drawing of the year with $700 million up for grabs. When no one hit the big jackpot, the winnings grew to $800 million.
KTVU FOX 2
Volunteers build massive haunted mansion in San Jose neighborhood
SAN JOSE, Calif. - In just a few days, thousands will line up outside a San Jose "mansion" for the scare of a lifetime. The Boo Crew, a group of volunteer builders, constructed a massive haunted mansion a residential neighborhood on Church Drive. "It's a three and a half month...
Man missing for nearly a week after swimming at Carmel Beach: deputies
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man who went swimming Friday night at Carmel Beach has not been found, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. Nate Ramirez, of Carmel, went swimming in a wetsuit but was never seen again. The sheriff's office sent a dive team and drone on Monday and Tuesday but could not locate The post Man missing for nearly a week after swimming at Carmel Beach: deputies appeared first on KION546.
