Athens, GA

Does Florida have a chance to upset Georgia? Tim Tebow explains key or Gators

Georgia is a heavy favorite entering Saturday’s game against rival Florida. Most sports books have the Bulldogs a 23.5-point favorite over the Gators. So, does Florida have a chance to do the unthinkable Saturday in Jacksonville? Former Gators start quarterback Tim Tebow thinks so, and he explained Saturday morning on SportsCenter the biggest key to the game for Florida.
Georgia women's soccer earns first SEC Tournament bye since 2011

The Georgia women's soccer program finished the regular season strong with a 1-1 draw Thursday night in a pivotal matchup at Mississippi State. The two teams entered the match separated by only three points in the standings with Georgia sitting at sixth with 16 points and Mississippi State at seventh with 13 points. On this decision day, the stakes were high. With a win or draw, Georgia would clinch a bye in the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2011, while a loss would force it to play in the first round on Sunday.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Warriors Fall To Dragons; Miss Play-Off Shot This Year

Sports – The Warriors came out strong last night in their away game against the Pickens Dragons but would fall by the night’s end and miss their shot at the playoffs this year. White County would get on the board first with a 16-yard touchdown by Kane Lowery,...
Athens, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Lawrenceville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The fascinating story behind Athens’ most famous tree

Standing on the cobblestoned corner of Dearing and Finley Streets, the tree that owns itself is one of Athens’ most beloved and storied landmarks, creating interest in the community for centuries. What exactly is the story behind this particular white oak that makes it so special?. As Stewie Brannam,...
Local businessman Georgia Baker Jr. passed away this week

Local businessman George Baker Jr. passed away Monday and is being remembered for his friendship as well as his business contributions to Monroe and Walton County. He started Baker Group with his partner George W. Baker III in January of 2011, specializing in the sale of land and consulting services for land in Metropolitan Atlanta, the State of Georgia, and the Southeast.
Update: Wood fire dealt with overnight but officials say expect smoky conditions today

UPDATE: Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said fire crews were working at the fire on Ga. 20 south of Loganville until about 1:30 am. Saturday morning. “The bulldozers brought in by Ga Forestry were able to plow a fire break around 90% of the fire perimeter. Firefighters used hand tools to cut in a fire line for the remaining 10%. We will be returning periodically to check the fire breaks,” League said. “I would still expect smokey conditions in that area today.”
