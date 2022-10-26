Read full article on original website
STATS: Georgia vs Florida by the Numbers
How Georgia and Florida matchup against one another statistically.
3 things Georgia football must do better to take down Tennessee
Georgia can get to 9-0 past Tennessee next Saturday if the Dawgs do these things better. The entire college football world will collide in the Classic City next week when Georgia hosts Tennessee, potentially in a clash of unbeatens. While Georgia improved to 8-0 with a big rivalry win over...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Does Florida have a chance to upset Georgia? Tim Tebow explains key or Gators
Georgia is a heavy favorite entering Saturday’s game against rival Florida. Most sports books have the Bulldogs a 23.5-point favorite over the Gators. So, does Florida have a chance to do the unthinkable Saturday in Jacksonville? Former Gators start quarterback Tim Tebow thinks so, and he explained Saturday morning on SportsCenter the biggest key to the game for Florida.
UGA trio wins $375,000 in ‘Capital One College Bowl’
A trio of University of Georgia seniors pocketed $125,000 each Friday night on NBC during the "Capital One College Bowl," upsetting defending champs Columbia University.
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart shares thoughts on UGA icon Vince Dooley’s passing
Over the course of his time as a player and a coach, Kirby Smart has spent quite a lot of time over the years with Georgia icon Vince Dooley. Given their relationship, Dooley’s passing led Smart to share his thoughts on the Bulldogs legend. Smart shared his thoughts regarding...
Clayton News Daily
Georgia women's soccer earns first SEC Tournament bye since 2011
The Georgia women's soccer program finished the regular season strong with a 1-1 draw Thursday night in a pivotal matchup at Mississippi State. The two teams entered the match separated by only three points in the standings with Georgia sitting at sixth with 16 points and Mississippi State at seventh with 13 points. On this decision day, the stakes were high. With a win or draw, Georgia would clinch a bye in the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2011, while a loss would force it to play in the first round on Sunday.
Legendary former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley dies
Legendary former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley, who led the Bulldogs to the 1980 national title, has died at the age of 90.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
diehardsport.com
Five-Star SEC Territory Recruit Clearly Has Michigan All Over His Mind
Set to be in Ann Arbor this weekend, five-star Georgia edge rusher Kingjoseph Edwards has Michigan all over his social media:
wrwh.com
Warriors Fall To Dragons; Miss Play-Off Shot This Year
Sports – The Warriors came out strong last night in their away game against the Pickens Dragons but would fall by the night’s end and miss their shot at the playoffs this year. White County would get on the board first with a 16-yard touchdown by Kane Lowery,...
Athens, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Lawrenceville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Country star Trace Adkins to sing national anthem before metro Atlanta high school football game
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — It is a big night for the Gainesville High Red Elephants. They will take on the North Forsyth Raiders in the Region 8-6A title game and country star Trace Adkins is set to sing the national anthem before kickoff at City Park. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Red and Black
The fascinating story behind Athens’ most famous tree
Standing on the cobblestoned corner of Dearing and Finley Streets, the tree that owns itself is one of Athens’ most beloved and storied landmarks, creating interest in the community for centuries. What exactly is the story behind this particular white oak that makes it so special?. As Stewie Brannam,...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford High School Alumni — Then and Now: Katie Lynn McClure, Class of 2009
A 2009 graduate of Buford High School, Katie Lynn McClure is using her knowledge and skills in physical therapy to empower kids to reach their highest potential — Katie is a pediatric physical therapist with All About Kids Therapy Services and Buford City Schools. “My job has taught me...
Monroe Local News
Local businessman Georgia Baker Jr. passed away this week
Local businessman George Baker Jr. passed away Monday and is being remembered for his friendship as well as his business contributions to Monroe and Walton County. He started Baker Group with his partner George W. Baker III in January of 2011, specializing in the sale of land and consulting services for land in Metropolitan Atlanta, the State of Georgia, and the Southeast.
New tick spreading to more North Georgia counties. Here’s what you need to know
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division is confirming the Asian Longhorned tick is now in more North Georgia counties. The tick is native to eastern Asia, according to the GDA. The tick will feed on many hosts, including humans. Female ticks can lay eggs and reproduce without mating, according to the CDC.
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Tell us about this photograph, but also tell us about its roof
Today’s mystery is a fairly large house, and we want to know more about it. Once you identify the location of the home, can you also tell us something about its roof? So go do research, and let us know what you find. Send your answers to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown.
fox5atlanta.com
Athens mother continues search for son who left Norcross mental health facility
NORCROSS, Ga. - It's been nearly four months since LaShondra Woodall last saw her 26-year-old son, Alize, who has a debilitating brain injury. He was supposed to be in a mental health facility, but she says he was released, despite her wishes as his legal guardian. Now, she fears the worst.
Monroe Local News
Update: Wood fire dealt with overnight but officials say expect smoky conditions today
UPDATE: Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said fire crews were working at the fire on Ga. 20 south of Loganville until about 1:30 am. Saturday morning. “The bulldozers brought in by Ga Forestry were able to plow a fire break around 90% of the fire perimeter. Firefighters used hand tools to cut in a fire line for the remaining 10%. We will be returning periodically to check the fire breaks,” League said. “I would still expect smokey conditions in that area today.”
