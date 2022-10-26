The Georgia women's soccer program finished the regular season strong with a 1-1 draw Thursday night in a pivotal matchup at Mississippi State. The two teams entered the match separated by only three points in the standings with Georgia sitting at sixth with 16 points and Mississippi State at seventh with 13 points. On this decision day, the stakes were high. With a win or draw, Georgia would clinch a bye in the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2011, while a loss would force it to play in the first round on Sunday.

