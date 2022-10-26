ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants injury report: Kadarius Toney among 7 not practicing

By Dan Benton
 3 days ago
The New York Giants returned to the practice field on Wednesday in preparation for a Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The news on player health was mixed. A downward trend continued for wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay, but there was the welcomed return of four players.

Offensive lineman Nick Gates and Matt Peart, cornerback Rodarius Williams and edge rusher Elerson Smith all returned in some form of fashion. Some had their 21-day window opened, others had been activated from IR and Gates was added back to the 53-man roster outright.

The Giants’ Wednesday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), OLB Oshane Ximines (quad), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), OL Evan Neal (knee), OL Ben Bredeson (knee)

Limited participant: OL Tyre Phillips (toe), DB Jason Pinnock (foot), DL Leonard Williams (elbow)

Full participant: N/A

