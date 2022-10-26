Read full article on original website
More than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul
More than 150 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in central Seoul, officials said Sunday, with South Korea's president vowing a full investigation into one of the country's worst-ever disasters. China also confirmed that four of its nationals had died, with President Xi Jinping sending his country's "deep condolences for the victims" to Seoul.
Russia-Ukraine war live: US accuses Russia of ‘weaponising food’ as EU urges Moscow to rejoin grain deal
European Union urges Russia to reverse decision to end facilitation of shipments after Joe Biden calls Russian move ‘purely outrageous’
Global concern on Russia's suspension of Ukraine grain deal
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden warned that global hunger could increase because of Russia’s suspension of a U.N.-brokered deal to allow safe passage for ships carrying Ukrainian grain. “It’s really outrageous,” said Biden speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday. “There’s no merit to...
