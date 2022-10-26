Maintaining strong social ties to friends and loved ones is key to leading a happy, fulfilling life, but what passing acquaintances and random encounters with strangers?. A new study from the Harvard Business School suggests that these types of social interactions can be just as meaningful as our most intimate relationships. Researcher Hanne Collins coined the term “relational diversity” as part of her studies, which looks at the strengths of our interactions, and its effect on mental health.

1 DAY AGO