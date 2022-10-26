ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gotodestinations.com

The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)

Tucson is a foodie paradise, and there are plenty of excellent places to enjoy a delicious breakfast. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light pastry to fuel your morning commute, you’ll find something to suit your taste at one of these top breakfast spots in Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
travellemming.com

19 Best Things to Do in Tucson in 2022 (By a Local)

I’m a born-and-raised local, and in this guide, I cover the best things to do in Tucson, Arizona. This list is the result of a lifetime of exploring the Old Pueblo, so look no further for the ultimate guide to this desert city!. I’ll help you discover popular Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

New route for Cyclovia Tucson Fall 2022

A Walk to Remember event in Tucson on Oct. 22 honored and recognized Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sits down for first interview since his life-changing accident. Updated: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM MST. Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sat down...
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Man involved in zip-tie incident at Arizona school convicted

TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. One of the men who made national news last year after threatening to zip-tie an elementary school principal in Vail over COVID-19 protocols was found guilty in court this week. In September 2021, Kelly Walker and...
TUCSON, AZ
theazweekend.com

Here are the Halloween events happening around Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The following events are taking place in southern Arizona through Halloween. To have your event added to our list, please email desk@kold.com. For anyone new to the Tucson area, we included a Google maps link for each event. If you click on the address, it should open up to the map for you.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

No tricks, just treats with these last-minute Halloween events

Has Halloween night slipped your mind? Maybe your plans fell through the cracks? From haunted streetcar rides to Halloween-themed shows, here are three local, family-friendly events that will ensure your night is full of G-rated fright. Flandrau’s annual “Spooktacular Science” event happens this Sunday with a full day of hands-on...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Pleasant weekend to close out October!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're expecting a very nice weekend ahead, as winds calm down and temperatures warm slightly. Tonight we'll see calm conditions with lows dropping into the 40s around the Tucson area. To the south and east, we'll flirt with freezing temperatures early Saturday morning. On Saturday,...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

WATCH: Rocket launch visible across skies in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The rocket launched by SpaceX on Thursday evening, Oct. 27 is now visible across southern Arizona. SpaceX launched 53 Starlink broadband satellites and a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Vandenburg Space Force Base shortly after 6 p.m. This is the eighth liftoff...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tucson ranks No. 1 among U.S. cities that give the most goosebumps

Above: Fox Theatre in Tucson is a popular haunt for those who enjoy drama and those wishing to spot a ghost. On occasion, live performances have been interrupted when props move on their own. (Photo by Julius Schlosburg via Visit Tucson) Lifestyle | yesterday | Shane Co. The United States...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Iconic Tucson Restaurant is Sold

A popular Tucson restaurant has been sold.Robert Linder/Unsplash. When one era ends another begins. It is the way of life in the business world. Often the birth of an idea is eventually passed off to another. A way of continuing the legacy, even if it means the business will change during the transition. Here in Tucson, there are a number of well-established companies that have been servicing customers in town for decades. The challenges are often steeper when it comes to the restaurant industry, so when one lasts this long, there’s a desire to keep it going, and to pass it along, even when the original owners are ready to hang it all up. That is exactly what is happening with one of the Old Pueblo’s most recognized restaurant establishments.
TUCSON, AZ
azbex.com

New Mixed-use Master Plan Proposed in Pinal

A new mixed-residential and commercial master plan could soon come to Pinal County if a proposal by El Dorado Holdings is allowed to proceed. El Dorado Holdings is the company behind several major planned and in-process developments around the state. Their projects include the REV-branded Build-to-Rent communities in San Tan Valley, Queen Creek and Maricopa, and they are co-developers of the Douglas Ranch and Trillium Village master plans in Buckeye.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson police investigate midtown shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have responded to a shooting near First Avenue and Fort Lowell on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28. Officers said one person had been injured, and is expected to recover. As of Friday, no suspects were in custody. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2022...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Broadway Improvement Project, Sunshine Mile ready for the public

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Broadway Improvement Project is just about done and it includes The Sunshine Mile, a stretch of Broadway Boulevard from Country Club Road to Euclid Avenue. This has been years in the making but now Rio Nuevo and the city of Tucson say they’re...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Planned Parenthood resuming abortions in Arizona

PHOENIX - Planned Parenthood Arizona has announced it will resume abortion services across the state. Arizona's largest abortion provider made the announcement during a news conference on Oct. 27. Since October, only Planned Parenthood clinics in Tucson were offering abortion services. "In court, we continue to oppose extremist, anti-abortion politicians...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy