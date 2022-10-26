Read full article on original website
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)
Tucson is a foodie paradise, and there are plenty of excellent places to enjoy a delicious breakfast. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light pastry to fuel your morning commute, you’ll find something to suit your taste at one of these top breakfast spots in Tucson.
travellemming.com
19 Best Things to Do in Tucson in 2022 (By a Local)
I’m a born-and-raised local, and in this guide, I cover the best things to do in Tucson, Arizona. This list is the result of a lifetime of exploring the Old Pueblo, so look no further for the ultimate guide to this desert city!. I’ll help you discover popular Tucson...
KOLD-TV
New route for Cyclovia Tucson Fall 2022
A Walk to Remember event in Tucson on Oct. 22 honored and recognized Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sits down for first interview since his life-changing accident. Updated: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM MST. Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sat down...
gilaherald.com
Arizona Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Winter workshop to be held January 20-22, 2023
Photo courtesy Tanja Eiben: Axe throwing is one of the activities at the Arizona Winter Becoming an Outdoors-Woman event will be held Jan. 20-22, 2023. Registration is now open for the Arizona winter workshop. The Arizona winter BOW will be held Jan. 20-22, 2023. We will return to the Triangle...
Man involved in zip-tie incident at Arizona school convicted
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. One of the men who made national news last year after threatening to zip-tie an elementary school principal in Vail over COVID-19 protocols was found guilty in court this week. In September 2021, Kelly Walker and...
theazweekend.com
Here are the Halloween events happening around Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The following events are taking place in southern Arizona through Halloween. To have your event added to our list, please email desk@kold.com. For anyone new to the Tucson area, we included a Google maps link for each event. If you click on the address, it should open up to the map for you.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
No tricks, just treats with these last-minute Halloween events
Has Halloween night slipped your mind? Maybe your plans fell through the cracks? From haunted streetcar rides to Halloween-themed shows, here are three local, family-friendly events that will ensure your night is full of G-rated fright. Flandrau’s annual “Spooktacular Science” event happens this Sunday with a full day of hands-on...
KGUN 9
Pleasant weekend to close out October!
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're expecting a very nice weekend ahead, as winds calm down and temperatures warm slightly. Tonight we'll see calm conditions with lows dropping into the 40s around the Tucson area. To the south and east, we'll flirt with freezing temperatures early Saturday morning. On Saturday,...
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Rocket launch visible across skies in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The rocket launched by SpaceX on Thursday evening, Oct. 27 is now visible across southern Arizona. SpaceX launched 53 Starlink broadband satellites and a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Vandenburg Space Force Base shortly after 6 p.m. This is the eighth liftoff...
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported the death of a man after a pedestrian accident. The accident occurred near the Kino Sports Complex. The authorities were called to the South Kino Parkway shortly before 10 p.m., where they found the victim.
azbigmedia.com
Tucson ranks No. 1 among U.S. cities that give the most goosebumps
Above: Fox Theatre in Tucson is a popular haunt for those who enjoy drama and those wishing to spot a ghost. On occasion, live performances have been interrupted when props move on their own. (Photo by Julius Schlosburg via Visit Tucson) Lifestyle | yesterday | Shane Co. The United States...
KOLD-TV
Tucson’s Veterans Day Parade set to return after two-year absence
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Veterans Day Parade is coming back in the Old Pueblo!. The parade has been missing from the streets of downtown Tucson for the past two years. Last year, the parade was canceled because of construction. In 2020, it was called off because of...
Iconic Tucson Restaurant is Sold
A popular Tucson restaurant has been sold.Robert Linder/Unsplash. When one era ends another begins. It is the way of life in the business world. Often the birth of an idea is eventually passed off to another. A way of continuing the legacy, even if it means the business will change during the transition. Here in Tucson, there are a number of well-established companies that have been servicing customers in town for decades. The challenges are often steeper when it comes to the restaurant industry, so when one lasts this long, there’s a desire to keep it going, and to pass it along, even when the original owners are ready to hang it all up. That is exactly what is happening with one of the Old Pueblo’s most recognized restaurant establishments.
thisistucson.com
80 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Oct. 27-31 🚴♀️🍭🎃
As you can only imagine, there are TONS of Halloween events happening this weekend. Beyond the trunk-or-treats, haunts, parties and costume contests, here's what's going on: the car-free block party Cyclovia, porch fest, a roller disco, Diwali celebrations, Día de los Muertos events, a record show ... and MORE.
65-Year-Old Helen Jeanette Mugford Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Thursday. The officials stated that the crash happened on East Broadway Boulevard and East Old Spanish Trail.
Marana woman saves hundreds of cats through sanctuary in her backyard
The Whiskers and Wishes Cat Sanctuary started two years ago with a post on Craigslist. That same day, Barratt-Shields received dozens of applications.
azbex.com
New Mixed-use Master Plan Proposed in Pinal
A new mixed-residential and commercial master plan could soon come to Pinal County if a proposal by El Dorado Holdings is allowed to proceed. El Dorado Holdings is the company behind several major planned and in-process developments around the state. Their projects include the REV-branded Build-to-Rent communities in San Tan Valley, Queen Creek and Maricopa, and they are co-developers of the Douglas Ranch and Trillium Village master plans in Buckeye.
KOLD-TV
Tucson police investigate midtown shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have responded to a shooting near First Avenue and Fort Lowell on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28. Officers said one person had been injured, and is expected to recover. As of Friday, no suspects were in custody. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2022...
KOLD-TV
Broadway Improvement Project, Sunshine Mile ready for the public
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Broadway Improvement Project is just about done and it includes The Sunshine Mile, a stretch of Broadway Boulevard from Country Club Road to Euclid Avenue. This has been years in the making but now Rio Nuevo and the city of Tucson say they’re...
fox10phoenix.com
Planned Parenthood resuming abortions in Arizona
PHOENIX - Planned Parenthood Arizona has announced it will resume abortion services across the state. Arizona's largest abortion provider made the announcement during a news conference on Oct. 27. Since October, only Planned Parenthood clinics in Tucson were offering abortion services. "In court, we continue to oppose extremist, anti-abortion politicians...
