Handcraft your holidays at Rochester’s Christmas in the Country event
The Christmas in the Country Holiday Artisan Market returns to the Rochester Dome Arena, 2695 East Henrietta Road, Henrietta, for the ultimate holiday shopping experience from Nov. 11-13. The three-day event will feature 150 artisans and artists from across the country displaying and selling their unique handcrafted creations including gourmet food, wine and spirits, spa-quality bath and beauty products, trendsetting jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, stylish pottery, original wall art, woodwork, home décor and holiday gift items galore!
‘Squatchos’ vegan pizzeria opens in downtown Rochester
Simon said the items used for her vegan meals are made in-house and are either soy or gluten-based, and some items are locally sourced.
Canandaigua resident inducted into contractors' group's Hall of Fame
CANANDAIGUA -- Floyd Rayburn, of F.G. Rayburn Mason Contractors Inc., was inducted recently into the Empire State Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, the largest organization representing and advocating for merit shop contractors in New York. Nominees for the honor are put forth by ABC Empire State Chapter members to...
North Star Coffee on the move in Canandaigua
CANANDAIGUA -- North Star Café, a division of The Arc Ontario, will be hosting a grand opening at its new location Saturday, during the annual Fall Into Canandaigua festival in downtown Canandaigua. North Star, which had been located up north on Route 332 and is now operating at 92...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Getaway: How to Spend a Weekend in Canandaigua
Just a short drive from Buffalo is the scenic Finger Lakes region. One popular destination among the lakes is the historic town of Canandaigua. Sitting north of the lake by the same name, Canandaigua offers a variety of dining and entertainment options, as well as stunning lakefront views all year round. If you’re looking for a quick trip close to home for a weekend excursion, Canandaigua should be top of your list.
hwy.co
Your Guide to Turning Point Park in New York
Located in the big city of Rochester, N.Y., you’ll find a quiet, serene, beautiful outdoor space where visitors can enjoy the outdoors. Turning Point Park connects to the Genesee Riverway Trail that ends up at Charlotte Pier on the shores of Lake Ontario. Let’s learn more about what makes...
585mag.com
A family affair
“Does the kid have ID?” smirks a kind-faced older man. I’m sipping a crisp, citrusy white wine while holding my two-week-old daughter in my arms. “She won’t be drinking this evening,” I chuckle back. The man—Chuck Formoso—is one of the owners of Ristorante Lucano. He...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Fair weather on Sunday with some Halloween showers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a lovely Saturday, fair weather continues on Sunday, with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures once again into the mid 60s. We’ll tend to see more clouds building in later on Sunday, but remaining dry, so we’re good for any outdoor activities or fall yard cleanup you may need to do. The weather for the Bills game Sunday night still looks just fine, with temperatures in the 50s and a mostly cloudy sky.
Jeremiah’s Tavern, Irondequoit organization at odds over Titus Ave. building
“It’s socially important, it’s part of our culture, it’s been part of our culture for almost 100 years,” Burns told us.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester facility is making medals for International University Sports Federation Winter Games
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester will have a very special connection to the International University Sports Federation Winter Games this year. The podium medals were made and packaged right here. Employees at Rochester Rehabilitation Center packaged the 700 medals on Monday morning. “We have three workers here assembling the medals,”...
585mag.com
On Mosquito Point Road
At noon on January 8, 1920, a young man’s body wearing only underwear was found off Mosquito Point Road (now Ballantyne Road in the Town of Chili). The body was seen by a train conductor inadequately stashed on the ice under the stone trestle that took the Pennsylvania Railroad across Black Creek just south of Genesee Junction and the Britton Field airstrip that would in increments grow into Rochester International Airport.
Kucko’s Camera: Corbett’s Glen in Brighton
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko brings his precious camera to Corbett’s Glen in Brighton for a look at some of the fabulous Autumn color around Allen Creek.
Hunters Caught Illegally Baiting Deer & Bear, 1 Even Posted on Social Media
You just can't fix stupid. If you're going to hunt illegally by baiting deer and bears in New York you probably shouldn't post about it on social media. A hunter is accused of killing a mama bear while it was eating out of a neighborhood dumpster with its cubs, first with a bow and then with a shotgun after tracking it into the woods. If that wasn't bad enough, several pictures of the hunter, two friends, the bear, and the shotgun were posted on social media.
theshelbyreport.com
Tops Markets Celebrates Store Renovation In Greece, NY
Tops Friendly Markets is celebrating the grand reopening of its location at 3507 Mount Read Blvd. in Greece, New York. This store serves a cross population of the community, with convenient access to Lake Ontario, local schools, parks, Greater Rochester International Airport and The Seneca Park Zoo. This renovation marks...
Powerball ticket sold in Rochester 1 number short of $700M jackpot
No one ended up hitting the jackpot Wednesday, bringing the grand total to an estimated $800 million for Saturday's drawing.
rewind1077.com
Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
The Fall Into Canandaigua event is Saturday: Here's what you need to know
CANANDAIGUA — ‘Tis the season — for Halloween and fall, that is. The Downtown Canandaigua Business Management Association Inc. (BID) is presenting the 37th annual Fall Into Canandaigua event, which takes place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in Downtown Canandaigua and which will include fun activities for the entire family.
Local nonprofit sending ‘Boxes of Hope’ to people of Ukraine
The Moscvych family started this Boxes of Hope 13 years ago.
Legally blind janitor wins NYSID ‘Employee of the Year’
Roger Youngs has a condition called "aniridia," meaning he was born without irises. Pupils cover most of his eyes.
WHEC TV-10
Former Hilton principal, convicted of inappropriately touching students, got thousands in separation agreement
HILTON, N.Y. — Former Hilton Principal Kirk Ashton, who was found guilty on Monday of inappropriately touching 24 students, collected more than $65,000 in his separation agreement with the district. News10NBC obtained the separation agreement on Friday. The agreement said that the district paid Ashton $65,729, a five-months salary,...
