Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Phils' early defensive miscues open door for Astros
HOUSTON -- As Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler came out laboring in the first inning on Saturday, Astros hitters came out swinging during Game 2 of the World Series. At that juncture, it was poor timing for Philadelphia’s defense to lapse. During the Phillies’ 5-2 loss to Houston at...
MLB
5 big offseason questions facing the Rays
ST. PETERSBURG -- Aside from a few staff changes, it’s been a quiet couple of weeks for the Rays since they were swept from the postseason in the American League Wild Card Series. That will change in the coming days, as the end of the World Series will bring about the start of a busy offseason for Tampa Bay.
MLB
McCullers to test big-game success with G3 start
HOUSTON -- Five years after he started Game 7 of the 2017 World Series -- a game the Astros won over the Dodgers in Los Angeles for their first championship in club history -- right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. will return to the Fall Classic stage when he starts Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night in Philadelphia.
MLB
Syndergaard to get Game 3 start for Phillies
HOUSTON -- Phillies manager Rob Thomson pulled out the stops Friday in Game 1 of the World Series when he used left-hander Ranger Suárez in relief. • World Series Game 3, presented by Capital One: Monday, 8 p.m. ET on FOX. But it also forced the Phillies to adjust...
MLB
Altuve's G2 breakout sets tone for Houston's big bats
HOUSTON -- This wasn’t a must-win, but it was pretty darn close. The Astros, ever confident on a postseason stage that has become part of their regular routine for six years and counting, did not want to go to Philadelphia down 2-0 in the World Series. Fittingly, three players...
MLB
Is this AL team planning to make a run at deGrom?
Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom can opt out of his contract with the Mets this offseason to become a free agent. MLB.com is tracking all the latest rumors surrounding the 34-year-old. Oct. 28: Rangers expected to make run at deGrom?. The Rangers were among the most aggressive teams...
MLB
How will these '23 option decisions play out?
With option decisions due five days after the conclusion of the World Series, we won’t have to wait long before the first major checkpoint of MLB’s offseason. This includes players with opt-outs, player options, club options and mutual options. The 2022 option deadline carries added intrigue due to...
MLB
Astros make 5-run lead hold up to even Series
HOUSTON -- It was a credit to the Phillies that a 5-0 Astros lead after five innings of Game 2 of the World Series did not feel like finality. And it was a credit to the Astros that, for the second straight night, they had put together a 5-0 lead against a Phillies ace.
MLB
Maldonado asked to switch bats due to player safety concerns
Astros catcher Martín Maldonado used a different bat in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after being notified by Major League Baseball that the one he used in Game 1 was not a legal bat due to player safety concerns. According to a recent tweet from...
MLB
Is defense the World Series X-factor?
From the start, the 2022 Phillies built themselves to slug over everything. It's been true since they added Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos and banked on their bats overwhelming the defensive holes they created. And it has Philadelphia on the doorstep of a World Series title. The lineup the Phillies...
MLB
Brewers' Black to miss rest of AFL (thumb fracture)
Tyler Black was sent to the Arizona Fall League to make up for lost at-bats. Unfortunately, that attempt will also be cut short. The Brewers’ No. 6 prospect suffered a fractured left thumb Friday and will miss the remainder of the AFL season, reports MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. The...
MLB
Phils eye rare WS title after midseason manager swap
Though the Phillies entered the 2022 season with some lofty expectations, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski sensed that things might be slipping away from the club as the calendar flipped to June. It was at that point that he made the risky decision to fire veteran manager Joe Girardi...
MLB
Baker's pitching moves go awry in Astros' Game 1 loss
HOUSTON -- The way Astros manager Dusty Baker sees it, ace pitcher Justin Verlander has earned his trust on the mound, and rightfully so. Verlander will likely win his third American League Cy Young Award this year and should one day be enshrined in the Hall of Fame as one of the greatest pitchers of his generation.
MLB
'Tonight was my turn': Realmuto the latest Phils hero
HOUSTON -- J.T. Realmuto lived this moment thousands of times in his backyard as a kid. Bases loaded, two outs, 3-2 count, Wiffle ball bat in his hands. But what happened Friday night in Game 1 of the World Series was real. It was, wasn’t it? Realmuto hit a game-tying two-run double in the fifth inning and a game-winning home run in the 10th to beat the Astros at Minute Maid Park, 6-5. It was only the sixth time in World Series history that a team overcame a five-run deficit to win. It was the first time it happened since the Angels beat Dusty Baker’s Giants in Game 6 of the 2002 World Series.
MLB
Realmuto real clutch! Late HR caps Phils' historic G1 feat
HOUSTON -- Game 1’s would-be hero drifted back and leapt in pursuit of the fly ball hurtling over the right-field wall. But there was no catching this blast off the bat of J.T. Realmuto. And on this night, there was no stopping the Fightin’ Phils. Realmuto’s go-ahead leadoff...
MLB
Why the Blue Jays are at a crossroads
TORONTO -- With the World Series underway, we’re inching towards the start of the MLB offseason. It comes quickly, then sprawls out over the coming months. All of Toronto’s work still lies ahead. The Blue Jays locked up manager John Schneider recently, removing his "interim" tag, but soon they’ll be tasked with taking this roster from good to great. It’s a wall that so many teams on the rise eventually hit.
MLB
Tucker would gladly trade multi-HR Astros first for G1 victory
HOUSTON -- Kyle Tucker would have gladly traded in his heroics for a team win in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday. Instead, he left Minute Maid Park at the end of the night feeling somewhat hollow, reflecting on a breakout performance that in most cases would have been plenty to lead his team to victory but this time, wasn’t enough, as the Phillies rallied for a 6-5 win in 10 innings.
MLB
6 key takeaways from Cleveland's '22 season
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell’s Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Guardians entered the 2022 season with no expectations. The club knew it was young, but also knew it had a chance to...
MLB
Reifert continues dominant run in Fall League
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Evan Reifert has faced 33 batters over the past four weeks in the Arizona Fall League. He has struck out 20 of them. That’s just one way to appreciate the AFL dominance the right-handed reliever has exhibited this autumn -- and extended with another dominant outing Saturday.
MLB
Astros chasing 46-year postseason record
HOUSTON -- Just winning a World Series is the objective for every team that’s earned the opportunity, but running the table and going undefeated for an entire postseason? That could be an iconic path to a championship. The 7-0 Astros are the third club in the Wild Card era...
Comments / 0