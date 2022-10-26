HOUSTON -- J.T. Realmuto lived this moment thousands of times in his backyard as a kid. Bases loaded, two outs, 3-2 count, Wiffle ball bat in his hands. But what happened Friday night in Game 1 of the World Series was real. It was, wasn’t it? Realmuto hit a game-tying two-run double in the fifth inning and a game-winning home run in the 10th to beat the Astros at Minute Maid Park, 6-5. It was only the sixth time in World Series history that a team overcame a five-run deficit to win. It was the first time it happened since the Angels beat Dusty Baker’s Giants in Game 6 of the 2002 World Series.

1 DAY AGO