Billings, MT

WOW! The History of Billings’ Cemeteries is Really Fascinating!

Cemeteries can be unsettling places to visit. They give me a sense of respect for the families who have lost their loved ones, but it also affects me spiritually. You may not believe in spirits, but you can't help but have a feeling that you are standing among them. Billings has a rich history of cemeteries that started before the city was even founded. So, before Visit a Cemetery Day on Sunday, let's take a look and perhaps a tour through Billings' cemetery history.
Junior League of Billings ‘Free Laundry Day’

Life gets busy and things are more expensive these days even for everyday necessities. The Junior League of Billings is hosting a ‘Free Laundry Day’ event Saturday, October 29th. Local families can clean their clothes, bedding, and coats at a local participating laundry facility without the extra burden...
Best Bars in Billings for 21+ Halloween Parties

Halloween weekend isn't just for kids. Adults love to get in on the fun as well, and I always find it interesting how people's personalities seem to change when they're in a costume. I also enjoy seeing the time and effort revelers put into their costumes. A handful of bars around town are offering some pretty decent cash prizes too. Scroll down to see some of your best bets for adult Halloween fun this weekend in Billings.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Billings Ranked Most Affordable MT City for a Cannabis Vacation

As someone who has consumed cannabis for decades, it still feels a little bit weird to be able to write and talk about marijuana freely. It wasn't that many years ago that open cannabis use often came with some stigma in Montana. You whispered about meeting your weed dealer in person vs. on the phone, because "the feds might be listening" to your phone calls. You used code words (that weren't really that sneaky) when you talked about marijuana. Stoners often settled for a substandard, black-market product, because that was all they could get.
A Few Reasons Why You Should Move to Billings Montana

I moved to Billings back in January of 2019, after a sudden removal from a job down there (I wasn't the only one who got the can, basically everyone did... and I was there for 3 months). Since then, I have fulfilled my teenage dream of living in Billings (since I have been a Montanan my whole life) yet some people don't see the appeal in moving to Billings. Let me shed some light on what makes Billings MY choice to live in.
What are the chances of snow on Halloween in Montana?

Montanans who were born and raised here know that snow on Halloween is not unheard of. But will Trick or Treaters see snow on the ground this year? That is what Yourbigsky is starting to find out. Information from the National Weather Service (NWS) to find the highest snowfall on...
Sick Kids? How to Not Catch the Stomach Bug Going Around Billings

I can confirm what any parent will tell you, "it's always something." This week it's the stomach bug at my house, where two of my kids have gotten sick in the last 24 hours. Of course, when kids need to vomit they often don't make it to the toilet in time. That's always fun. Parents love doing extra laundry, washing bedding and blankets, and scrubbing puke off the couch. Then do it all over again a few hours later. Sometimes this goes on for days, as the bug works its way through your household.
Fairfield Sun Times

This Is the Best Private High School in Montana

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Q2 News

Nurse recounts shooting at Billings Clinic

"We came around the corner and saw what had happened and I guess our training and instincts jumped in and it was a switch from scared and terrified to what to do we have to do," Klatt added.
Do Not Kill This Montana Creature, We Need Them

Okay Montanans, I’m not talking about rattle snakes, bison, or bears... This creature is infamous because cartoon characters have been created in its name. Some of these quirky cartoon names are Orbit-Weaver, Weavike, Weaverb in Pokémon. Here in Montana, we have tons of species of orb-weavers living among...
Show Me Your Pitties, Billings!

Some people tend to think these adorable creatures are monsters with fur. But that’s not the case at all. Legislators attempted to ban Pit bulls in Montana years ago, but it never passed. However, they’re still frowned upon and have this giant stigma due to their supposed “aggressive nature.”
