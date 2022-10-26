Read full article on original website
Somerset, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Boerne High School football team will have a game with Somerset High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
Dried Up: Hydrologists dig into Jacob’s Well, prepare for explosive Hill Country growth
Texas researchers are taking a closer look at the future of the Trinity Aquifer.
highlandernews.com
Burnet County cow hooks new Guinness book world record
Evidently, size matters much in Texas when it comes to judging cattle. One might say, the longer the horns on a Texas bull or cow, the better. “As a breeder of Texas Longhorns, the question I am asked the most is, ‘How wide are those horns?’” Elizabeth Fritz says. Fritz manages Fritz Longhorns in Corsicana, where she breeds Texas Longhorns. And, she is a member of the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America. Each year, the association’s membership holds a horn measuring contest to give their breeders an opportunity to see how their herds compare to other cattle in the industry. Fritz says, the judges measure cattle horns according to three categories:
Bill Miller opening new restaurant in Boerne
BOERNE, Texas — Family-owned restaurant Bill Miller is opening a new location in Boerne on October 28. This will be the 79th location to open for the family-owned and operated restaurant. "The new prototype will feature an updated exterior and a contemporary interior design," said a Bill Miller spokesman....
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 21-27, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 21-27, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
mycanyonlake.com
Close to 20,000 Comal Residents Showed Up at the Polls During First Four Days of Early Voting
Some 4,232 people voted Thursday. Mail-in ballots received totaled 269. Friday’s numbers are not available. Early voting continues this weekend. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Early voting continues every day through Nov. 4. County Elections Office, 396 N....
universitystar.com
Commissioners Court responds to voter issues, discusses traffic concerns on FM 1826
During its Oct. 25 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court responded to voter issues and discussed traffic complaints on FM 1826. At the commissioner’s court hearing on Oct. 11, issues were brought up about the accuracy of the votes in the 2020 election. During public comments, David Boyd discussed what many are concerned about across the county.
mycanyonlake.com
Spring Branch Man Arrested Again for Trafficking a Second Juvenile Victim
A 58-year-old Spring Branch man arrested Friday by New Braunfels police for sex trafficking a juvenile victim was arrested again today by U.S. Marshals for allegedly sex trafficking a second teen. Marc Stephen Jamison was arrested without incident at a gas station in the 1800 block of State Highway 46...
UPDATE: Suspect dead, shelter in place lifted for Burnet neighborhood
The Burnet County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place Friday evening near East Elm Street, according to a BCSO Facebook post.
KSAT 12
Pet store owner feels targeted after New Braunfels council prohibits buying, selling of animals from breeders
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting the buying and selling of cats and dogs from commercial breeding facilities. The ordinance enacted on Tuesday impacted one pet store in the city — Puppyland. Animal activists applauded after hearing the 4-3 vote. The...
