Disembodied voices. A crying baby. A little boy in jeans and a red and white striped shirt who pokes his head around a corner, only to disappear. These are a few of the things that some visitors to the old middle school have seen and heard over the years. Whether you believe in ghosts and paranormal activity or not, tales such as these are fun to provide a chill during the Halloween season. The old Laurel middle school has been at the center of some pretty interesting ghost stories for many years. One of the most popular tales has been an account of a balcony collapsing in the gym, killing 6 or 7 children. The Outlook searched through years of archives in an attempt to corroborate this story, but no evidence of this tragic event exists. Ghost stories often grow out of urban legends, and the balcony collapse story seems to have grown out of someone’s imagination. Nevertheless, people have reported feeling unnaturally cold near the balcony and reported seeing white, shadowy figures.

LAUREL, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO