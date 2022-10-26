Will James Gunn Finally Take Over Henry Cavill’s Superman After Rejecting It for ‘Suicide Squad’ Back in the Day?

Read full article on original website
Henry Cavill Dons His ‘James Bond’ Look While Posing With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso At ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere
Within no time, Enola Holmes 2 will be gracing the viewers with the greatest detective endeavors of all time. And as the release date of the Netflix Original detective fiction is inching nearer, the Holmes siblings are hyping it up now more than ever. While Millie Bobby Brown is wholeheartedly preparing herself to witness the first independent case of her lifetime, Henry Cavill is having a good time promoting the period thriller with his beautiful Girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.
Is Henry Cavill’s Superman Getting a TV Series Instead of a Movie? The British Actor Reveals
Man of Steel star Henry Cavill finally came out wearing his cape and shiny blue suit in Black Adam after many years. His fleeting appearance in the end-credit scene of the superhero film made fans go crazy. Well, the credit certainly goes to the Jumanji star Dwayne Johnson for he made Warner Bros agree to revive the fan-favorite character.
Watch: Henry Cavill And Millie Bobby Brown as The Detective Holmes Duo Unfold The World’s Greatest Mysteries Ever
The latest updates and sneak peeks into the upcoming Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill movie, Enola Holmes 2 have started to make noise. As we inch closer to the release date, speculations around the same have grown more intense than ever. Keeping up with the hype, both the British A-listers sat together to break through some mystery, only this time, in real life.
Why Does Superman Hold A Special Place in the life of Henry Cavill? The ‘Enola Holmes’ Actor Reveals
A few days are left for the awaited release of Enola Holmes 2. The cast, crew, and fans are very excited about the film’s release. Especially fans, as they can not wait to watch their favorite stars rock it again in the sequel to this mystery-crime movie. The film stars two of Netflix’s biggest stars, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill. As the release date of Enola Holmes 2 is near, both the stars are pretty busy with the promotion of the film.
“He’s a lovely man”- Henry Cavill Gushes With Happiness as Zack Snyder, the Man Who Made Him Man of Steel Throws Questions at Him
Apart from Henry Cavill, there is one person that fans want in Man of Steel 2. The actor has proved to be a hero not just for Superman but also for DC by being their face in the last few years. He reprised his role as the savior in Cape in several of their future projects including Batman vs Superman, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and his latest Black Adam.
“I’m not sure how he does this”- Marvel Writer Praises Ryan Reynolds After Trying On the Movie Grade ‘Deadpool’ Costume
Ryan Reynolds is a man of many credits. Over the years, we have witnessed Ryan become one of the most prominent and successful actors in Hollywood. Undoubtedly, the actor puts in everything he has got in order to perfectly portray any character on-screen. Previously when Deadpool was first released everybody was in awe of Ryan’s performance in the film. He portrayed the role of the Merc With A Mouth in a perfect manner. And, with Deadpool 3 in the works, a Marvel writer recently praised the Canadian actor.
“He’d given up”- How Ryan Reynolds Was Rather Sceptic About Hugh Jackman’s Marvel Return
September changed the trajectory for the Marvel fandom in a massive way as Ryan Reynolds announced the release of Deadpool 3. While the release of the film is a piece of big news in itself, interestingly, Ryan also announced that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. But do you know it took a lot of effort for Ryan to convince Jackman?
Remember When ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams and Millie Bobby Brown Got Together in an Alternate Universe
The world has always loved crossovers. We have constantly wished that our favorite stars would come together in the shows or film franchises we have been binging for years. It just makes our day when the crossover is from one of our favorite shows. And when it comes to Stranger Things, everything works fine. Be it the Anne With an E (Amybeth McNulty as Vickie) crossover with Stranger Things or Locke and Key (“you guys are so dumb”), they have always received enormous love from the fans. But have you ever thought about an OTT crossover? What if we tell you that two stars of the two largest shows of the two largest OTTs did a crossover? We are talking about Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven from Stranger Things and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark from Game of Thrones.
How Ryan Reynolds Described Hugh Jackman’s Return as Wolverine in the Oddest Way Possible, “It’s like…”
Ryan Reynolds could not contain his excitement about Hugh Jackman. The Green Lantern actor recently announced the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in a post, in his own style. This has only added to the excitement of Deadpool 3. Especially since the two characters have had a history together.
After Will Smith, Madonna Confessed to Turning Down a Role in a Now Classic Movie
Madonna was the reigning queen of the music industry in the 80s and the 90s. However, not many know that the pop sensation almost had a brush with action movie fame. She had her fair share of hits, but she still regretted letting go of a big opportunity, much like Will Smith.
Why Will Smith Was “Conflicted” to Act in the “Not an Anti-football Movie” ‘Concussion’
Will Smith is one of those actors who is known for his great acting skills. Keeping aside the huge Oscar controversy, there is no question mark on the talent of the King Richard actor. And that is one of the reasons behind him getting the roles that are tough to play, mostly biopics. Will Smith has mastered the art of biopics. And even though Will got a Golden Globe nomination for the film later, initially he did not want to be part of the project. One of his very difficult projects that topped the list was the film Concussion.
Transform Into Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia With an A-Z Guide for Your Own ‘The Witcher’ Costume
Trick or Treat, Trick or Treat. This Halloween just got lit by a Witcher on the street! “All decent predictions rhyme,” according to Geralt of Rivia. Luckily, this means Geralt will not dismiss the prophecy we just made as “nonsense.” With the spookiest holiday just around the corner, this is your chance to channel your inner Geralt of Rivia and get your own Henry Cavill costume from The Witcher.
Henry Cavill Teases an Exciting ‘Mission: Impossible’ Connection for ‘The Witcher’ Season 3- “What I can tell you is…”
Fans are all hyped up after the third season of The Witcher was announced at the Netflix Tudum event. The second season of the show was released almost a year ago. The video game-based show has developed a worldwide fanbase with its amazing storyline and apt star cast. The video game was followed by The Witcher book series, which was as popular as the game. Hence, the streaming giant, which is considered very picky about its selection of shows, renewed the next season of The Witcher. However, a strange turn in events has been noted as season 3 of the show began production. Recently, the lead of the show, Henry Cavill, appeared on a podcast, where he revealed a strange connection between The Witcher and the Mission Impossible film series.
Psychotic Ryan Reynolds in a Dark Horror Humour Is Your Perfect Halloween Recommendation
With a career spanning over three decades, Ryan Reynolds has given innumerable hit films and shows to the audience. From Deadpool to 6 Underground, the list of Ryan’s memorable films goes on. Amongst a plethora of films that Ryan has done in his career, it is natural that some of his projects are overlooked by the audience. While the world awaits to see Ryan as the Merc with A mouth in the upcoming installment of Deadpool 3, there is another underrated horror comedy by the Canadian actor that is a must-watch for the fans this Halloween.
“It very was funny”- Quentin Tarantino Spills the Truth About Kanye West’s Claim of Having the Idea for ‘Django Unchained’
In the creative field, it happens sometimes that creators get the same kind of ideas. Therefore, sometimes we see a little similarity in some works of art. However, sharing them before executing the ideas and getting them stolen is another risk that one needs to be careful about. Well, we are talking about this because Kanye West claimed that creating something like Django Unchained was his original idea. Is this true? Well, Quentin Tarantino spills the truth about the roots of the film and the idea that Ye was talking about.
“He kind of shows me.. “- Keke Palmer Wants To Team Up With Will Smith for an Action Comedy Film
Will Smith is one of the leading men in Hollywood. The Men In Black actor has given innumerable iconic and memorable films to the audience. While Smith is undoubtedly a prominent figure, a lot of things changed for the I am Legend actor post his slap gate at the 2022 Oscars. Soon after the Chris Rock incident at the Oscars, Smith became a subject of severe criticism from the masses. Furthermore, most of his upcoming films and shows are on hold. Amidst all these ongoing dramas, Keke Palmer revealed that she wants to team up with Will Smith.
