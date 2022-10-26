ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons Hold Off Nevada for 3-2 Victory

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – Highlighted by a season-high 18.0 blocks, the Air Force volleyball team held off a late comeback by Nevada this morning (Oct. 29), as it closed the month with a 3-2 victory over the visiting Wolfpack. Air Force claimed the thrilling 25-21, 26-24, 19-25, 24-26, 15-13 win for their third-straight win at Cadet East Gym.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons take down Cowgirls in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo.- In Mountain West action at Laramie High School, Air Force bested host Wyoming by a score of 161-139, notching 10 first-place finishes in the process. "What an amazing meet for our women," said head coach Colleen Murphy. "They earned this victory with their determination, resilience, and heart." It...
LARAMIE, WY
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force prepares to take on Wyoming

Both sides of the Air Force swimming and diving programs are set to travel to Laramie for dual action against Wyoming. The diving portion of the event is scheduled to being at 11:15 am MT, while the swim meet is set to start at 1:00 pm MT at Laramie High School.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Layne leads Falcons in Hawai’i

US. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo – Senior Isaac Layne led the Air Force golf team on the first day of the Ka'anapali Collegiate Classic, Friday, Oct, 28, at the Royal Ka'anapali Golf Course in Lahaina, Hawaii. Layne made a pair of birdies and an eagle en route to a...
LAHAINA, HI
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Rallies to Draw at One

USAF ACADEMY – A header in the 88th minute kept Air Force's Western Athletic Conference unbeaten streak alive as the Falcons battled San Jose State to a draw at one. Air Force, still atop the league, is now 7-4-3 overall with a 6-0-1 mark in conference play. The WAC's second-place team, San Jose State, is now 8-4-3 with a 4-1-2 mark in the conference.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Hosts #15 Cal Baptist In Home Finale

This Week: Air Force (21-9 overall, 2-3 WWPA) hosts #15 Cal Baptist (21-10, 3-2 WWPA) in its home-finale this Saturday, Oct. 29. Video stream and live stats will be available for the game, which begins at noon MT at the Cadet Natatorium. - Livestats via fosh.net. - Video stream via...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons beat CC 1-0, take home City for Champions Cup

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.- Air Force ended its 2022 season with an exclamation, snapping an 11-match losing streak to Colorado College with a 1-0 win to claim the inaugural City for Champions Cup at Weidner Field. "The future of this program is bright, and I'm glad we could end the season...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Women’s Tennis Closes Day One At Wildcat Invitational

TUCSON, Ariz.- The opening day of the Wildcat Invitational on Friday closed out with a trio of wins coming the way of the Air Force women's tennis team. In the doubles draw, the Falcons' leadoff doubles pair of senior Sydney Fitch and sophomore Alexis Odom moved to 8-1 in fall play, defeating their opening two opponents, 6-1 and 6-3 to advance.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
K99

The Best Steak In Colorado Can Be Found In Fort Collins

One of the finer things in life, unless you're a vegetarian then you have other ideas but I'm not so for me, it's enjoying a delicious, mouth watering steak and that's exactly what I found at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Fort Collins. Lubick, who was the head football coach at...
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Three Colorado cities dubbed top 'canna-cation' spots

Ten years after Colorado voted to legalize marijuana, cannabis remains popular among the state's tourists. While Colorado was once one of the only places in the country where marijuana could be purchased legally by members of the public, that's changed quite a bit in recent years, with recreational weed now sold in 19 states, plus DC and Guam. That being said, with the plant not being legal everywhere, some people will opt to travel to partake.
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

'Ocean of tumbleweeds' buried homes, yards in Colorado

Tumbleweed was piled up as much as 10 feet high and blocked every entrance to Marlies Gross’s home, causing a mess to clean up and fears of another weather danger. Tumbleweeds buried people's homes and vehicles over the weekend after strong winds swept through southern Colorado. Homeowners woke up Sunday morning to blocked windows and yards blanketed with tumbleweeds, which left many residents questioning what to do.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

Crash shuts down lanes at busy Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The intersection of Platte and Union is closed after what police describe as a two car crash. Law enforcement and firefighters on the scene right now. They are working to determine what factors lead to the crash. They do say speed and alcohol are not considered factors. Police also tell 11 News that the crash may have been caused by someone not obeying a traffic signal.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Colorado police officer reportedly shot twice by juvenile

Anchor Katie Pelton talks with AARP Elderwatch Colorado about the latest scams. WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile. WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile. GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: El Paso County Search and Rescue finalist for national...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy