Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Halloween Celebrations in Colorado Springs This Weekend (Family-Friendly and Adult Only)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
This Colorado Springs Eatery Is One of the Ten Best Colorado Restaurants, According to Open Table ReviewsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Complaint alleges DougCo Invest in DCSD event violated campaign finance lawSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
The Strange Tale of Emma Crawford and the Coffin RaceColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
Related
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcons Hold Off Nevada for 3-2 Victory
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – Highlighted by a season-high 18.0 blocks, the Air Force volleyball team held off a late comeback by Nevada this morning (Oct. 29), as it closed the month with a 3-2 victory over the visiting Wolfpack. Air Force claimed the thrilling 25-21, 26-24, 19-25, 24-26, 15-13 win for their third-straight win at Cadet East Gym.
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcons take down Cowgirls in Laramie
LARAMIE, Wyo.- In Mountain West action at Laramie High School, Air Force bested host Wyoming by a score of 161-139, notching 10 first-place finishes in the process. "What an amazing meet for our women," said head coach Colleen Murphy. "They earned this victory with their determination, resilience, and heart." It...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force prepares to take on Wyoming
Both sides of the Air Force swimming and diving programs are set to travel to Laramie for dual action against Wyoming. The diving portion of the event is scheduled to being at 11:15 am MT, while the swim meet is set to start at 1:00 pm MT at Laramie High School.
goairforcefalcons.com
Layne leads Falcons in Hawai’i
US. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo – Senior Isaac Layne led the Air Force golf team on the first day of the Ka'anapali Collegiate Classic, Friday, Oct, 28, at the Royal Ka'anapali Golf Course in Lahaina, Hawaii. Layne made a pair of birdies and an eagle en route to a...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Rallies to Draw at One
USAF ACADEMY – A header in the 88th minute kept Air Force's Western Athletic Conference unbeaten streak alive as the Falcons battled San Jose State to a draw at one. Air Force, still atop the league, is now 7-4-3 overall with a 6-0-1 mark in conference play. The WAC's second-place team, San Jose State, is now 8-4-3 with a 4-1-2 mark in the conference.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Hosts #15 Cal Baptist In Home Finale
This Week: Air Force (21-9 overall, 2-3 WWPA) hosts #15 Cal Baptist (21-10, 3-2 WWPA) in its home-finale this Saturday, Oct. 29. Video stream and live stats will be available for the game, which begins at noon MT at the Cadet Natatorium. - Livestats via fosh.net. - Video stream via...
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcons beat CC 1-0, take home City for Champions Cup
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.- Air Force ended its 2022 season with an exclamation, snapping an 11-match losing streak to Colorado College with a 1-0 win to claim the inaugural City for Champions Cup at Weidner Field. "The future of this program is bright, and I'm glad we could end the season...
goairforcefalcons.com
Women’s Tennis Closes Day One At Wildcat Invitational
TUCSON, Ariz.- The opening day of the Wildcat Invitational on Friday closed out with a trio of wins coming the way of the Air Force women's tennis team. In the doubles draw, the Falcons' leadoff doubles pair of senior Sydney Fitch and sophomore Alexis Odom moved to 8-1 in fall play, defeating their opening two opponents, 6-1 and 6-3 to advance.
The Best Steak In Colorado Can Be Found In Fort Collins
One of the finer things in life, unless you're a vegetarian then you have other ideas but I'm not so for me, it's enjoying a delicious, mouth watering steak and that's exactly what I found at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Fort Collins. Lubick, who was the head football coach at...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force-Colorado College digital game program available
The digital game program for the Air Force-Colorado College game, Saturday, Oct. 29, is now available.
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
Colorado city dubbed a 'top spot to raise a family' in nationwide analysis
When it comes to picking a spot to raise a family, factors like school ratings, public safety, recreation opportunities, and socio-economic aspects tend to be very important. According to Storage Cafe, there's a city in Colorado that parents should consider when picking a new place to live. In a data...
Three Colorado cities dubbed top 'canna-cation' spots
Ten years after Colorado voted to legalize marijuana, cannabis remains popular among the state's tourists. While Colorado was once one of the only places in the country where marijuana could be purchased legally by members of the public, that's changed quite a bit in recent years, with recreational weed now sold in 19 states, plus DC and Guam. That being said, with the plant not being legal everywhere, some people will opt to travel to partake.
'Ocean of tumbleweeds' buried homes, yards in Colorado
Tumbleweed was piled up as much as 10 feet high and blocked every entrance to Marlies Gross’s home, causing a mess to clean up and fears of another weather danger. Tumbleweeds buried people's homes and vehicles over the weekend after strong winds swept through southern Colorado. Homeowners woke up Sunday morning to blocked windows and yards blanketed with tumbleweeds, which left many residents questioning what to do.
Summit Daily News
Where Colorado secretary of state candidates Jena Griswold and Pam Anderson stand on the issues
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, is running for reelection this year against Pam Anderson, a Republican who used to be Jefferson County’s clerk and recorder. The winner of the race will oversee Colorado’s elections for the next four years, as well as enforce the state’s campaign...
cpr.org
After California, Colorado could become the second state to stop subsidizing natural gas connections
The Sonders project in Fort Collins looks like any other Colorado housing development — at first. Concrete foundations sit next to newly paved roads stretching toward the foothills. Thrive Home Builders, the developer behind the project, has started to add wooden frames and roofs as it builds more than 200 single-family homes and townhouses.
KKTV
Crash shuts down lanes at busy Colorado Springs intersection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The intersection of Platte and Union is closed after what police describe as a two car crash. Law enforcement and firefighters on the scene right now. They are working to determine what factors lead to the crash. They do say speed and alcohol are not considered factors. Police also tell 11 News that the crash may have been caused by someone not obeying a traffic signal.
cowboystatedaily.com
George Wienbarg: I Went Undercover For The Cheyenne Police Dept When I Was 17
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When we were growing up pot grew by the acre in the barrow ditches along Old US Hiway 30. Anyone with a pickup who knew what the stuff looked like could pick as much as they wanted and bring it to town to sell or give away.
coloradosun.com
The very important election battle in Colorado that you’re probably not paying attention to
Door by door, Democrat Lisa Cutter and Republican Tim Walsh are fighting a high-stakes battle in Jefferson County that could determine which party controls the Colorado Senate next year. And control of the Senate means control of the direction of the state. A majority in the chamber runs through state...
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado police officer reportedly shot twice by juvenile
Anchor Katie Pelton talks with AARP Elderwatch Colorado about the latest scams. WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile. WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile. GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: El Paso County Search and Rescue finalist for national...
Comments / 0